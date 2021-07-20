Horses for Courses: 3M Open

The annual summer tour through the Midwest returns to Blaine, Minnesota, for the third consecutive season at TPC Twin Cities.

From Detroit to the Quad Cities back to Kentucky and now Minnesota, the last four TOUR events have required one thing in common: Make a bushel full of birdies. The warm weather and humidity makes it easy to stay loose yet the dwindling amount of events on the TOUR calendar ratchets up the pressure for those on the bubbles. After the Olympics there are two events to get right, Barracuda and Wyndham. I left out the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational because if you're qualified for that, you're already good.

RELATED: Power Rankings | Expert Picks



The fourth consecutive week of bentgrass, bluegrass and birdies should have everyone as dialed in as they can be. July is for fireworks and it's time to light plenty more off this week as TPC Twin Cities led the Champions Tour is birdies allowed for seven straight seasons and has ranked No. 1 in 2019 and No. 6 in 2020 in the first two events on TOUR.

I've included the birdie leaders from the last three weeks (The Open not included) below so you're familiar with who has been sizzling like the weather. And since this is Horses for Courses, I'll also include the players who have made the cut in both editions as well.

The average winning score on the Par-71 (7,431 yards) is 20-under from the previous two events so birdies and eagles are the order of the day. To contend in a shootout the formula remains the same, GIR and holing putts for birdie/eagle. 28 acres of fairway will provide ample space to get the ball in play. Bentgrass greens running at 12 feet provide 6,500 square feet of putting surface to aim for. Water is in play on 15 holes but there hasn't been any water on the course outside of the sprinklers. Mother Nature has only dropped an inch of rain since May so firm and fast might just be that. Shrinking the fairways could bring three inches of Bluegrass/Fescue into play but with greens that size it shouldn't be a problem for these guys. They are quite good.

The field of 156 is playing for a prize pool of $6.6 million ($1.188 first place, 500 FedExCup points). The top 65 and ties make the cut as Michael Thompson defends the title.