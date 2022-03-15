Horses for Courses: Valspar Championship

2021

Winner Sam Burns became the third winner in six to lead the field in Par-5 scoring (-15) just as he did in 2019 (T30); posted 63 in Round 2 for the lowest of the week. ... Keegan Bradley (2nd) opened with 64 to lead and played in the last group in the final two rounds. ... Debutant Viktor Hovland (T3) closed with 65 and led the field with 22 birdies. ... Cameron Tringale (T3) led the field in Scrambling and Bogey Avoidance with just four squares on the card. ... Abraham Ancer (5th) led the field in Fairways and Strokes-Gained: Putting on his second visit. ... Veteran Vaughn Taylor (T6) backed up his T18 from 2019 on his last visit as he needed just 98 putts for the week. ... Troy Merritt (T8) finished sixth in 2015 and has MC in all of the rest of his visits. ... Louis Oosthuizen (T8) picks up his third top 10 in his last four starts and T20 is his WORST finish ever from eight starts. ... Justin Thomas (T13) led the field in Eagles (3), Strokes-Gained: Off the Tee, Tee to Green and Approach the Green. ... Defending champion Paul Casey (T21; not entered) couldn't match Steve Stricker as the last player to win the same TOUR event three times running. ... Only Jordan Spieth is a younger winner (21) than Burns (24). ... Burns and Bradley matched the 36 hole scoring record (-12). ... 109 hole outs on the week, a tournament record. ... 25 bogey-free rounds but just four on the weekend. ... First time scoring was under par for the week since 2012.

2020

Tournament was cancelled after one round because of COVID-19.

2019

Winner Paul Casey (not entered) defended his 2018 title and became the first to do so in tournament history. He's also the first multiple winner during the winter/spring editions. Like Burns, Casey also led the field in Par-5 scoring (-15). ... Jason Kokrak (T2) trailed only Casey in the Ball-Striking department and backed up his T8 from 2018. ... Louis Oosthuizen (T2) closed 66-69, led the field in Strokes-Gained: Around the Green and took only 99 putts. ... Bubba Watson (T4) led the field in Bogey Avoidance and was in the top three of Scrambling (2nd) and Strokes-Gained: Off the Tee (3rd); T13 in 2021. ... Dustin Johnson (T6) played in the final group with Casey and posted 74. ... 2012 champion Luke Donald (T9) picked up his fifth top 10. ... Denny McCarthy (T9) picked up a top 10 paycheck on his first appearance. ... Scott Stallings (T9) led the field in Birdies (19) and sat one off the 36 hole lead; cashed four straight here thru 2021. ... Joel Dahmen (T30) opened with 66 to share the first round lead. ... The 2019 edition followed THE PLAYERS Championship. ... Just five bogey free rounds all week and none on Sunday. ... Course played 71.981 for the week. ...

Notes:

• Fourth week running on TifEagle Bermuda on the greens.

• Paul Casey is the only multiple winner in the field.

• Last first time winner was Adam Hadwin (2017).

• Padraig Harrington holds the course record of 61 (Round 1, 2012).

• Last playoff: Charl Schwartzel defeated Bill Haas (2016).

• KJ Choi is the only wire-to-wire winner (2002).

• Oldest winner: Mark Calcavecchia (2007).

• Youngest winner: Jordan Spieth (2015).

• Last six winners have won in their 3rd, 5th, 3rd, 2nd and 3rd attempts.

• Matt Kuchar has cashed 10 of 11 but his last visit was 2018.

• Charley Hoffman signed for T18 in the last two editions.

• Russell Knox has a streak of three straight T25 or better.

• Jimmy Walker has posted four straight of T30 or better.

• Bill Haas is on five straight with T13 in 2019 his last visit.