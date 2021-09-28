Horses for Courses: Sanderson Farms Championship

Recent Winners

2020 - Sergio Garcia (-19, 269)

Stuffed it to three feet on the final hole and made the putt to avoid a playoff with 2016 season winner Peter Malnati. ... Co-led after 54 holes (-14). ... Closed 66-67. ... Sat five back after 36 and four back after 18. ... Overpowered and dissected Tee-to-Green. ... Hit 60 of 72 GIR. ... T2 with 22 birdies. ... Only player to post all four rounds in the 60s. ... ONLY winner outside of the top seven (28th) SG: Putting. ... Became first champion at the event who was NOT a first-time winner on TOUR. ... Third international winner and second consecutive. ... Picked up 11th victory in 368th start at age 40. ... Becomes fifth winner of seven to win in his first attempt at CCofJ. ... Entered the week MC-MC.

Notables in the field this week:

2015 winner Peter Malnati (2nd) closed with 63, tying the tournament course record and missed the playoff by a shot... JT Poston (3rd) backed up his T11 from 2019 with a share of the 54-hole lead. ... Keegan Bradley (T4) led by two after 36 holes thanks to a hot putter. ... Henrik Norlander (T4) circled three eagles for the week including two on Sunday when he posted 65. ... Cam Davis (T6), who won at Detroit Golf Club earlier this year, matched Malnati's 63 in Round 3 to also share the 54-hole lead. ... Charley Hoffman (T6) was one of four first round leaders to post 64. ... Denny McCarthy (T6) circled 22 birdies (T2) to pick up his second top 10 in three years. ... Tyler McCumber (T6) went close again after finishing second at Punta Cana the previous week. ... Scott Stallings (T6) shot 40 on the back in Round 2. ... Brandt Snedeker (T17) was one shot back after 54 holes and circled 22 birdies for the week. ... Defending champion Sebastian Munoz (T23) posted 64 in Round 1 before not breaking 70 the rest of the week. ... Top 27 players all 10-under or lower. ... 62 of 66 players to make the cut finished Even or better. ... Cut was 3-under. ... 26 bogey-free rounds. ... 71.080 scoring average, ranking 31st most difficult of 50 courses played 2020. ... The 2020 event followed Corales Punta Cana Club and Resort Championship.

2019 - Sebastian Munoz (-18, 270)

Defeated Sungjae Im with a par on the first playoff hole. ... Holed a 15-foot putt on the final hole to force playoff. ... 54-hole leader by one after tournament best 63 in Round 3. ... Sat five back after 36 holes and was six off the pace after 18. ... Only squared THREE bogeys for the week. ... First international winner since Nick Taylor in 2014. ... First win in his 47th start at age 26. ... Sixth consecutive first-time TOUR winner at CCofJ. ... Won in his third attempt.

Notables in the field this week:

Sungjae Im (P2) closed with 66 and was the only player to post all four rounds in the 60s. ... Carlos Ortiz (T4) played in the final group and was top 10 in both Fairways and GIR. ... Kevin Streelman (T4) raced home with 64 for his second top 10 in three years. ... Bronson Burgoon (T6) joined Sungjae Im with 24 birdies, most for the week. ... Dylan Frittelli (T6) hit the top 10 with two doubles on the card. ... JT Poston (T11) shared the first round lead with Tom Hoge (T39) on 64. ... Defending champion Cameron Champ did not enter. ... Top 27 players all 10-under or lower. ... 66 of 68 players to make the cut finished Even or better. ... Cut was 3-under. ... 31 bogey-free rounds. ... 70.787 scoring average, ranking 26st most difficult of 40 courses played 2019-20. ... The 2020 edition was the first time played as a stand-alone event on the calendar.

2018 - Cameron Champ (-21, 267 - not entered this week)

Led or co-led after every round. ... Birdied five of his last six holes to set the tournament scoring record. ... 28 birdies is also a record. ... Won by four shots. ... Posted 64, co-low round of the week in Round 3 to lead by four. ... Posted 12-under on Par-5 holes. ... Played the Back 9 in 16-under. ... Won on debut. ... First win on TOUR in his SECOND event with a TOUR card. ... Age 23 is the youngest winner. ... T25 in Napa Valley the week before.

Notables in the field this week:

Corey Conners (2nd) made only four bogeys and was top five in both Fairways and GIR. ... Sam Burns (T3) closed 66-68 and was T4 GIR. ... On Sunday Carlos Ortiz (T3) matched Conners and Champ with the low round of the week, 64. ... Denny McCarthy (T7) only needed 104 putts. ... Seth Reeves (T7) posted all four rounds at 70 or better. ... Adam Schenk (T7) only squared TWO bogeys for the week. ... Martin Laird (T7) circled 20 birdies. ... Defending champion Ryan Armour (T54) did not break 70. ... Top 24 players all 10-under or lower. ... 69 of 72 players to make the cut finished Even or better. ... Cut was 1-under. ... 21 bogey-free rounds. ... 71.246 scoring average, ranking 26st most difficult of 49 courses played 2019-20. ... The 2019 event was played opposite the WGC-HSBC Champions in Shanghai and played in late October.

