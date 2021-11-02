-
Horses for Courses: World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba
November 02, 2021
By Mke Glasscott, PGATOUR.COM
- Carlos Ortiz is comfortable at El Camaleon Golf Course. (Tracy Wilcox/Getty Images)
Another week another stamp on the passport as the PGA TOUR shifts from the pink sands of Bermuda to the jungles and beaches of the Riviera Maya and Playa del Carmen Mexico. A field of 132 will tee it at El Camaleon Golf Course at Mayakoba for the 15th consecutive year.
Greg Norman's resort course opened for business in 2006 and stretches barely 7,000 yards (7,017) to a par 71. Navigating the lush jungles, avoiding the many canals running through the property and keeping the ball out of the wind are keys to success this week. Sea Isle Paspalum greens and rough will cover the property but neither cut will provide much headache. The greens will run around 11 feet and the rough won't reach two inches. Remember, resort golf means plenty of room to LAND it and multiple chances to score. Errant shots, because of the room to move, can and will be penalized with canals, sandy waste areas and 36 bunkers. Oh, and you're not finding any crooked ones in the mangroves either.
There's a reason veteran guys cash most of the checks here. Pumping the breaks and shot-making trumps brash bombing. The two lowest tournament totals are from Matt Kuchar (-22) and Pat Perez (-21) who are neither chickens of spring or guys who kill it.
Viktor Hovland became the first 20-something to win last December since Harris English in 2013. As with most shootouts, nobody has defended the title and the event has not produced multiple winners.
Speaking of 2013, that's when the event moved to fall and became a primary event. This year the purse is $7.2 million with the winner taking $1.296 and 500 FedExCup points plus a trip to the Masters, Sentry Tournament of Champions and all of the perks of victory on TOUR.
Recent Event Winners Stats
Season 2021 2020 2019 Year 2020 2019 2018 Winner Viktor Hovland Brendon Todd Matt Kuchar Score -20 -20 -22 MOV 1 1 1 Age 23 34 40 Accuracy T13 T25 3 GIR 1 3 T9 Putting: Birdie or Better % 9 12 17 Birdies 1 (25) T1 (24) T1 (26) Eagles T5 (1) 0 0 Putting Average T10 T8 41 3 Putts 1 1 1 Scrambling 71 T4 T5 Bogey Avoidance T13 T2 T1 Par-3 Scoring T38 T2 T19 Par-4 Scoring T1 T1 1 Par-5 Scoring T4 T46 T12
Recent Winners
Last year - Viktor Hovland (-20, 264)
First winner to birdie the 72nd hole. ... Closed with 7 Birdies and 1 Bogey for 65 to win by a shot. ... Played the weekend 63-65 but trailed by 2 shots after 54 holes. ... Sat 7 back after 36 holes. ... Led the field with 25 birdies including 16 on his final 36 holes. ... Led the field GIR. ... Played the previous two editions and MC both times. ... Rolled in on 17 straight made cuts. ... Won on Paspalum in Puerto Rico earlier in the season. ... Picks up his second TOUR win at age 23 in 35th start.
Notables in the field this week:
Aaron Wise (2nd) closed with 63 and was T9 GIR. ... Tom Hoge (T3) began Sunday one shot back in the final group and closed with 69. ... Adam Long (T3) has never finished off the podium in his two starts over the last two years. ... Billy Horschel (T5) stormed home 65-64. ... Tony Finau (T8) made an ace on Saturday and was T4 Putting. ... Emiliano Grillo (T8) led by four after 36 holes and by one after 54 holes but shot 72 on Sunday, the only round above par in the top 10 for the week. ... Carlos Ortiz (T8) was the best Mexican finisher for the second year running. ... Brendon Todd (T8) set the mark for the best result of a defending champion. ... Abraham Ancer (T12) made one bogey and one double on the week. ... Justin Thomas (T12) posted the low round of the week with 62 in Round 3. ... First round leader Russell Knox (T23) set the pace with 65. ... Cut was 1-under. ... Top 31 players were 10-under or better. ... 23 bogey-free rounds. ... Scoring average was 69.767. ... First time event was held in December. ... Preferred lies in closely mown areas in Round 4.
