Horses for Courses: AT&T Byron Nelson

The state of Texas hosts five events on the PGATOUR calendar this season and the AT&T Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch bats in the clean-up spot in the order for the second consecutive year. The TOUR will complete the quintet of events in a fortnight at Colonial after playing the PGA Championship at Southern Hills in Tulsa next week.



The preparation for the PGA Championship this time last year was an exercise in loosening up the shoes, swinging hard and making as many birdies as possible.

Tom Weiskopf's Par-72 was absolutely run over as it played the fifth easiest of 51 layouts on TOUR last season at 69.574. The only two Par-72 tracks to play easier were Sherwood Country Club (ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP) and Caves Valley (BMW Championship).

Superlatives:

• The top 36 players all made 20 or more birdies.

• There were exactly nine rounds over par from the top 54 players for the ENTIRE week.

• The top six players were 20-under or better.

• The top 60 players were 10-under or better.

The recipe for success will be very similar this week as the design obviously is built around Mother Nature and the Texas wind. There's PLENTY of room (35 acres) of fairway off the tee so if it does blow, there's ample space to get it in play.

Bentgrass greens roll true and at 6,800 feet on average there's not much excuse not to hit them. Putts fall here because the Stimpmeter hangs right around 11 to 12 feet because nobody wants golf balls blowing off the greens. It's also close to a perfect speed to hole putts and not have the fear of running them by four to five feet!

Need a key stat this week?