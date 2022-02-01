Horses for Courses: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

2021

Winner Daniel Berger played Pebble Beach 13-under and had FOUR eagles for the week; career event scoring average 68.33. ... Local Maverick McNealy (2nd) T7 Fairways, T3 GIR. ... Patrick Cantlay (T3) tied Pebble course record (62) in Round 1 and is trending here with T3-T11-T35-T48 in last four visits. ... Jordan Spieth (T3) led after 36 and 54 holes. ... Nate Lashley (T5) played Pebble 14-under. ... Jason Day (T7) joined McNealy as only two players to post all four rounds in the 60s and has now cashed 8 of 9 T11 or BETTER. ... Charley Hoffman (T7) T7 GIR. ... Russell Knox (T7) co-led the field GIR and has cashed T28 or better in his five paydays. ... Cameron Tringale (T7) has cashed in seven of his last eight with 2021 being the best. ... Kevin Streelman (T13) picked up his sixth straight T17 or better.

2020

Nick Taylor became second player to go wire-to-wire this century. ... Kevin Streelman (2nd) was only player with all four rounds in the 60s. ... Jason Day (4th) was T3 GIR. ... Daniel Berger (T5) was 3rd in Fairways. ... Thru 2021, Matt Jones (T5) has cashed eight of his last nine. ... Maverick McNealy (T5) posted only BOGEY FREE round in Round 4 (68). ... Charl Schwartzel (T5) hit top five on debut. ... Lanto Griffin (T9) opened BOGEY FREE (67) on Spyglass Hill. ... Only four rounds in the 60s on Sunday led by Jordan Spieth (T9) and his 67. ... Matthew NeSmith (T11) followed up with T26 last year in his first two appearances.

2019

Scott Stallings (3rd) cashed T7 in 2018 and T14 in 2017, his best three. ... Jason Day (T4) only seven bogeys. ... Si Woo Kim (T4) swished 31 of 35 putts inside 10 feet on PB. ... Brian Gay (T7) T8 Fairways, T2 GIR and thru 2021 has cashed in eight straight. ... Kevin Streelman (T7) posted 65, co-low round of Sunday. ... Lucas Glover (T7) led field in Proximity. ... Scott Piercy (T10) is on run of five straight thru 2021 with 2019 being his best. ... Michael Thompson (T10) closed with a bogey free 66.

Notes:

• Pebble Beach has the smallest greens on TOUR.

• Only 4 international winners, ever, including ZERO Europeans.

• Dustin Johnson is the last player to defend (2009-2010).

• The last first-time winner on TOUR was DA Points (2011).

• Former winners Jimmy Walker, Ted Potter, Jr., and Brandt Snedeker have all MC in their last three visits.

• Snedeker holds the tournament record at 22-under (2015).

• Chez Reavie was T2 2018 and T3 at the 2019 US Open here.

• Troy Merritt has cashed three straight events for T8-T25-T16.

• Cal alum Brandon Harkins has T16 and T28 in two visits and won The Great Abaco Classic last week on the KFT.

• Justin Rose cashed T6 and T39 in two visits pre 2018 but was T3 US Open in 2019.