2019 - Brendon Todd (20-under, 264)
54 hole leader by one closed with 68 to win also by one. ... Third consecutive winner in the top 10 (T3) GIR. ... Third consecutive winner to lead or co-lead in birdies. ... Fourth consecutive winner to lead or co-lead in Par-4 scoring. ... Sat two back after 36 holes. ... Opened with 63 to trail by a shot. ... 63 was T2 round of the week. ... Previous results here were MC-MC-T49. ... Won for the second time on TOUR in 7 days. ... First multiple winner in the fall portion of the schedule since it was formed. ... Picks up third career victory in his 178th start at age 34.
Notables in the field this week:
Adam Long (T2) played the final 36 holes bogey free in his first appearance. ... Carlos Ortiz (T2) won the previous week in Houston. ... Joel Dahmen (T6) closed 66-65 and led the field in Putting. ... Abraham Ancer (T8) made only one bogey and one double for the week (again!). ... Billy Horschel (T8) was T9 GIR. ... 2016 champ Pat Perez (T8) secured another top 10 paycheck. ... First round leader Danny Lee (T26) opened with 62 and didn't break 70 the rest of the week. ... Defending champ Matt Kuchar (T14) raced up the leaderboard with 62, co-low round of the week, on Sunday. ... Cut was 1-under. ... Top 22 players were 10-under or better. ... 27 bogey free rounds. ... Scoring average 70.032. ... Preferred lies used all four rounds.
2018 - Matt Kuchar (22-under, 262)
Set tournament scoring record and won by a shot. ... Led or co-led after every round. ... Established 36 hole record on 14-under. ... Added the 54 hole record on 20-under. ... Opened with 64 to share the first round lead. ... Co-led the field with 26 birdies. ...T18 or better in four of five starts here including last season. ... Won for the 8th time in start No. 428 at age 40. ... Entered the week off T57 at Shriners.
Notables in the field this week:
Danny Lee (T2) circled 25 birdies and would have won or forced a playoff in every other edition of this event on 21-under. ... JJ Spaun (T3) matched Kuchar with 26 birdies. ... Richy Werenski (T3) only squared four bogeys. ... Brice Garnett (5th) was T6 Putting. ... Pat Perez (T6) led the field in Overall Putting. ... Scott Piercy (T8) missed tying the course record by a shot with 62 on Sunday. ... Harold Varner III (T6) opened and closed with 65. ... Adam Hadwin (T10) circled two eagles. ... Anirban Lahiri (T10) circled 21 birdies and an eagle. ... Aaron Wise (T10) led the field in Putting. ... Defending champ Patton Kizzire (T55) sat 11-under after two rounds but didn't break on the weekend. ... Co-first round leader Kramer Hickok (T29) stumbled with 74 on Saturday. ... Cut was 4-under, tying the event record. ... Top 40 players were 10-under or better. ... 34 bogey free rounds. ... Scoring average 69.247. ... Absolutely perfect weather.
Key stat leaders
Top golfers in each statistic on the 2020-2021 PGA TOUR are listed only if they are scheduled to compete this week.
