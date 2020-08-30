-
-
Inside the Field: TOUR Championship
-
August 30, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- August 30, 2020
-
Features
The FedExCup Playoffs are back
How the field qualified for TOUR Championship as of 8/30/2020:
Top 30 in the FedExCup standings
Dustin Johnson
Jon Rahm
Justin Thomas
Webb Simpson
Collin Morikawa
Daniel Berger
Harris English
Bryson DeChambeau
Sungjae Im
Hideki Matsuyama
Brendon Todd
Rory McIlroy
Patrick Reed
Xander Schauffele
Sebastián Muñoz
Lanto Griffin
Scottie Scheffler
Joaquin Niemann
Tyrrell Hatton
Tony Finau
Kevin Kisner
Abraham Ancer
Ryan Palmer
Kevin Na
Marc Leishman
Cameron Smith
Viktor Hovland
Mackenzie Hughes
Cameron Champ
Billy Horschel
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.