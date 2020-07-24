-
Inside the Field: WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
July 24, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Justin Thomas is one to watch at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
How the field qualified for the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational as of 7/24/2020:
Member of the last named U.S.Presidents Cup Team
Patrick Cantlay
Bryson DeChambeau
Tony Finau
Rickie Fowler
Dustin Johnson
Matt Kuchar
Patrick Reed
Xander Schauffele
Webb Simpson
Justin Thomas
Gary Woodland
Member of the last named International Presidents Cup Team
Byeong Hun An
Abraham Ancer
Adam Hadwin
Sungjae Im
Marc Leishman
Haotong Li
Hideki Matsuyama
Joaquin Niemann
Louis Oosthuizen
Cheng Tsung Pan
Cameron Smith
Top 50 Players - World Golf Ranking (thru THE PLAYERS / Week 11)
Rory McIlroy
Jon Rahm
Brooks Koepka
Tommy Fleetwood
Shane Lowry
Tyrrell Hatton
Paul Casey
Matthew Fitzpatrick
Bernd Wiesberger
Kevin Na
Lee Westwood
Henrik Stenson
Danny Willett
Billy Horschel
Kevin Kisner
Chez Reavie
Sergio Garcia
Jazz Janewattananond
Victor Perez
Frederick van Rooyen
Matt Wallace
Collin Morikawa
Scottie Scheffler
Rafa Cabrera Bello
Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Brandt Snedeker
Graeme McDowell
Top 50 Players - World Golf Ranking (thru 7/20)
Daniel Berger
Viktor Hovland
Ryan Palmer
Jason Day
Kevin Streelman
Tournament Winners - 115+ Points WGR Strength of Field
Cameron Champ
Tyler Duncan
Lucas Herbert
Matt Jones
Andrew Landry
J.T. Poston
Sebastian Soderberg
Nick Taylor
Brendon Todd
Below 50th Position on OWGR to fill the field
Ian Poulter
Matthew Wolff
Sung Kang
Bubba Watson
Jordan Spieth
Corey Conners
Jason Kokrak
Tom Lewis
Joel Dahmen
Shaun Norris
Phil Mickelson
Keegan Bradley
Max Homa
Mackenzie Hughes
Robert MacIntyre
