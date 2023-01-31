Saddle up Spieth, McNealy as Horses for Courses at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

One of the most iconic layouts in the world of golf will provide the backdrop for the final multi-course and Pro-Am event of the 2022-23 season. Picturesque Pebble Beach Golf Links, along with Spyglass Hill and Monterey Peninsula Country Club (Shore Course) provide familiarity as they have produced the three-course rotation for the PGA TOUR since 2010.

RELATED: Expert Picks | Power Rankings

Jordan Spieth (+900) has this date circled on his calendar annually. The Texan makes his 11th consecutive start on the Monterey Peninsula. The 2017 winner heads to the post looking for his fourth consecutive top-10 payday. The AT&T ambassador's last two outings have seen him finish solo second in 2022 and T3 when only Pebble Beach and Spyglass, the two more difficult courses of the three, were used in 2021 due to COVID-19 regulations. He's posted T22 or better in nine of his 10 attempts. Giddy up!

Before he became a star on the PGA TOUR Viktor Hovland (+1000) introduced himself to the big stage as he won the 2018 U.S. Amateur at Pebble Beach. Reinforcing his class at an early age, he returned the following summer to post T12 as an amateur at the U.S. Open. The Norwegian broke the lowest score by an amateur, previously held by Jack Nicklaus in 1960, as he posted 280. His T30 from 2020 is his only Pro-Am experience.

There aren't many this week that have walked Pebble Beach Golf Links more than Stanford, California, native Maverick McNealy (+2000). The 2021 runner-up hasn't found the winner's circle yet on TOUR but neither had Tom Hoge (+2000) before his victory last season. The Stanford grad has plenty of experience in this part of the world and also posted T5 in his second appearance in 2020. His streak of 14 consecutive rounds of par or better at this event is live this week.

West coast players should get a look this week with familiar poa annua in play and Washington native Andrew Putnam (+2500) qualifies. It took until his fifth event last season to crack the code and post a top 10, but he was one of three players tied for the 54-hole lead. The learning experience from a final round 73 (T6) will come in handy this time around.

Another Washington native Joel Dahmen (+3300) sat one off the 54-hole lead last year before claiming T6, his best from five starts. The brand-new father is making his 2023 debut at an event where he's never gone home early.

Washington University grad Nick Taylor (+6600) romped to a four-shot victory in 2019 and has cashed in four straight visits. Before his streak started in 2019, he secured T10 in 2017. Of his six Sunday paydays five have registered T30 or better.