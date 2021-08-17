Horses for Courses: THE NORTHERN TRUST

Recent Winners

2019 - Patrick Reed (-16, 268)

Posted a final round 69 to win by a shot from the final group. ... 54-hole leader picked up his seventh TOUR win at age 29 in event 202. ... Only made one bogey thru 54 holes and just four for the week (1st). ... T8 Fairways and T5 GIR. ... Circled 20 birdies. ... Opened 66-66 but trailed by two after 36 holes. ... One of five to post all four rounds in the 60s. ... Second post season win (2016 TNT) joins a list of now 13 players to win two or more FedExCup Playoff events. ... First win on TOUR since 2018 Masters. ... Joins the club of winning a major, WGC and FedExCup Playoff event. ... T32 or better in his seven previous events with two top 10s entering the week. ... Member of the winning team at the 2017 Presidents Cup.

Notables in the field this week:

Abraham Ancer (2nd) led the field in Strokes-Gained: Off the Tee and Tee to Green. ... Jon Rahm (T3) co-led the field GIR. ... Harold Varner III (T3) posted nothing worse than 68. ... 2013 winner Adam Scott (5th) shared the co-low round on Sunday with 65. ... Rory McIlroy (T6) holed over 350 feet of putts but was T60 GIR. ... Brandt Snedeker (T6) was the only player in the top 23 with two rounds of par or worse on the card. ... Jordan Spieth (T6) sat one shot off the 36-hole lead. ... Louis Oosthuizen (T6) has decided not to play this week. ... Ian Poulter (T10) backed up his T9 from 2009 in his second start. ... Troy Merritt (T12) equaled the course record, 62, in Round 1. ... Dustin Johnson (T24) opened with 63 and led by one after 36 holes before fading. ... Bryson Dechambeau (T24) joins the club as no champion, regardless of course, has ever defended ANY Playoff event. ... Only one bogey-free card on the weekend of 16 total. ... Scoring average 70.246. ... Cut was Even. ... 17 players 10-under or better. ... Course played 7,370 yards.

2013 - Adam Scott (13-under, 271)

Bogey free 66 on Sunday saw him win by one. ... Trailed by six shots entering the final round. ... Picks up win No. 10 at 33 years old. ... Also posted 66 in Round 2 but was four shots back. ... Played his final 24 holes in eight under. ... Made 16 birdies and two eagles. ... Has now won a major, WGC, THE PLAYERS and FedExCup Playoff event. ... Won the 2013 Masters, cashed T3 at The Open and picked up T5 at the PGA Championship two weeks before his victory. ... Never missed in three tries (T58, 2009) at Liberty National. ... Also played the 2017 Presidents Cup here.

Notables in the field this week:

Gary Woodland (T2) posted 64 in Round 2 and played in the final group Sunday. ... Phil Mickelson (T6) posted 65 on Sunday, the co-low round of the day. ... Jason Kokrak (T9) backed up his T12 from 2009. .. Kevin Chappell (T15, not entered) posted the course record of 62 in Round 3. ... Keegan Bradley (T33) set it with 63 in Round 2. ... Webb Simpson (T15) has never finished outside T18 in three starts here. ... Matt Kuchar (T18) shot 78 from the final pairing Sunday. ... Kevin Streelman (T19) was ranked third in GIR. ... Rory McIlroy (T19) only broke par once with 65 in Round 2. ... Scoring average was 71.151. ... Cut was 1-over. ... Just six players had all four rounds of 70 or better. .. Only one player signed for all four rounds in the 60s (Tiger Woods, T2; not entered). ... Just five players 10-under or better. ... Course played 7,353 yards.

2009 - Heath Slocum (9-under, 275)

Sank a 21-foot par putt on the last to avoid a playoff. ... Wins for the third time on TOUR at age 35. ... Closed with 67 to make up four shots on the 54-hole leaders. ... Trailed by four after 36. ... Opened with 66. ... First of three straight winners here to be in the top three in ball-striking (T1). ... First of three straight winners here to be in the top four Strokes-Gained: Tee to green (2nd). ... Only winner from position 100 or higher in Playoff history as he was No. 124 entering the week. ... Did not have a top 25 in his previous seven events before winning.

Notables in the field this week:

Webb Simpson (8th) led by two after 36 holes but closed 72-72. ... Ian Poulter (T9) was T3 in total putting. ... Jason Day (T12) led the field with 23 birdies. ... Brandt Snedeker (T12) closed 67-66. ... Dustin Johnson (T15) set the course record of 64 in the final round. ... Sergio Garcia (T31) was one of three to share the 18 hole lead after 65. ... Steve Stricker (not eligible) was the only player to put four rounds in the red. ... Cut was 6-over. ... Scoring average was 72.82. ... Played 7,419 yards.

Key stat leaders

Top golfers in each statistic on the 2020-2021 PGA TOUR are listed only if they are scheduled to compete this week.