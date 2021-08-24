Horses for Courses: BMW Championship

The annual drive to East Lake will be cut from 70* to 30 after four rounds this week at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Maryland.

*The field is 69 as Patrick Reed (double pneumonia) has withdrawn .

As Rob Bolton pointed out in his Power Rankings column, the statue of limitations for horses for courses has lapsed for most in the field this week. I'll give gamers a few angles to look at when putting their lineups together that will hopefully shed some light.

Caves Valley is a Tom Fazio design and will stretch 7,542 yards and play to Par-72. Bentgrass greens will average 5,200 square feet while the fescue/Bluegrass/ryegrass rough will top out at three inches. The scorecard shows three of the four Par-3 holes stretching over 220 yards with the "shortest" one listed at 193.

Course Designer

Tom Fazio has been a very popular name in this column all season long. While every course he's designed that has been used on TOUR is not EXACTLY THE SAME, we can gauge who might prefer his design styles. Here's a look at the tracks and winners he's provided so far:

CJ CUP AT SHADOW CREEK - Par 72 - 7,527 yards

Greens: Bentgrass

Rough: Bermudagrass

Winner: Jason Kokrak

Runner-Up: Xander Schauffele

Masters Tournament - Par 72 - 7,475 yards

Greens: Bentgrass

Second cut: Ryegrass

Winner: Dustin Johnson

Runner-Up: Cameron Smith, Sungjae Im

The RSM Classic - Par 70 - 7,005 yards

Greens: TifEagle Bermuda

Rough: Bermuda

Winner: Robert Streb

Runner-Up: Kevin Kisner

Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship - Par 72 - 7,670 yards

Greens: Paspalum

Rough: Paspalum

Winner: Joel Dahmen

Runner-Up: Sam Ryder, Rafael Campos

Masters Tournament 2021 - Par 72 - 7,475 yards

Greens: Bentgrass

Second cut: Ryegrass

Winner: Hideki Matsuyama

Runner-Up: Will Zalatoris

Wells Fargo Championship - Par 72 - 7,521 yards

Greens: Champion Bermuda

Rough: Bermuda over-seeded with Ryegrass

Winner: Rory McIlroy

Runner-Up: Abraham Ancer

Palmetto Championship at Congaree - Par 72 - 7,655 yards

Greens: Champion Bermuda

Rough: Bermuda

Winner: Garrick Higgo

Runner-Up: 6 tied one shot back

I'll also point out that Caves Valley Superintendent Kyle Steidel was the previous man in charge at Muirfield Village Golf Club. Jack's place also plays Par-72 at just over 7,500 yards with very similar green sizes and bentgrass/bluegrass/ryegrass combos.

When Fazio was busy reading Quail Hollow Club for the 2017 PGA Championship (won by Justin Thomas) his Eagle Point Club in Wilmington was used instead. Playing Par 72 and stretching 7,471 yards, Brian Harman held off Dustin Johnson and Pat Perez on A4 Bentgrass greens for the title.

Fazio's Conway Farms was also used for the BMW Championship in 2013, 2015 and 2017. The course in the Chicago suburbs played to Par-71 and almost 7,200 yards. 007 bentgrass greens covered the putting surfaces.

2013 winner: Zach Johnson (-16); Jim Furyk (3rd) posted 59 in Round 2.

2015 winner: Jason Day (-22) won by six.

2017 winner: Marc Leishman (-23) won by five.

Ghosts of Cave Valley's Past

2002 US Senior Open - Par 71 - 7,005 yards

Winner: Don Pooley (-10; playoff)

Runner-up: Tom Watson

Notes: Only nine players finished in red figures.

2005 NCAA Men's Championship

Winner: Georgia Bulldogs (Kevin Kisner and Chris Kirk)

Notables: Alex Noren (39th), Dustin Johnson (MC), Webb Simpson (MC).

2007 Palmer Cup

Team USA: Billy Horschel, Brian Harman, Dustin Johnson, Chris Kirk and Webb Simpson.

2017 Bridgestone SENIOR PLAYERS Championship - Par 72 - 7,196 yards

Winner: Scott McCarron (-18) - Led the field in Par-5 scoring (-12).

Notes: Top 13 players were 10-under or better. ... Just EIGHT rounds OVER PAR from the top 25 players. ... TPC Twin Cities only allowed more birdies that season. ... Only one event allowed more eagles. ... 27 of 78 players hit 80 percent or better Fairways for the week. ... 27 of 78 players hit 75 percent or better GIR for the week. ... Larry Mize posted the low round of the week, 64. ... 5 players posted 65.