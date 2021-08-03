Horses for Courses: World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

Recent Winners

2020 - Justin Thomas (-13, 267)

Final round 65 makes up a four shot deficit to win by three. ... Career victory No. 13 in event at age 27. ... Trailed by seven after 36 holes before closing 66-65. ... Third player in four years to lead Strokes-Gained: Tee-to-Green. ... Lost strokes on the greens over four rounds and still won. ... Wins his second WGC-FESJI in three years. ... Second overall WGC title. ... Third win of the 2020 season. ... Entered the week with three top 10 finishes including a playoff loss at Workday since the restart in June. ... Becomes the fifth consecutive winner of this event (Memphis or Akron) who ranked either in the top three in the FedExCup standings or OWGR or both.

Notables in the field this week:

2017 and 2016 FedEx St Jude Classic winner Daniel Berger (T2) racked up another podium finish. ... Defending champion Brooks Koepka (T2) opened with his TOUR-best 62 to lead after 18 holes. ... Tom Lewis (T2; not entered) added his name to the list of players who own the course record with 61 in Round 3. ... Phil Mickelson (T2) added his fifth top 10 in 10 starts here. ... Xander Schauffele (T6) made only one bogey but also made a quad while leading the field in scrambling. ... Matt Fitzpatrick (T6) backed up his T4 from 2019 quite nicely. ... 2015 event winner Shane Lowry (T6) was one of six players to post all four rounds in the 60s. ... Louis Oosthuizen (T6) improved on his T20 from 2019. ... Just five players 10-under or better. ... Only 12 over-par rounds for the top 24 players. ... 15 bogey-free rounds. ... 69.554 scoring average. ... No cut event.

2019 - Brooks Koepka (16-under, 264)

Bogey-free 65 on Sunday to win by three. ...Beat Rory McIlroy (T4) by six shots in the final pairing. ... Led the field in Strokes-Gained: Putting, Scrambling and Bogey Avoidance. ... Only winner in the last four years NOT to lead the field in SG: TTG and only the second in the past nine. ... Made 63 of 65 putts inside of 10 feet. ... Scrambled at 91 percent! ... First WGC victory in his 15th start. ... Becomes fifth player to win a major and WGC event in the same year. ... Picks up seventh TOUR win in 122nd start at age 29. ... Second win of the 2019 season. ... Played five straight at TPC Southwind before with T2 2016 and T3 2015 the highlights. ... Entered the week as PGA champion and runner up at the Masters and US Open.

Notables in the field this week:

Webb Simpson (2nd) closed with 64 for his best WGC result. ... Marc Leishman (3rd) posted 63 in Round 3. ... Tommy Fleetwood (T4) recorded his fourth top 10 in 16 WGC events. ... Matt Fitzpatrick (T4) was T2 GIR and led by two after 36 holes. ... Rory McIlroy (T4) couldn't hold the 54 hole lead but posted the co-low round of the week with 62. ... Ian Poulter (8th) led the field in Putts with 100. ... Billy Horschel (T9) picked up his fifth top 10 in his ninth start here. ... Defending champion Dustin Johnson (T20) posted all four rounds in the 60s and co-led the field with 22 birdies with Jordan Spieth (T12). ... Jon Rahm (not entered) led the field after 18 holes with 62. ... 14 bogey-free rounds for the week. ... Seven players were 10-under or better. ... Scoring average 69.504.

2018 - Dustin Johnson (19-under, 261)

Walk-off eagle wins by 6. ... Final year as host before the US Open. ... Tied after 54 holes on 15-under. ... Led by one after 36 holes after 63. ... Only needed 104 putts. ... Third place was 10 shots back. ... Becomes fourth multiple champion at TPC Southwind (2012) since 2000. ... Picks up win No. 18 in start 232 at age 33. ... Every result here in eight starts is T25 or better. ... Entered the week as Sentry TOC winner and T17 or better in four straight.

Notables in the field this week:

Stewart Cink (T4) finished 11 shots adrift. ... Phil Mickelson (T12) opened with 66 and closed with 65. ... Brooks Koepka (T30) went on to win the US Open the following week at Shinnecock. ... Shane Lowry (T30) was T7 GIR. ... Two-time defending champion Daniel Berger (MC) didn't play the weekend. Only 10 bogey-free rounds. ... Only two players 10-under par or better. ... Cut was Even. ... Scoring average 70.445.

Key stat leaders

