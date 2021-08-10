Horses for Courses: Wyndham Championship

Recent Winners

2020 - Jim Herman (-21, 259)

Posted 63 on Sunday to win by a shot. ... Trailed by four after 54 holes. ... Third round 61 boosted him from T36 to T5. ... 63-61 weekend ties lowest 36 holes for a winner on TOUR. ... Picks up third win at age 42 in 192nd event. ... Played the Par-5 5th hole in SIX-UNDER for the week. ... Holed 440 feet of putts. ... Third winner in four years to hit the top three in GIR (1st). ... Fifth consecutive winner top five (T4) SG: Approach the Green. ... Made three eagles (T1) on the week. ... Wins for the second consecutive season on TOUR.... Made only two of eight cuts entering the week with best being T33. ... First visit to Sedgefield since T18 in 2015.

Notables in the field this week:

Co 36-hole and solo 54-hole leader Si Woo Kim (T3) was 18-under before and after 54 holes. ... Kevin Kisner (T3), on his preferred surface of Bermuda, posted 64-65-64 the final three rounds. ... Doc Redman (T3) led the field in fairways hit (49/56). ... Nothing worse than 66 for 2011 champ Webb Simpson (T3) as he picks up his fourth consecutive podium. ... Zach Johnson (T7) matched Herman's 61 for lowest round of the week. ... Harold Varner III (T7) shared the first round lead with 62. ... Russell Henley (T9) was third in GIR and T8 Fairways. ... Sungjae Im (T9) backed up his T6 on debut in 2019. ... Denny McCarthy (T9) rolled in 25 birdies. ... 2013 champ Patrick Reed (T9) added his first top 10 since his maiden TOUR win. ... Defending champ JT Poston (MC) shouldn't feel too bad as nobody has defended this title. ... Lift, clean and replace was used all four rounds. ... Herman joined Johnson and Shane Lowry (T23; not entered this week) as players entering the top 125 and qualifying for the FedExCup Playoffs. ... Record for most outside to inside the top 125 at Sedgefield is five players (multiple times). ... Top 30 players 10-under or better. ... 28 bogey-free rounds. ... Cut was 3-under 137. ... 68.779 scoring average.

2019 - JT Poston (22-under, 258)

Ties the tournament record on 22-under as he won by a shot. ... Closed with 62, tying the tournament's lowest final round. ... First winner on TOUR since 1974 to win an event with NO BOGEYS on the card. ... First TOUR victory at age 26 in his 77th start. ... Joins Webb Simpson, Patrick Reed and Si Woo Kim as first-time winners here. ... Becomes third North Carolina native to win since 2008. ... First podium on TOUR. ... Entered the week T29-MC-T11-MC on TOUR. ... Previous two events here MC and T50.

Notables in the field this week:

Webb Simpson (2nd) led the field in Fairways. ... Byeong-Hun An (3rd) led or co-led after every round thru 54 holes and was bogey free until Sunday. ... 2016 champ Si Woo Kim (5th) added another podium to his record here. ... Brice Garnett (T6) was the only player in the top 21 to post a round of 70 in the final round. ... Brian Harman (T6) enjoyed his first top 10 since T3 here in 2013. ... Sungjae Im (T6) opened with 62 on his debut. ... Jason Kokrak (T6) closed 16-under after opening with 70. ... Rory Sabbatini (T6) picked up his third top 10 here in his last seven starts. ... Defending champion Brandt Snedeker (T39) was 10-under. ... Adam Svensson (T31; not entered) posted 61, low round of the week. ... Lift, clean and replace used in Rounds 1 and 2 as three inches of rain was in the forecast for the first two days. ... Top 47 players 10-under or better. ... 41 bogey-free rounds. ... 68.175 scoring average.

2018 - Brandt Snedeker (21-under, 259)

Shot a final round 65 to win by three and claim is second title at this EVENT (2007, Forest Oaks Country Club). ... At the time posted the 10th 59 in PGATOUR history as he opened 11-under. ... Wire-to-wire winner as he led by four after 18 and two after 36 holes. ... Due to weather, he played 29 holes on Sunday. ... Garners win No. 9 on TOUR in his 306th start at age 37. ... Picked up his third top five in five years at Sedgefield. ... Entered the week with two top 10 finishes in his last four TOUR events. ... Has not won since.

Notables in the field this week:

CT Pan (T2) circled 25 birdies. ... Webb Simpson (T2) closed with 62, tying the tournament record. ... Brian Gay (T6) signed for 63-62 in the middle but 70 and 69 bookends slowed him. ... 2009 winner Ryan Moore (T6) added his third top 10 paycheck. ... Ryan Armour (T8) was T4 GIR and T10 Fairways. ... Nick Taylor (T8) opened with 65 and closed with 63. ... Defending champion Henrik Stenson (T20) posted 13-under. ... ZERO players in the top 23 had rounds ABOVE 70. ... There were just three rounds above 70 for the top 40 players. ... 40 players were 10-under or better. ... 29 bogey-free rounds. ... 69.399 scoring average.

Key stat leaders

