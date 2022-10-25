-
Statistically Speaking: Power's Strength in Stats at Butterfield Bermuda Championship
October 25, 2022
By Mike Glasscott , PGATOUR.COM
- Seamus Power heads into the Butterfield Bermuda Championship as a statistically strong candidate for victory. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Keep that passport handy!
The Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Club will provide the backdrop as the third different country in the last three weeks to host a PGA TOUR event. Next week at Mayakoba on the Mexican Riviera will be four different countries in four consecutive weeks. Sadly, Statistically Speaking doesn't track SG: Frequent Flyer Miles!
Yet!
The fall portion of the 2022-23 season has provided opportunities to see the world and for the old and new to gather vital FedExCup points. As written in Horses for Courses there are a few familiar faces this week teeing it up in paradise but plenty more looking to force their way into the conversation.
The three previous winners of this event have shown the door is open to any and all comers this week at Port Royal. Sitting at only 6,828 yards it checks in as the shortest track on TOUR. The Par-71 is squeezed into a fantastic coastal setting and provides only 19 acres of fairway off the tee. The good news is only two inches of Bermuda/Zoysia frames the short grass and recovery shots are more than possible.
Champion Bermudagrass isn't cut as tightly in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean, due to the ocean breezes, but the surfaces will roll plenty true. Winds and weather will affect every aspect of decision-making and club selection this week.
Bombers can try and cut the doglegs while plotters can keep it between the yellow lines and both can be successful. Holing putts is required to push up the leaderboard on the weekend.
Defending champion Lucas Herbert (not entered this week) won in just his 20th start on TOUR. He's the only winner of three to break his TOUR maiden here.
Port Royal has ranked in the more difficult half of courses played on TOUR for the last two seasons. The inaugural event, where the wind didn't blow, was the only edition of three played under par.
Taylor Pendrith (not entered this week) posted the course tournament record of 61 last season.
Brendon Todd (not entered this week) set the tournament scoring record in the absence of wind in season 2020 at 24-under par.
The last two winners, 25-year-old Lucas Herbert and 48-year-old Brian Gay each posted 15-under and won by one or a playoff.
Key Statistics
- Only players listed are competing this week; click stat headline for additional players; Stats from 2021-22 completed season; Butterfield Bermuda Championship does not use ShotLink lasers. -
Taking advantage of the lack of length and tight fairways will be interesting to watch. Blind tee shots up and over hills and around doglegs will set the foundation. Finding easier attack angles and short grass should lead to more chances for circles on the card and less stressful pars. Those of you who are curious about KFT graduates' stats please click here and navigate.
Rank Player 24 Austin Smotherman T32 Nick Hardy 39 Joseph Bramlett 40 Tyler Duncan 46 Ryan Armour T51 Kramer Hickok 53 Lucas Glover 57 Alex Smalley T61 Michael Gligic 63 Brandon Wu T64 Seamus Power
Finding sandy areas and less than perfect lies will lead to GIR misses. Time to save par and move on. Without penal rough (barely any on the course, period) the artisans around the hole can gain on the field.
Rank Player 1 Matt Kuchar 2 Danny Willett 5 Tommy Fleetwood 7 Matt Fitzpatrick T8 Billy Horschel T10 Chris Kirk 12 Sungjae Im 14 Adam Hadwin 15 Justin Thomas 20 Andrew Putnam
Putting: Birdie or Better Percentage
Found GIR? Time to cash in. Only one of three champions has finished inside the top 10 GIR and that was inaugural winner Brendon Todd (10th) in benign conditions. Hot putting will help keep cool.
Rank Player T32 Stephan Jaeger 46 Richy Werenski 51 Nate Lashley 52 Justin Lower 53 Seamus Power T56 Kevin Chappell T56 Cameron Percy T60 Scott Piercy T78 Sam Ryder 81 Chad Ramey
The forecast suggests scattered thunderstorms and unsteady weather so taking aim off the tee and into the greens might be muted. Grinding out pars and moving to the next hole won't hurt. Of the three winners two have ranked fourth and the other T16 getting the ball up and down.
Rank Player 7 Denny McCarthy 9 Jonathan Byrd T17 Adam Long 19 Mark Hubbard 21 Vaughn Taylor 23 Bill Haas 25 Brice Garnett 27 Seamus Power 34 Tyler Duncan 36 Austin Cook
The Bottom Line
With a field consisting of only a handful of top players Seamus Power (+2200) sticks out like a sore thumb in the categories above. No wonder why he's one of the top choices this week at BetMGM! Tyler Duncan (+6600) pops his head up in two of the three categories and could make for a delicious outsider for fantasy lineups and tickets.
Odds sourced from BetMGM Sportsbook on October 25, 1 p.m. Eastern. For latest odds check BetMGM.
