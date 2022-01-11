-
Horses for Courses: Sony Open in Hawaii
January 11, 2022
By Mke Glasscott, PGATOUR.COM
- Webb Simpson is one to watch this week at Waialee Country Club. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
For the second week in a row the TOUR eases in to the 2022 portion of the season as the scene shifts from the winner's only event last week on Maui to the first field event this week Honolulu.
Imagine returning to work after the holidays but the boss says the new office is in Hawaii.
Yeah, I'm jealous too!
Waialae Country Club serves as the third-oldest host course on TOUR following only Colonial and Pebble Beach so course history is in play in a major way again this week.
Missing fairways will happen as Waialae has some of the most difficult on TOUR to navigate. Large Bermuda greens averaging 7,100 square feet will provide ample recovery targets and won't run hotter than 11 feet on the Stimpmeter. As Rob Bolton has noted, the rough is approaching three inches this week and that will add to the difficulty of controlling recovery shots.
After the undulations and elevation changes of almost 7,600 feet last week, Waialae runs flat against the coast and only stretches 7,044 yards. The Par-70 provides 83 bunkers and waters on five holes and has churned out winning scores of 20-under or better in six of the last nine editions. If the weather is on point, low scores will be required again this week and that's normal. Only Sedgefield (Wyndham) has conceded more rounds of 62 or better in recent memory.
Justin Thomas posted 59 in Round 1 on his way to a record-setting 27-under winning total in 2017. Since then Matt Kuchar signed for 22-under while defending champion Kevin Na racked up 21-under in 2021. Russell Henley won on debut in 2013 by posting 24-under, the record at the time, without ever seeing the course and is the only first-time winner here. Only Thomas and Ernie Els have won both Hawaii events in the same season.
The field of 144 will include 21 players who knocked the rust off at the Plantation Course at Kapalua and that's important. Of the last 23 winners at Waialae, 16 jump-started their seasons at the winner's only event, including seven of the last eight. Cameron Smith won the 2021 event here and was victorious last week on Maui. Thomas, who is not entered this week, and Henley stand out as they are the only 20-something champs in the recent past suggesting that the experienced players can get a jump on their younger counterparts this week.
The first full field event will compete for a purse of $7.5 million with the winner taking home $1.35 million plus adding 500 FedExCup points.
Recent Event Winners Stats
Year 2021 2020 2019 Winner Kevin Na Cameron Smith Matt Kuchar Score -21 -11 -22 MOV 1 (Kirk, Niemann) Playoff (Brendan Steele) 4 (Putnam) Age 37 26 40 All Drives 40 14 20 Accuracy T50 T41 T13 GIR T29 T20 1 Ball-Striking T55 13 1 Proximity 16 18 8 Putting: Birdie or Better % T5 T1 4 SG: Off-the-Tee 44 T18 7 SG: Approach-the-Green 4 53 7 SG: Around-the-Green 8 9 29 SG: Putting 23 1 3 SG: Tee-to-Green 2 30 3 Scrambling 6 T20 T9 Bogey Avoidance T12 T9 T2 Par-3 Scoring T3 T6 T5 Par-4 Scoring T6 3 T2 Par-5 Scoring T5 T13 T4
Recent Winners
2021 - Kevin Na (-21, 259)
72nd hole birdie secured his fifth victory on TOUR in his 424th start at age 37. ... First win comes in his 14th start at Waialae. ... Lift, clean and replace in Round 4. ... 61 in Round 3 was tied for the best round of the week. ... Needed only 108 putts. ... Played the back 9 in 14-under. ... Trailed by 5 after 18 and 36 holes. ... Played the final group but was two back after 61. ... Circled 24 birdies and 1 eagle against five bogeys. ... Became sixth winner in last seven to rank inside the top seven in Strokes-Gained: Approach the Green. ... Only winner in the last seven to rank outside T4 in Par-4 Scoring (T6). ... Seventh consecutive winner T6 or better in Birdie-or-Better Conversion Percentage. ... Did not have a top 10 in his previous 12 starts on TOUR.... T38 Sentry the week before.
