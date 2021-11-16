Horses for Courses: The RSM Classic

Recent Winners

2020 - Robert Streb (-19, 263)

Birdied second playoff hole to win this event for the second time. ... Led by three after 54 holes, tying the tournament record. ... Became the fifth consecutive player to post 128 after 36 holes, another shared record. ... Became the fifth consecutive winner to share or lead alone after 36 holes. ... Posted 63 (-9) on Plantation in Round 2. ... Only squared two bogeys for the week against 21 birdies. ... Did not lead the field in any major statistical category. ... Only two-time winner and won both in a playoff. ... Entered the event T55-MC-T21. ... Wins for the second time on TOUR in start No. 214 at age 33.

Notables in the field this week:

2015 champ Kevin Kisner (P2) posted ONE bogey for the week to lead the field and did not win. ... Andrew Landry (T4) closed 65-64 for his second top five in five starts. ... Resident Harris English (T6) shared the low round on Sunday with 62. ... Zach Johnson (T6) was T2 after 54 holes but a triple on Sunday killed his chances. ... Kyle Stanley (T6) T2 GIR and has never MC. ... Camilo Villegas (T6) shared the first round lead after 64. ... Corey Conners (T10) only made one Bogey on the weekend and led the field GIR. ... Patton Kizzire (T10) led the field in Birdies with 26 and Putting. ... Bronson Burgoon (T15) played in the final three-some and shot 71. ... Defending champion Tyler Duncan (MC) missed for the first time in four attempts. ... Matt Wallace (T37) shared the first round lead. ... Joel Dahmen (T50) posted 61 in Round 2 but didn't break 70 in any other round. ... Cut was 3-under. ... Top 36 players were 10-under or better. ... 42 bogey-free rounds. ... Only four OVER PAR rounds from the top 22 players. ... Scoring average was 68.637.

2019 - Tyler Duncan (19-under, 263)

Birdied second playoff hole to win for the first time on TOUR. ... Birdied the last hole and three of the last four to reach playoff. ... Led the field in Proximity, Scrambling and Bogey Avoidance plus Par-3 scoring. ... Hit sixth most Fairways and T6 GIR. ... Trailed by four after 54 holes. ... Led by two after 36 holes after posting the best round of the week, 61. ... Opened with 67 (-5) on Plantation in Round 1. ... Only squared ONE bogey for the week against 18 birdies and 1 eagle. ... Became the fifth first time winner in the last six events. ... Wins for the first time on TOUR in start No. 68 at age 30. ... T74 and T25 the previous two visits included rounds of 66 and 64. ... Made three of six cuts entering including T48 and T18 the previous two weeks.

Notables in the field this week:

First round leader Webb Simpson (P2) stormed home 63-67 from the final threesome to pick up his fifth top 15 in eight starts. ... Only Simpson made more birdies (25) than Sebastian Munoz (3rd) and his 22. ... Brendon Todd (4th) shot 62 in Round 3 and led after 54 holes but closed with 72. ... Henrik Norlander (T5) was third GIR and picked up his second top five in his last four. ... Scottie Scheffler (T5) circled 20 birdies and posted a 63 on debut. ... Denny McCarthy (T8) posted 62 in Round 2 and was T7 GIR. ... DJ Trahan (T8) third T11 or better in five starts career. ... Alex Noren (T10) on debut. ... Vaughn Taylor (T10) cashed his second top 10 in his last three. ... Brian Stuard (T10) finished in the top 10 in Fairways and Putting. ... Defending champion Charles Howell III (T30) couldn't add to his top 10 count. ... Cut was 4-under. ... Top 29 players were 10-under or better. ... 37 bogey free rounds. ... Just five OVER PAR rounds from the top 22 players. ... Scoring average 68.899.

2018 - Charles Howell, III (19-under, 263)

Birdied the second playoff hole for his third victory on TOUR. ... Led wire-to-wire. ... Opened with 64 (-8) on Plantation and followed with 64 (-6) on Seaside. ... Led by three shots after 36 holes, a new record. ... First time converting a 54-hole lead in six attempts. ... Only winner in the last five with a previous TOUR victory. ... Only winner to this day (2 course era) to lead the field in Ball-Striking and GIR. ... Circled 25 birdies. ... Went 333 events between wins. ... Wins in start No. 529 at age 39. ... Victory comes in ninth attempt (fourth top 10). ... MC-T61-T5 leading into the week.

Notables in the field this week:

Patrick Rodgers (P2) played the final 36 holes 61-62, setting an event and TOUR record, and circled the most birdies with 26. ... Hey, look! Webb Simpson (3rd). ... Luke List (T4) closed 63-65. ... Zach Johnson (T7) posts back-to-back top 10 finishes after seven starts without. ... 2015 winner Kevin Kisner (T7) made only three bogeys. ... Defending champ Austin Cook (T11) squared just four bogeys, all in Round 2. .... ... Cut was 2-under. ... Top 45 players were 10-under or better. ... 53 bogey free rounds. ... Scoring average 68.843.

