Horses for Courses: World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba

Recent Winners

Last year - Viktor Hovland (-20, 264)

First winner to birdie the 72nd hole. ... Closed with 7 Birdies and 1 Bogey for 65 to win by a shot. ... Played the weekend 63-65 but trailed by 2 shots after 54 holes. ... Sat 7 back after 36 holes. ... Led the field with 25 birdies including 16 on his final 36 holes. ... Led the field GIR. ... Played the previous two editions and MC both times. ... Rolled in on 17 straight made cuts. ... Won on Paspalum in Puerto Rico earlier in the season. ... Picks up his second TOUR win at age 23 in 35th start.

Notables in the field this week:

Aaron Wise (2nd) closed with 63 and was T9 GIR. ... Tom Hoge (T3) began Sunday one shot back in the final group and closed with 69. ... Adam Long (T3) has never finished off the podium in his two starts over the last two years. ... Billy Horschel (T5) stormed home 65-64. ... Tony Finau (T8) made an ace on Saturday and was T4 Putting. ... Emiliano Grillo (T8) led by four after 36 holes and by one after 54 holes but shot 72 on Sunday, the only round above par in the top 10 for the week. ... Carlos Ortiz (T8) was the best Mexican finisher for the second year running. ... Brendon Todd (T8) set the mark for the best result of a defending champion. ... Abraham Ancer (T12) made one bogey and one double on the week. ... Justin Thomas (T12) posted the low round of the week with 62 in Round 3. ... First round leader Russell Knox (T23) set the pace with 65. ... Cut was 1-under. ... Top 31 players were 10-under or better. ... 23 bogey-free rounds. ... Scoring average was 69.767. ... First time event was held in December. ... Preferred lies in closely mown areas in Round 4.

2019 - Brendon Todd (20-under, 264)

54 hole leader by one closed with 68 to win also by one. ... Third consecutive winner in the top 10 (T3) GIR. ... Third consecutive winner to lead or co-lead in birdies. ... Fourth consecutive winner to lead or co-lead in Par-4 scoring. ... Sat two back after 36 holes. ... Opened with 63 to trail by a shot. ... 63 was T2 round of the week. ... Previous results here were MC-MC-T49. ... Won for the second time on TOUR in 7 days. ... First multiple winner in the fall portion of the schedule since it was formed. ... Picks up third career victory in his 178th start at age 34.

Notables in the field this week:

Adam Long (T2) played the final 36 holes bogey free in his first appearance. ... Carlos Ortiz (T2) won the previous week in Houston. ... Joel Dahmen (T6) closed 66-65 and led the field in Putting. ... Abraham Ancer (T8) made only one bogey and one double for the week (again!). ... Billy Horschel (T8) was T9 GIR. ... 2016 champ Pat Perez (T8) secured another top 10 paycheck. ... First round leader Danny Lee (T26) opened with 62 and didn't break 70 the rest of the week. ... Defending champ Matt Kuchar (T14) raced up the leaderboard with 62, co-low round of the week, on Sunday. ... Cut was 1-under. ... Top 22 players were 10-under or better. ... 27 bogey free rounds. ... Scoring average 70.032. ... Preferred lies used all four rounds.

2018 - Matt Kuchar (22-under, 262)

Set tournament scoring record and won by a shot. ... Led or co-led after every round. ... Established 36 hole record on 14-under. ... Added the 54 hole record on 20-under. ... Opened with 64 to share the first round lead. ... Co-led the field with 26 birdies. ...T18 or better in four of five starts here including last season. ... Won for the 8th time in start No. 428 at age 40. ... Entered the week off T57 at Shriners.

Notables in the field this week:

Danny Lee (T2) circled 25 birdies and would have won or forced a playoff in every other edition of this event on 21-under. ... JJ Spaun (T3) matched Kuchar with 26 birdies. ... Richy Werenski (T3) only squared four bogeys. ... Brice Garnett (5th) was T6 Putting. ... Pat Perez (T6) led the field in Overall Putting. ... Scott Piercy (T8) missed tying the course record by a shot with 62 on Sunday. ... Harold Varner III (T6) opened and closed with 65. ... Adam Hadwin (T10) circled two eagles. ... Anirban Lahiri (T10) circled 21 birdies and an eagle. ... Aaron Wise (T10) led the field in Putting. ... Defending champ Patton Kizzire (T55) sat 11-under after two rounds but didn't break on the weekend. ... Co-first round leader Kramer Hickok (T29) stumbled with 74 on Saturday. ... Cut was 4-under, tying the event record. ... Top 40 players were 10-under or better. ... 34 bogey free rounds. ... Scoring average 69.247. ... Absolutely perfect weather.