Notables in the field this week:
Chris Kirk (T2) missed the playoff by a shot with five bogeys and a TRIPLE. ... Marc Leishman (T4) T3 GIR and his worst score was 66. ... Webb Simpson (T4) signed for his third straight T4 or better. ... Brendan Steele (T4) led after 54 holes for the second consecutive edition plus posted 61 in Round 3. ... Billy Horschel (T7) didn't make a bogey until No. 16 on Saturday, his only one of the week. ... 2018 winner Patton Kizzire (T7) opened and closed with 64. ... 2013 champ Russell Henley (T11) picked up his next-best payday since his victory. ... 2020 champion Cameron Smith (T62) could not join Jimmy Walker as winners to defend the title. ... Peter Malnati (T14) and Jason Kokrak (T56) led after 18 holes with 62. ... Round 3 averaged 66.66 and was the easiest round on TOUR since 2003. ... 73 players made the cut and there were only 12 rounds posted above par. ... Harry Higgs (T32) was the only player in the top 40 to sign for an over par round. ... Cut was 4-under. ... 49 bogey free rounds. ... 55 of 73 players to make the cut were 10-under or better. ... Only six events played easier on the season (67.975).
2020 - Cameron Smith (11-under, 269)
Made par on the first playoff hole to win his first individual title on TOUR in his 116th start. ... Won in his fifth start at Sony. ... Previously won with Jonas Blixt at the Zurich Classic. ... Made birdie on the 72nd hole to force a playoff. ... Highest winning score since 2005 as the wind and rain were major factors. ... Began the final round three shots back in the final group. ... Just one back of the 36 hole lead after trailing by five shots after 18. ... Led the field in SG: Putting and co-led with 21 Birdies. ... Only winner in the last seven to not rank in the top seven of SG: TTG (53rd). ... T10 Australian PGA previous event. ... T18 was his best finish in four previous starts.
Notables in the field this week:
Brendan Steele (P2) had a three shot lead in the final group Sunday with Smith after 64 in Round 3, tied lowest round of the week. ... Webb Simpson (3rd) was 3-over thru six holes but T1 with 21 birdies. ... Kevin Kisner (T4) picked up his third top five in five years and posted 64. ... Graeme McDowell (T4) noted wind player closed with 64 in just his second start. ... 2010 winner Texan Ryan Palmer (T4) didn't mind a bit of breeze either. ... Aussie Cam Davis (T9) shared the 36 hole lead with Steele on 6-under. ... Henrik Norlander (T9) picked up his first top 10 in four starts. ... Defending champion Matt Kuchar (69-73) MC. ... Lift, clean and replace all four rounds. ... Just 12 bogey free rounds for the week and zero on Saturday. ... Only three players 10-under or better. ... Cut was 1-over 141. ... Scoring average 70.513.
2019 - Matt Kuchar (22-under, 258)
Won by four to pick up his ninth TOUR win in 430th start at age 40. ... First win at Sony in 14th attempt. ... 100th Top 10 payday on TOUR. ... Led by two entering the final round on 18-under. ... Opened 63-63 to lead by one after 36 holes. ... Led the field in Ball-Striking and GIR. ... 24 birdies (T1) and 1 eagle against just four bogeys. ... Won Mayakoba in November becoming the third winner of that event to win Sony since 2011 (Kizzire 2018, Wagner 2011). ... Sixth consecutive T13 or better at the time at Sony. ... Won at Mayakoba, T23 Australian Open in his previous two starts.
Notables in the field this week:
Andrew Putnam (2nd) played in the final group after opening with 62 and playing 54 holes 16-under. ... Corey Conners (T3) closed 64-64 and also circled 24 birdies. ... Marc Leishman (T3) also posted two rounds of 64. ... Chez Reavie (T3) second top 10 in three visits; 61 in 2017. ... Hudson Swafford (T3) third top 10 in his first six starts. ... Charles Howell III (T8) has never MC or won this event and is the all-time money leader. ... Brian Stuard (T8) was picks up third top 10 in seven starts. ... Sung Kang (T10) closed 65-64 for his only MADE CUT in seven career starts to this day. ... Defending champ Patton Kizzire (T13) posted all four rounds in the red. ... Adam Svensson (T43) fired 61, lowest round of the week, to lead after 18. ... Stewart Cink (T20) posted 62 in Round 2. ... Cut 2-under 138. ... Only four rounds in the top 32 OVER par. ... Top 28 players 10-under or better. ... 29 bogey free rounds. ... 68.920 scoring average.
