Horses for Courses: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
February 01, 2022
By Mike Glasscott , PGATOUR.COM
Top 10
All-time greatest shots from AT&T Pebble Beach
"The Clambake" returns to its full glory in 2022 as it welcomes back amateur players and Monterrey Peninsula Country Club to the three course rotation.
Pebble Beach serves as the host course as it has every year since 1947. Last year was the first since 2009 that Monterrey Peninsula Country Club was NOT included in competition.
A field of 156 will be cut to the top 60 and ties after 54 holes. All will play each course once and the top 25 Pro-Am teams qualify for the final round at Pebble Beach. Because of the Pro-Am, the setup won't have slick greens, deep rough or demanding pin positions a la the US Open’s held at Pebble.
The last 10 winners have ranked in the Top 10 GIR and the last seven winners have ranked T2 or better in Par-4 Scoring. On the greens, five of the last six winners have ranked in the Top 5 in Birdie or Better Percentage.
Official Scorecard Yardages - 2022:
Pebble Beach - 6,972 yards, Par 72
Spyglass Hill - 7,041 yards, Par 72
Monterrey Peninsula Country Club - 6,957 yards, Par 71
Let's find some horses for courses!
Horses for Courses
Recent Winners
entered this week
(cuts made/events entered)
Top 10s Top 25s 2022 BET MGM ODDS
Win, Top 10, Top 20
2021: Daniel Berger (3/3) 3 3 +1100; +120; -165 2017: Jordan Spieth (9/9) 5 8 +2000; +225; +100 2020: Nick Taylor (5/7) 2 2 +8000; +700; +320 2018: Ted Potter, Jr., (2/7) 1 2 +75000; +3300; +1100 2014: Jimmy Walker (9/14) 5 7 +35000; +2500; +900 2015: Brandt Snedeker (8/14) 3 5 +10000; +700; +300 2016: Vaughn Taylor (8/14) 2 4 +15000; +1400; +600 Eye Catchers
entered this week
(cuts made/events entered)
Top 10s Top 25s 2022 BET MGM ODDS
Win, Top 10, Top 20
Jason Day (12/12) 8 10 +2000; +220; +100 Russell Knox (5/8) 1 3 +6600; +550; +275 Cameron Tringale (7/10) 1 3 +2500; +240; +115 Kevin Streelman (10/14) 4 7 +5000; +450; +180 Matt Jones (12/14) 3 6 +6600; +550; +260 Scott Stallings (4/7) 2 3 +10000; +750; +333 Brian Gay (9/13) 2 4 +25000; +2000; +800 Scott Piercy (5/8) 1 3 +15000; +1400; +600 Chez Reavie (7/12) 1 3 +8000; +750; +333 Troy Merritt (3/9) 1 3 +8000; +700; +300 Gaining Traction
entered this week
(cuts made/events entered)
Top 10s Top 25s 2022 BET MGM ODDS
Win, Top 10, Top 20
Maverick McNealy (2/3) 2 2 +2500; +240; +130 Patrick Cantlay (5/5) 2 3 +600; -125; -275 Matthew NeSmith (2/2) 0 2 +8000; +750; +333 Charl Schwartzel (1/1) 1 1 +10000; +1000; +400 Lanto Griffin (1/2) 1 1 +3300; +350; +175 Brandon Harkins (2/2) 0 1 +12500; +1000; +400 Justin Rose (2/2) 1 1 +2500; +225; +110 Pat Perez (12/19) 3 6 +8000; +750; +333 JJ Spaun (3/5) 1 2 +15000; +1100; +450
Odds sourced on Tuesday, February 1 at 3 p.m. ET. For live odds visit betmgm.
