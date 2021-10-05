Horses for Courses: Shriners Children's Open

Recent Winners

2020 - Martin Laird (-23, 261)

Won a three-man playoff on the second hole to win this event for the second time (2009). ... Victorious as a sponsor's exemption. ... Co-led after 54 holes on 20-under with Patrick Cantlay (T8, not entered) and beat him by five shots heads up. ... One of four to share the 36-hole lead on 14-under. ... Sat three back after 65 in Round 1. ... Becomes fourth winner in five to rank inside the top five (2nd) Strokes-Gained: Tee-to-Green. ... Becomes fifth winner in six to rank in the top 12 (T10) in Birdie-or-Better Conversion Percentage. ... Circled 22 birdies and THREE eagles (T4 Par Breakers). ... Second consecutive winner who was a previous champion. ... P2 in his defense in 2010 as he lost to a HOLE-IN-ONE from Jonathan Byrd. ... Win No. 4 in start No. 303 at age 37. ... Entered the week T28-T65-MC.

Notables in the field this week:

Austin Cook (P2) shared the 36-hole lead after opening 63-65. ... Matthew Wolff (P2) posted the low round of the week (61) in Round 3. ... Abraham Ancer (T4) picked up his second top five in three years and co-led the field with 26 Par Breakers. ... James Hahn (T5) also swished three eagles and was T9 in Fairways. ... Peter Malnati (T5) posted 62 in Round 2 and was one of four co-leaders after two rounds. ... Will Zalatoris (T5) was top five in both Fairways and GIR and posted just two bogeys and a double for the week. ... Si Woo Kim (T8) only hit 51 of 72 GIR but was T7 in Putting. ... Matthew NeSmith (T8) also circled 26 Par Breakers, all birdies to lead the field. ... Brian Harman (T13) co-led after 36 holes but fired 72 on Sunday. ... Defending champion Kevin Na (T43) sat four back after 54 holes but closed with 76. ... Top 56 players 10-under or better. ... All 66 players finished in red figures. ... Cut was a TOUR RECORD 7-under par. ... 48 bogey-free rounds. ... 68.343 scoring average.

2019 - Kevin Na (-23, 261)

2011 champion won for the second time as he defeated Cantlay in a two-hole playoff. ... Set a ShotLink record on TOUR for holing 558 feet of putts. ... Set a TOUR record for Strokes-Gained: Putting (14.263). ... Circled 28 birdies, T1. ... Set the event 54-hole record 22-under to lead by two. ... Shared the 36-hole lead on 12-under. ... Won in spite of a TRIPLE BOGEY in Round 4. ... Rare winner on TOUR who lost shots to the field Tee-to-Green. ... Las Vegas resident signed for the two lowest rounds of the week with 61 on Saturday and 62 on Sunday. ... Won for the fourth time in start No. 399 at age 36. ... Entered the week MC-T14.

Notables in the field this week:

Las Vegas local Pat Perez (3rd) posted 62 in Round 3 and was T4 GIR. ... Adam Hadwin (T4) signed for 63 on Sunday for his best finish here. ... Brian Stuard (T4) circled 25 birdies against just five bogeys and co-led after 36 holes. ... Brian Gay (T7) was T4 in Putting. ... 2013 winner Webb Simpson (T7) only made three bogeys on the week. ... Joel Dahmen (T9) was T11 in Fairways and T8 GIR. ... Lucas Glover (T9) was T2 GIR and was one of the co-leaders after 36. ... Denny McCarthy (T9) also circled 28 birdies. ... Nick Taylor (T29) opened with 63 to lead after Round 1. ... Defending champion Bryson DeChambeau (T4; not entered) almost joined Jim Furyk as the only player to defend. ... Top SIX players were 20-under or better. ... Top 60 players 10-under or better. ... 75 of 76 players finished in the red. ... Cut was 5-under. ... 44 bogey-free rounds. ... 68.859 scoring average.

2018 - Bryson DeChambeau (-21, 263 - not entered this week)

Posted 66 from the final pairing to win by one. ... Co-led after 54 holes. ... Played the back nine in bogey-free 16-under for the week. ... Only squared three bogeys. ... Ranked 4th in Fairways and T4 GIR. ... Best round was 65 and worst round was 66. ... Garnered win No. 5 in 73rd start at age 25. ... Won for the third time in his last five starts #HAWT.

Notables in the field this week:

Sam Ryder (3rd) posted 66-62 on the weekend to hit the podium. ... Rickie Fowler (T4) closed with 63. ... Abraham Ancer (T4) posted three rounds of 66 for his first top 10 here. ... Robert Streb (T4) only squared four bogeys and sat second after 36 holes. ... Chesson Hadley (T7) led the field in Proximity. ... Ryan Palmer (T7) picked up his second top 10. ... Lucas Glover (T7) posted the low round of the week with 61 in Round 3 and sat one shot off the 54-hole lead. ... Joaquin Niemann (T10) made FOUR EAGLES, including an ace, on his debut. ... Las Vegas resident Scott Piercy (T10) was T5 Fairways. ... Seth Reeves (73rd) posted 64 to trail by one after 18 holes. ... Aaron Wise (T15) led the field with 27 birdies. ... Defending champion Patrick Cantlay (2nd, not entered) lost by a shot. ... Top 40 players were 10-under or lower. ... 73 of 74 players finished in red figures. ... 23 bogey-free rounds. ... 69.369 scoring average. ... Played the week AFTER WGC-HSBC Champions in Shanghai.

Key stat leaders

Top golfers in each statistic on the 2020-2021 PGA TOUR are listed only if they are scheduled to compete this week.