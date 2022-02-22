Horses for Courses: The Honda Classic

With the end of February in site and the madness of March upon us, the PGATOUR will set up shop in the Sunshine State for the next four months. The Florida Swing kicks off a month of tournaments that will feature Jack, Arnie, Pete Dye and Innisbrook as the TOUR readies for the first major of the season in April, the Masters.



Florida, for most of us, ideally sounds like a vacation or get away from the cold this of year. It's exactly the opposite on TOUR, minus the great weather, as the Champion Course, Bay Hill, TPC Sawgrass and Innisbrook are anything but relaxing and comfortable.

Jack Nicklaus' PGA National Resort and Spa's Champion Course plays host for the 16th consecutive season. "The Bear Trap" will be front and center in Palm Beach Gardens will annually help decide who survives to win. Sponsor Honda checks in for the 40th consecutive season, the longest running partner on TOUR.

Playing 7,125 yards at Par-70, the Champion Course has ranked in the top six annually over the last four seasons as one of the most difficult stops on the circuit. With 15 holes having water in play, ocean breezes and nest-y Bermuda rough, it's not hard to connect the dots. It is hard to get up and down and to avoid squares and others on the card.

Riviera is notorious for difficult fairways to hit and provides 37 acres of target off the tee. This week wind is added and there are just 28 acres of short grass to aim for plus the addition of water everywhere and 67 bunkers. Only TPC Sawgrass ingests more water balls annually.

Rob Bolton suggests the rough will be exactly that this week so controlling the golf ball tee to green is top of my list of priorities. TifEagle Bermuda laid in 2018 should be settled in by now and 7,000 square feet provide ample targets. Rolling putts on windy, grainy Bermuda is a skill and so is navigating breezy conditions with plenty of hazards in play. There's a reason why double digits under par here is applauded and usually accompanied by the trophy and first place check!

The field of 144 is led by defending champion Matt Jones. This year the event moves to a more natural spot on the calendar instead of following THE PLAYERS later in March. For the third consecutive season the prize pool will be $7 million with the winner taking home $1.26 million and 500 FedExCup points.

Let's find some horses for courses!