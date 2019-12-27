-
Inside the Field: Sentry Tournament of Champions
December 27, 2019
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Justin Thomas will tee it up at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. (David Cannon/Getty Images)
How the field qualified for the Sentry Tournament of Champions as of 12/27/19.
Current Tournament Winners
Patrick Cantlay
Paul Casey
Cameron Champ
Corey Conners
Tyler Duncan
Rickie Fowler
Dylan Frittelli
Lanto Griffin
Jim Herman
J.B. Holmes
Max Homa
Dustin Johnson
Sung Kang
Kevin Kisner
Matt Kuchar
Nate Lashley
Adam Long
Graeme McDowell
Keith Mitchell
Collin Morikawa
Sebastián Muñoz
Kevin Na
Joaquin Niemann
Ryan Palmer
J.T. Poston
Jon Rahm
Chez Reavie
Patrick Reed
Justin Thomas
Brendon Todd
Martin Trainer
Matthew Wolff
Gary Woodland
Winner - Tournament Winner in the Prior Year (Jan-Dec.)
Xander Schauffele
