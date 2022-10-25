Statistically Speaking: Power's Strength in Stats at Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Keep that passport handy!

The Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Club will provide the backdrop as the third different country in the last three weeks to host a PGA TOUR event. Next week at Mayakoba on the Mexican Riviera will be four different countries in four consecutive weeks. Sadly, Statistically Speaking doesn't track SG: Frequent Flyer Miles!

Yet!

The fall portion of the 2022-23 season has provided opportunities to see the world and for the old and new to gather vital FedExCup points. As written in Horses for Courses there are a few familiar faces this week teeing it up in paradise but plenty more looking to force their way into the conversation.

The three previous winners of this event have shown the door is open to any and all comers this week at Port Royal. Sitting at only 6,828 yards it checks in as the shortest track on TOUR. The Par-71 is squeezed into a fantastic coastal setting and provides only 19 acres of fairway off the tee. The good news is only two inches of Bermuda/Zoysia frames the short grass and recovery shots are more than possible.

Champion Bermudagrass isn't cut as tightly in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean, due to the ocean breezes, but the surfaces will roll plenty true. Winds and weather will affect every aspect of decision-making and club selection this week.

Bombers can try and cut the doglegs while plotters can keep it between the yellow lines and both can be successful. Holing putts is required to push up the leaderboard on the weekend.

Defending champion Lucas Herbert (not entered this week) won in just his 20th start on TOUR. He's the only winner of three to break his TOUR maiden here.

Port Royal has ranked in the more difficult half of courses played on TOUR for the last two seasons. The inaugural event, where the wind didn't blow, was the only edition of three played under par.

Taylor Pendrith (not entered this week) posted the course tournament record of 61 last season.

Brendon Todd (not entered this week) set the tournament scoring record in the absence of wind in season 2020 at 24-under par.

The last two winners, 25-year-old Lucas Herbert and 48-year-old Brian Gay each posted 15-under and won by one or a playoff.

Key Statistics

- Only players listed are competing this week; click stat headline for additional players; Stats from 2021-22 completed season; Butterfield Bermuda Championship does not use ShotLink lasers. -

SG: Off the Tee