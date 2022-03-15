-
Horses for Courses: Valspar Championship
March 15, 2022
By Mike Glasscott , PGATOUR.COM
Top 10
All-time shots from the Valspar Championship
No breaks in this spring schedule as the Florida Swing wraps up at the difficult Copperhead Course at Innisbrook just outside of Tampa.
I'd argue the stretch from Riviera thru Copperhead is the most difficult five weeks on TOUR when the schedule lines up the way it did this year. The Kikuyu and Poa of Los Angeles is replaced with TifEagle Bermuda, The Bear Trap, Florida wind and weather at Bay Hill, Pete Dye at TPC Sawgrass and closing the trip with a visit to The Snake Pit.
Larry Packard's old school Florida design features five Par-3 holes and four Par-5 holes on the 7,340 yard layout. TifEagle Bermuda features for the fourth consecutive week on TOUR so that won't be an issue. Finding GIR and scrambling for pars will be. After flat walks at Honda, Bay Hill and TPC Sawgrass, elevation changes return and so do oak trees protecting dog legs.
The 2021 edition was played in late April/early May and produced the lowest winning score since Halloween of 2004. Sam Burns and his 17-under was two shots better than the winter record of 15-under set by Gary Woodland in 2011 on his debut. It's back to March and the event follows THE PLAYERS Championship just as it did in 2019. Unlike the event last week, the forecast for this week is beautiful and the west coast of Florida has been sunny and dry.
The field of 144 is playing for a prize pool of $7.8 million with the winner taking home $1.404 million plus 500 FedExCup points. The top 65 and ties will play the final two rounds.
Let's find some horses for courses!
Horses for Courses
Recent Winners
entered this week
(cuts made/events entered)
Top 10 Top 25 2022 BET MGM ODDS
Win, Top 10, Top 20
2021: Sam Burns (3/3) 1 2 +2000; +150; -125 2017: Adam Hadwin (3/6) 1 2 +5000; +400; +200 2016: Charl Schwartzel (4/6) 2 3 +30000; +2000; +600 Veteran Presence
entered this week
(cuts made/events entered)
Top 10s Top 25 2022 BET MGM ODDS
Win, Top 10, Top 20
Cameron Tringale (5/9) 2 4 +6600; +500; +250 Vaughn Taylor (6/11) 1 2 +20000; +1200; +250 Troy Merritt (2/8) 2 2 +15000; +1000; +400 Louis Oosthuizen (5/8) 3 5 +2000; +150; -125 Jason Kokrak (6/10) 3 5 +3500; +275; +135 Bubba Watson (5/9) 2 4 +4000; +333; +175 Luke Donald (11/12) 5 7 +35000; +2500; +1000 Scott Stallings (5/10) 2 2 +15000; +1000; +400 Branden Grace (3/5) 1 1 +20000; +1200; +450 Webb Simpson (6/10) 3 5 +5000; +400; +200 Jim Herman (1/5) 1 1 +30000; +2000; +600 Henrik Stenson (5/6) 2 4 +25000; +1400; +500 Johh Huh (3/8) 1 2 +20000; +1400; +500 Bill Haas (8/11) 1 4 +30000; +2000; +600 Gaining Traction
entered this week
(cuts made/events entered)
Top 10s Top 25 2022 BET MGM ODDS
Win, Top 10, Top 20
Keegan Bradley (3/6) 1 1 +4000; +400; +200 Viktor Hovland (1/1) 1 1 +1000; -120; -225 Abraham Ancer (2/2) 1 2 +2800; +200; +110 Dustin Johnson (2/4) 1 1 +1400; +120; -150 Denny McCarthy (2/2) 1 1 +8000; +550; +275 Trey Mullinax (2/3) 1 1 +30000; +2000; +600 Wesley Bryan (1/2) 1 1 +40000; +2500; +1000 Justin Thomas (3/4) 1 3 +1000; -125; -250 Past Champions
Entered this week
Top 10s Top 25 2022 BET MGM ODDS
Win, Top 10, Top 20
Kevin Streelman (6/11) 2 3 +12500; +800; +350 Gary Woodland (5/10) 2 2 +5000; +450; +225 Sean O'Hair (7/15) 3 4 +35000; +1400; +500
Odds sourced on Tuesday, March 15 at 1 p.m. ET. For live odds visit betmgm.