Recent Event Winner Stats
Year 2021 2020 2019 Winner Daniel Berger Nick Taylor Phil Mickelson Score -18 -19 -19 MOV 2 (Maverick McNealy) 4 (Kevin Streelman) 3 (Paul Casey) Cut 1-under 3-under 2-under Age 27 31 48 Pre-Tournament Odds +1400 +12500 +2500 All Drives 9 39 8 Accuracy T32 T7 T48 GIR T3 T3 T8 Ball-Striking 2 4 35 Proximity 3 T29 T2 Putting: Birdie or Better % 48 5 1 SG: Off-the-Tee 7 54 26 SG: Approach-the-Green 6 13 1 SG: Around-the-Green 11 13 31 SG: Putting 18 2 20 SG: Tee-to-Green 2 19 2 Scrambling 1 30 T51 Bogey Avoidance T2 T2 T16 Par-3 Scoring T5 1 T17 Par-4 Scoring 2 2 T2 Par-5 Scoring T14 T5 T2
*Stats for Strokes-Gained are from Pebble Beach ONLY*
Extra Credit (players entered this week only)
2021
Winner Daniel Berger played Pebble Beach 13-under and had FOUR eagles for the week; career event scoring average 68.33. ... Local Maverick McNealy (2nd) T7 Fairways, T3 GIR. ... Patrick Cantlay (T3) tied Pebble course record (62) in Round 1 and is trending here with T3-T11-T35-T48 in last four visits. ... Jordan Spieth (T3) led after 36 and 54 holes. ... Nate Lashley (T5) played Pebble 14-under. ... Jason Day (T7) joined McNealy as only two players to post all four rounds in the 60s and has now cashed 8 of 9 T11 or BETTER. ... Charley Hoffman (T7) T7 GIR. ... Russell Knox (T7) co-led the field GIR and has cashed T28 or better in his five paydays. ... Cameron Tringale (T7) has cashed in seven of his last eight with 2021 being the best. ... Kevin Streelman (T13) picked up his sixth straight T17 or better.
2020
Nick Taylor became second player to go wire-to-wire this century. ... Kevin Streelman (2nd) was only player with all four rounds in the 60s. ... Jason Day (4th) was T3 GIR. ... Daniel Berger (T5) was 3rd in Fairways. ... Thru 2021, Matt Jones (T5) has cashed eight of his last nine. ... Maverick McNealy (T5) posted only BOGEY FREE round in Round 4 (68). ... Charl Schwartzel (T5) hit top five on debut. ... Lanto Griffin (T9) opened BOGEY FREE (67) on Spyglass Hill. ... Only four rounds in the 60s on Sunday led by Jordan Spieth (T9) and his 67. ... Matthew NeSmith (T11) followed up with T26 last year in his first two appearances.
2019
Scott Stallings (3rd) cashed T7 in 2018 and T14 in 2017, his best three. ... Jason Day (T4) only seven bogeys. ... Si Woo Kim (T4) swished 31 of 35 putts inside 10 feet on PB. ... Brian Gay (T7) T8 Fairways, T2 GIR and thru 2021 has cashed in eight straight. ... Kevin Streelman (T7) posted 65, co-low round of Sunday. ... Lucas Glover (T7) led field in Proximity. ... Scott Piercy (T10) is on run of five straight thru 2021 with 2019 being his best. ... Michael Thompson (T10) closed with a bogey free 66.
Notes:
• Pebble Beach has the smallest greens on TOUR.
• Only 4 international winners, ever, including ZERO Europeans.
• Dustin Johnson is the last player to defend (2009-2010).
• The last first-time winner on TOUR was DA Points (2011).
• Former winners Jimmy Walker, Ted Potter, Jr., and Brandt Snedeker have all MC in their last three visits.
• Snedeker holds the tournament record at 22-under (2015).
• Chez Reavie was T2 2018 and T3 at the 2019 US Open here.
• Troy Merritt has cashed three straight events for T8-T25-T16.
• Cal alum Brandon Harkins has T16 and T28 in two visits and won The Great Abaco Classic last week on the KFT.
• Justin Rose cashed T6 and T39 in two visits pre 2018 but was T3 US Open in 2019.
Key stat leaders
Top golfers in each statistic on the 2020-2021 PGA TOUR are listed only if they are scheduled to compete this week.
Greens in Regulation (ranking) Player 1 Cam Percy 4 Matthew NeSmith 7 Daniel Berger 8 Russell Knox 10 Patrick Cantlay 14 Kyle Stanley 15 Bo Hoag 18 Stewart Cink 23 Kevin Streelman 28 Joseph Bramlett 30 James Hahn More stats: Greens in Regulation percentage Par-4 Scoring Player 1 Patrick Cantlay 1 Seamus Power 3 Daniel Berger 3 Chris Kirk 12 Cameron Tringale 12 James Hahn 21 Jordan Spieth 21 Ryan Armour More stats: Par-4 Scoring Avg Putting: Birdie or Better Percentage Player 4 Jordan Spieth 16 Ryan Palmer 21 Charley Hoffman 23 Tom Hoge 28 Patrick Cantlay More stats: Birdie or Better conversion percentage BONUS SECTION
Top finishers 2019 US Open Entered This Week 3 Chez Reavie 3 Justin Rose 9 Chesson Hadley 12 Matt Fitzpatrick 16 Matt Kuchar 21 Patrick Cantlay 21 Jason Day 28 Nate Lashley