Key stat leaders
Top golfers in each statistic on the 2020-2021 PGA TOUR are listed only if they are scheduled to compete this week.
Strokes-Gained: Approach the Green Rank Player 4 Keegan Bradley 6 Russell Henley 9 Corey Conners 12 Emiliano Grillo 17 Hideki Matsuyama 18 Kyle Stanley 20 Russell Knox 22 Chez Reavie 23 Abraham Ancer 27 Henrik Norlander 32 Talor Gooch 34 Stewart Cink 38 Webb Simpson 38 Seamus Power 43 Luke Donald 48 Hank Lebioda 51 Chris Kirk Strokes-Gained: Putting Rank Player 2 JT Poston 5 Zach Johnson 6 Jason Kokrak 8 Brendon Todd 10 Cameron Smith 11 Chesson Hadley 12 Harris English 22 Denny McCarthy 22 Webb Simpson 25 Brian Harman 25 Patton Kizzire 27 Hank Lebioda 29 Abraham Ancer 32 Kevin Kisner 37 Pat Perez 39 Ryan Armour 40 Brandt Snedeker 41 Andrew Putnam 44 Jimmy Walker 48 Austin Cook 50 Sungjae Im Rounds in the 60s Rank Player 1 Sungjae Im 3 Abraham Ancer 3 Patton Kizzire 5 Corey Conners 6 Brian Harman 10 Cameron Smith 10 Harris English 13 Kevin Na 15 Emiliano Grillo 15 Hideki Matsuyama 18 Brian Stuard 23 Russell Henley 23 KH Lee 23 Cam Davis 25 Jason Kokrak 25 Matt Jones 32 Webb Simpson 32 Sepp Straka 32 Mark Hubbard
Horses for Courses: Sony Open in Hawaii
Player (starts) Top 10s Top 25s Most Recent (season) Notes Kevin Na (10/14) 4 5 Win (2021) Cashed in 5 of his last 6; Round 3 61 last year Chris Kirk (7/11) 4 4 T2 (2021) 2nd 2014; T10 2018; MC 4 of last 6 Marc Leishman (12/12) 4 7 T4 (2021) T3 2019; Never MC and 10 of 12 paydays T28 or better Webb Simpson (11/11) 4 8 T4 (2021) 3rd 2020; T4 2019; 8 of last 24 65 or better Brendan Steele (2/3) 2 2 T4 (2021) 2nd 2020; 54 hole leader last two years Patton Kizzire (3/5) 2 3 T7 (2021) 2018 winner; 6 of 16 rounds 65 or better Billy Horschel (3/4) 1 1 T7 (2021) First visit since 2017; 1 bogey Cameron Smith (6/6) 1 3 Win (2020) T62 defense; 3 straight T27 or better before win Graeme McDowell (1/2) 1 1 T4 (2020) MC 2016 Ryan Palmer (11/15) 3 5 T4 (2020) 2010 winner; T8 2014; cashed 9 of 11 since win Kevin Kisner (7/10) 3 4 T4 (2020) 7 straight; 4 of last 6 top 10s; shot 60 2017 Henrik Norlander (3/5) 1 2 T9 (2020) T20 2017 Cam Davis (2/3) 1 1 T9 (2020) T31 2021 Matt Kuchar (8/16) 6 7 Win (2019) 6th straight T13 or better; MC last 2 years Andrew Putnam (3/5) 1 1 2nd (2019) Opened 62-65; T57 is next best Hudson Swafford (7/8) 3 5 T3 (2019) 6 straight; 5 of 7 T25; 62 2017 Chez Reavie (8/11) 2 4 T3 (2019) T8 2017 with 61 Corey Conners (3/3) 1 2 T3 (2019) T12 2020; T39 2018 debut Brian Stuard (8/9) 4 5 T8 (2019) T53-T47 last 2 years Charles Howell III (20/20) 10 14 T8 (2019) T19 or better in the last six years Sung Kang (1/7) 1 1 T10 (2019) MC all of the rest Notables Jimmy Walker (9/15) 3 4 Win (2015) Win 2014; only back to back champ Russell Henley (6/9) 1 4 Win (2013) T11 last year next best Zach Johnson (13/16) 4 6 T6 (2017) Win 2009; 61 2017