Recent Event Winner Stats
Stats 2021 2020 2019 2018 Winner Sam Burns No Event Paul Casey Paul Casey Score 17-under Covid- 19 8-under 10-under MOV 3 1 1 Cut 1-under 1-over 3-over Age 24 41 40 Weather Issues None None 60s early, 70s weekend Pretournament Odds +6000 +2000 +2000 All Drives T17 16 22 Accuracy T14 9 T68 GIR T35 T5 T30 Ball-Striking T14 1 38 Proximity 10 65 T22 Putting: Birdie or Better % 2 2 14 SG: Off-the-Tee 16 6 50 SG: Approach-the-Green 14 7 7 SG: Around-the-Green 23 9 3 SG: Putting 3 43 15 SG: Tee-to-Green 5 1 6 Scrambling T30 47 3 Bogey Avoidance T14 T31 T1 Par-3 Scoring T27 T24 T5 Par-4 Scoring T6 T55 T12 Par-5 Scoring 1 1 T5
Extra Credit (players entered this week only)
2021
Winner Sam Burns became the third winner in six to lead the field in Par-5 scoring (-15) just as he did in 2019 (T30); posted 63 in Round 2 for the lowest of the week. ... Keegan Bradley (2nd) opened with 64 to lead and played in the last group in the final two rounds. ... Debutant Viktor Hovland (T3) closed with 65 and led the field with 22 birdies. ... Cameron Tringale (T3) led the field in Scrambling and Bogey Avoidance with just four squares on the card. ... Abraham Ancer (5th) led the field in Fairways and Strokes-Gained: Putting on his second visit. ... Veteran Vaughn Taylor (T6) backed up his T18 from 2019 on his last visit as he needed just 98 putts for the week. ... Troy Merritt (T8) finished sixth in 2015 and has MC in all of the rest of his visits. ... Louis Oosthuizen (T8) picks up his third top 10 in his last four starts and T20 is his WORST finish ever from eight starts. ... Justin Thomas (T13) led the field in Eagles (3), Strokes-Gained: Off the Tee, Tee to Green and Approach the Green. ... Defending champion Paul Casey (T21; not entered) couldn't match Steve Stricker as the last player to win the same TOUR event three times running. ... Only Jordan Spieth is a younger winner (21) than Burns (24). ... Burns and Bradley matched the 36 hole scoring record (-12). ... 109 hole outs on the week, a tournament record. ... 25 bogey-free rounds but just four on the weekend. ... First time scoring was under par for the week since 2012.
2020
Tournament was cancelled after one round because of COVID-19.
2019
Winner Paul Casey (not entered) defended his 2018 title and became the first to do so in tournament history. He's also the first multiple winner during the winter/spring editions. Like Burns, Casey also led the field in Par-5 scoring (-15). ... Jason Kokrak (T2) trailed only Casey in the Ball-Striking department and backed up his T8 from 2018. ... Louis Oosthuizen (T2) closed 66-69, led the field in Strokes-Gained: Around the Green and took only 99 putts. ... Bubba Watson (T4) led the field in Bogey Avoidance and was in the top three of Scrambling (2nd) and Strokes-Gained: Off the Tee (3rd); T13 in 2021. ... Dustin Johnson (T6) played in the final group with Casey and posted 74. ... 2012 champion Luke Donald (T9) picked up his fifth top 10. ... Denny McCarthy (T9) picked up a top 10 paycheck on his first appearance. ... Scott Stallings (T9) led the field in Birdies (19) and sat one off the 36 hole lead; cashed four straight here thru 2021. ... Joel Dahmen (T30) opened with 66 to share the first round lead. ... The 2019 edition followed THE PLAYERS Championship. ... Just five bogey free rounds all week and none on Sunday. ... Course played 71.981 for the week. ...
Notes:
• Fourth week running on TifEagle Bermuda on the greens.
• Paul Casey is the only multiple winner in the field.
• Last first time winner was Adam Hadwin (2017).
• Padraig Harrington holds the course record of 61 (Round 1, 2012).
• Last playoff: Charl Schwartzel defeated Bill Haas (2016).
• KJ Choi is the only wire-to-wire winner (2002).
• Oldest winner: Mark Calcavecchia (2007).
• Youngest winner: Jordan Spieth (2015).
• Last six winners have won in their 3rd, 5th, 3rd, 2nd and 3rd attempts.
• Matt Kuchar has cashed 10 of 11 but his last visit was 2018.
• Charley Hoffman signed for T18 in the last two editions.
• Russell Knox has a streak of three straight T25 or better.
• Jimmy Walker has posted four straight of T30 or better.
• Bill Haas is on five straight with T13 in 2019 his last visit.
Key stat leaders
Top golfers in each statistic on the 2020-2021 PGA TOUR are listed only if they are scheduled to compete this week; Select players with top 10 finishes since 2017.
Par-5 Scoring Rank Player 3 Xander Schauffele 6 Webb Simpson 7 Brooks Koepka 11 Sam Burns 13 Brian Harman 13 Viktor Hovland 13 Louis Oosthuizen 21 Jason Kokrak 21 Collin Morikawa 21 Carlos Ortiz 28 Hank Lebioda 28 Justin Thomas 30 Keegan Bradley 30 Patton Kizzire Scrambling Rank Player 5 Webb Simpson 6 Abraham Ancer 7 Hank Lebioda 8 Cameron Tringale 13 Louis Oosthuizen 14 Brian Harman 16 Pat Perez 24 Scott Stallings 25 Brice Garnett 26 Bill Haas 27 Vaughn Taylor 29 Sean O'Hair Strokes-Gained: Approach Rank Player 1 Collin Morikawa 3 Justin Thomas 4 Keegan Bradley 9 Cam Percy 11 Matthew NeSmith 12 Emiliano Grillo 13 Tyrrell Hatton 14 Xander Schauffele 15 Viktor Hovland 16 Charley Hoffman 18 Kyle Stanley 19 Shane Lowry 20 Russell Knox
