Inside the Field: THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK
October 09, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Brooks Koepka will tee it up at THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
How the field qualified for THE CJ CUP @ SHADOW CREEK as of 10/9/2020:
Five Players from the KPGA
Seonghyun Kim
One Player from the Asian Tour
Joohyung Kim
Three Korean players from the OWGR (as of Oct. 5)
Sung Kang
Si Woo Kim
Kyoung-Hoon Lee
Sponsors Exemptions - Members not otherwise exempt
Keegan Bradley
Tommy Fleetwood
Rickie Fowler
Sergio Garcia
Ian Poulter
Jordan Spieth
Sponsors Exemptions - Unrestricted
Brooks Koepka
Shane Lowry
Justin Rose
Top 60 Available on Prior Season's FedexCup Points list
Dustin Johnson
Justin Thomas
Xander Schauffele
Jon Rahm
Scottie Scheffler
Collin Morikawa
Tyrrell Hatton
Rory McIlroy
Sebastián Muñoz
Sungjae Im
Harris English
Mackenzie Hughes
Daniel Berger
Hideki Matsuyama
Tony Finau
Lanto Griffin
Abraham Ancer
Viktor Hovland
Brendon Todd
Kevin Kisner
Ryan Palmer
Cameron Smith
Cameron Champ
Joaquin Niemann
Kevin Na
Marc Leishman
Billy Horschel
Adam Long
Kevin Streelman
Byeong Hun An
Patrick Cantlay
Matthew Wolff
Matthew Fitzpatrick
Brian Harman
Joel Dahmen
Richy Werenski
Tyler Duncan
Jason Kokrak
Gary Woodland
Mark Hubbard
Danny Lee
Bubba Watson
Brendan Steele
Nick Taylor
Paul Casey
Tom Hoge
Carlos Ortiz
Alex Noren
Corey Conners
Adam Hadwin
Harry Higgs
Russell Henley
Jason Day
Dylan Frittelli
Michael Thompson
Talor Gooch
Andrew Landry
Matt Kuchar
Jim Herman
Louis Oosthuizen