Strokes-Gained: Tee-to-Green Rank Player 3 Justin Thomas 6 Keegan Bradley 8 Viktor Hovland 9 Will Zalatoris 11 Brooks Koepka 13 Sergio Garcia 16 Tony Finau 18 Tyrrell Hatton 19 Shane Lowry 20 Russell Henley 21 Scottie Scheffler 21 Doug Ghim 23 Luke List 24 Charley Hoffman 25 Seamus Power 25 Aaron Wise 28 Abraham Ancer Strokes-Gained: Putting Rank Player 2 JT Poston 3 Ian Poulter 4 Patrick Reed 5 Zach Johnson 8 Brendon Todd 13 Alex Noren 16 Cameron Tringale 19 Adam Hadwin 22 Denny McCarthy 25 Brian Harman 25 Patton Kizzire 27 Hank Lebioda 29 Abraham Ancer 31 Brice Garnett 36 Justin Rose Par-3 Scoring Rank Player 6 Joaquin Niemann 6 Zach Johnson 6 Justin Rose 6 Harold Varner III 14 Alex Noren 14 Charley Hoffman 14 Abraham Ancer 17 Patton Kizzire 17 Tony Finau 22 Adam Hadwin 22 Kyle Stanley 22 Pat Perez 22 Luke List 22 Doug Ghim 22 Russell Henley 22 Justin Thomas 22 Chris Kirk 22 Bronson Burgoon Rounds in the 60s Rank Player 2 Joaquin Niemann 3 Abraham Ancer 3 Patton Kizzire 6 Brian Harman 6 Tony Finau 13 Cameron Tringale 15 Emiliano Grillo 15 Scottie Scheffler 18 Charley Hoffman 18 Brian Stuard 18 Justin Thomas 18 Viktor Hovland 23 Russell Henley 23 Carlos Ortiz 28 Kevin Streelman 28 Matt Jones 32 Sepp Straka 35 Brice Garnett
Horses for Courses: World Wide Technology Championship at Mayakoba
Player (Starts/Cuts Made)
Top 10s Top 25s Most Recent (calendar year)
Notes Viktor Hovland (1/3) 1 1 WIN (2020) MC-MC first two visits; won on Paspalum at Puerto Rico Open Aaron Wise (3/5) 2 2 2nd (2020) T10 2018; 6th straight year here Adam Long (2/2) 2 2 T3 (2020) T2 2019; 36-under total Tom Hoge (4/6) 1 1 T3 (2020) T44 next best Billy Horschel (5/6) 2 4 T5 (2020) T8 2019; T30 or better in all 5 paydays; 43-under last 3 years Emiliano Grillo (5/5) 3 4 T8 (2020) 19 of 20 par or better; T15 or better in 4 of 5 Carlos Ortiz (5/7) 3 3 T8 (2020) T2 2019; 34-under total Brendon Todd (3/5) 2 2 T8 (2020) WINNER 2019; 35-under last 2 years Tony Finau (3/5) 2 3 T8 (2020) T16 or better when he makes the cut Joel Dahmen (4/4) 1 3 T6 (2019) T23 or better in 3 of 4; 15 of 16 rounds in 60s Abraham Ancer (5/6) 2 4 T8 (2019) Last 4: T12, T8, T21 and T9; 5 straight Pat Perez (8/9) 3 5 T8 (2019) Winner 2016; T6 2018; T52 2020 Matt Kuchar (5/5) 2 4 WIN (2018) T14 2020; top 20s in first two editions 2007, 2008 Danny Lee (5/7) 2 3 2 (2018) T3 2014; T25-2nd-T26 last 3 visits JJ Spaun (5/5) 1 2 T3 (2018) Last 2 worst 2 Richy Werenski (3/3) 1 1 T3 (2018) All 12 rounds Par or better Brice Garnett (6/7) 3 5 5 (2018) T32 last year worst finish Scott Piercy (7/10) 2 4 T6 (2018) T4 2016; 5 straight event 4 of 5 T26 or better Harold Varner III (4/5) 2 2 T6 (2018) T5 2015; last 2 seasons worst 2 Adam Hadwin (2/5) 2 2 T10 (2018) T10 2016 previous Anirban Lahiri (3/3) 1 2 T10 (2018) T14, T28 previous 2 years Patton Kizzire (5/5) 1 1 WIN (2017) Only top 30 finish Rickie Fowler (2/3) 1 2 2nd (2017) T16 2018; MC 2020 Charles Howell III (10/12) 3 9 T4 (2017) 9 top 25s. NOYNE. Ryan Moore (2/3) 1 2 T6 (2017) All 10 rounds Par or better Russell Knox (8/8) 3 4 T9 (2017) Solo third 2016; T2 2015; T37 worst finish; 30 of 32 par or better Brian Stuard (6/8) 3 4 T9 (2017) 2nd 2013; T2 2010; Last 3 are MC-T23-MC Gary Woodland (4/5) 1 1 2nd (2016) Of 18 rounds 5 are 65 or better Kevin Streelman (6/8) 2 3 T4 (2016) T34 or better Chez Reavie (7/8) 1 2 T4 (2016) MC last year broke a run of 7 straight cashes Chris Kirk (4/4) 1 1 T7 (2016) T33 best since; 63 on debut Luke List (1/5) 1 1 T7 (2016) MC last 4 years, MC year before Jhonattan Vegas (7/10) 1 3 T10 (2016) T20 2020 Others Graeme McDowell (5/7) 1 3 WIN (2015) Only top 20 payday Charley Hoffman (4/9) 1 1 WIN (2014) Only top 30 payday John Huh (6/8) 1 4 WIN (2012) Won in 7 hole playoff; worst payday is T29 here
