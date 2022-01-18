Horses for Courses: The American Express

Recent Winners

2021 - Si Woo Kim (-23, 265)

Bogey-free 64 Sunday locked up his third TOUR win in 164th start at age 25. ... Became just the sixth international winner but second in the last four events. ... 64 Sunday tied the second best round of the day. ... Played the Stadium Course bogey free for the week. ... Only two bogeys came on NT in Round 2. ... One of three to lead after 54 holes (Finau, Homa). ... Sat one off the 36 hole lead. ... Stadium Course ONLY (66-67-64; -19) would have been good for T4. ... 23 birdies, 1 eagle against just two bogeys. ... Of the last six winners he joins five in top four of Par-5 scoring. ... Only winner in six to land outside the top five in Putting: Birdie-or-Better Percentage. ... T1 GIR. ... T9 2016 debut. ... WD 2020 after 87 in Round 1. ... Of his three wins two have come on Pete Dye tracks, TPC Sawgrass and the Stadium Course at PGA West. ... Also won a shootout (-21) at Wyndham in 2016. ... T25 Sony week prior. ... Only top 10 in his previous five was in the Las Vegas desert at Shriners (T8).

Notables in the field this week:

Patrick Cantlay (2nd) closed 65-61 and circled the most birdies, 29. ... Tony Finau (4th) played from the final group and had 27 birdies. ... Abraham Ancer (T5) backed up his solo second from 2020 with another top five. ... Doug Ghim (T5) finished T1 GIR in his second appearance. ... Michael Thompson (T5) closed with NINE birdies and a triple for 66 on Sunday. ... Brian Harman (T8) posted his fifth T21 or better in six years. ... Francesco Molinari (T8) cashes T12 or better for the third time in five starts. ... Only Cantlay and Finau made more birdies than Rory Sabbatini (T12) and his 24. ... Sungjae Im (T12) held the solo lead after 36 holes. ... Brandon Hagy (T21) led after Round 1 after 64 on NT. ... Andrew Landry (T64) couldn't join Johnny Miller in the ranks of champions to defend. ... 35 bogey free rounds. ... Cut was 4-under. ... Top 3 were 20-under or better. ... Top 36 10-under or better. ... No pro-am.

2020 - Andrew Landry (26-under, 262)

Birdie-birdie finish to win by two. ... Picks up his second win in 80th start at age 32. ... Tied tournament scoring record for this rotation of courses. ... Tied with three to play after leading by six with six to play. ... Only needed 99 putts. ... Led the field with 31 birdies. ... Only player in the top five thru 36 holes who played SC. ... Posted 66-67 on SC for the week. ... Co-54 hole leader by four shots. ... Sat two off the first round lead and one off the 36 hole lead. ... Opened with 66 on SC. ... Lost in a playoff to Jon Rahm in 2018. ... 63-under his last three events here. ... Made only one of eight cuts entering.

Notables in the field this week:

Abraham Ancer (2nd) led the field in GIR and made 16 birdies on SC the final two days. ... Scottie Scheffler (3rd) played in the final group and shot 70. ... Sepp Straka (T4) was T6 Fairways and T2 GIR. ... Tom Hoge (T6) posted 66-67 on SC. ... Ryan Moore (T6) T2 GIR. ... Rickie Fowler (T10) shared the 36 hole lead with Scheffler. ... Sungjae Im (T10) made 24 birdies in 2020 and 23 in 2021. ... Andrew Putnam (T10) 65-69 weekend on SC and was T4 Putting. ... Tony Finau (T14) posted 62 at NT in Round 2. ... Only Landry made more birdies than Talor Gooch (T17) and his 26. ... Defending champ Adam Long MC. ... 61 bogey free rounds. ... 54 hole cut NINE-UNDER. ... Top five players 20-under or better. ... Top 60 players 10-under or better.

2019 - Adam Long (26-under, 262)

Holed a 14 foot birdie on the last to win by a shot. ... First victory on TOUR in just his sixth start at age 31. ... Tournament scoring record for this rotation. ... Needed just 98 putts, led the field. ... Sat three off the 54 hole lead. ... Closed with 65, T2 round of the day. ... 24 birdies and 3 eagles against 2 bogeys and a double bogey. ... Sat seven off the 36 hole lead. ... Closed 63-65. ... Opened with 63 on NT. ... First time at the event. ... MC in five of his previous six starts on TOUR.

Notables in the field this week:

Adam Hadwin (T2) picks up his fourth consecutive T6 or better and has the course record 59 at La Quinta. ... Two time champ Phil Mickelson (T2) opened with 60 at La Quinta and led by two after 36 and 54 holes. ... Talor Gooch (4th) posted the round of the day Sunday with 64. ... Defending champion Jon Rahm (6th) circled 26 more birdies in a very noble defense. ... JT Poston (T7) first and only top 10 here. ... Patrick Cantlay (T9) T2 GIR. ... Michael Thompson (T9) signed for 25 birdies and an eagle. ... Roger Sloan (T12) racked up 29 birdies, most of the week. ... 68 bogey free rounds. ... Cut was NINE-UNDER AGAIN. ... Top six players 20-under or better. ... Top 66 players 10-under or better.

