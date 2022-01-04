Horses for Courses: Sentry Tournament of Champions

Recent Winners

2021 - Harris English (-25, 267)

Birdied the first playoff hole to win for the third time on TOUR in his 250th start. ... Played in the final group on 21-under, setting the 54-hole low total. ... Led by two after 36 holes. ... T-1 after 18 holes (Thomas) after opening with 65. ... Became the EIGHTH consecutive winner inside the top five after 54 holes. ... Made only ONE BOGEY thru 54 holes. ... Circled 26 birdies and one eagle. ... Led the field in Strokes-Gained: Putting. ... Won in his second attempt (T11) at age 31. ... First win since Mayakoba in 2013. ... Qualified for the event from the 2020 TOUR Championship (COVID-19 exception). ... Entered the week on back-to-back Top 10 finishes and four from his last six starts.

2020 and 2017 champ Justin Thomas (3rd) posted his FOURTH podium finish in just six starts. ... Debutant Sungjae Im (T5) had no problem acclimating as he posted all four rounds in the 60s as he led the field in SG: Tee-to-Green. ... 2019 winner Xander Schauffele (T5) collected his third straight top five here. ... Bryson DeChambeau (T7) led the field in SG: Off-the-Tee and Bogey Avoidance (2 bogeys). ... Collin Morikawa (T7) posted a pair of 65s and has T7 in back-to-back seasons. ... Jon Rahm (T7) picked up his fourth Top 10 paycheck in four starts. ... Daniel Berger (10th) was second in Ball-Striking and GIR. ... 34 of 42 players were 10-under or better. ... 34 bogey-free rounds. ... Scoring average 69.315, easiest on TOUR last season. ... Second-easiest Sentry on record (2003).

2020 - Justin Thomas (14-under, 278)

Birdied third playoff hole to win for the 12th time on TOUR in his 141st start. ... Began the final round in the last group one back. ... Sat three back after 36 holes. ... One behind after opening with 67. ... Led the field in Par-3 scoring and continued the trend of the winner being in the top seven the last five years. ... 24 birdies led the field. ... Becomes only the fourth multiple champion (2017) since the event moved to Kapalua in 1999. ... Third podium in five attempts at age 26. ... Won twice and added three top 10 paydays in six events leading into the event.

2015 champ Patrick Reed (P2) posted two of the three lowest rounds of the week (66) to make the playoff and ensure his third top two finish. ... 2019 winner Xander Schauffele (P2) led after 54 and 36 holes but could not repeat. ... Patrick Cantlay (4th) led the field in Proximity and was T4 GIR. ... Debutant Collin Morikawa (T7) hit the second most fairways with 55 of 60 and posted all four rounds under par. ... 2018 runner up Jon Rahm (10th) hit the top 10 in both Fairways and GIR. ... First edition after post 2019 renovation. ... Firm fairways and greens because of all new sod. ... Wind blew 20-30 MPH with gusts at 40. ... Lift, clean and replace the final 54 holes. ... Highest winning score since 2007. ... Just seven bogey free rounds. ... Only six players 10-under or better. ... 72.228 scoring average.

2019 - Xander Schauffele (23-under, 269)

Made 11 birdies on Sunday to win by one and claim his fourth victory in 61 career starts. ... Final round 62 tied the course record and was the lowest round of the week. ... Sat five off the lead after 54 and 36 holes. ... Was six back after 18 holes. ... Largest final round comeback in history (5 shots). ... Finished T5 or better in EVERY Strokes-Gained category. ... Made 24 birdies, second to Thomas. ... Played his final 54 holes 22-under. ... Won on his second attempt after T22 in 2018 at age 24. ... Won WGC-HSBC Champions in November and T8 at Hero in December leading in.

2017 winner Justin Thomas (3rd) led the field in birdies with 25 as he was second in Fairways and fourth GIR. ... Marc Leishman (T4) backed up his T7 from 2018 even with a triple and a double on the card. ... Bryson DeChambeau (7th) was T3 in Distance of Putts made. ... Jon Rahm (T8) followed his solo second in 2018 with another top 10. ... Cameron Champ (T11) circled 22 birdies. ... Final event before the massive Coore-Crenshaw renovation. ... Scoring average 70.924. ... 12 bogey free rounds. ... 15 players 10-under or better.

