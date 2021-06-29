Horses for Courses: Rocket Mortgage Classic

The four July events on TOUR commence Fourth of July weekend as Detroit Golf Club

hosts the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Rock and roll is in the DNA of Detroit and this edition of the Rocket Mortgage Classic shouldn't be any different. After crowning the inaugural champion on 25-under two seasons ago, another 23-under was needed last year to take home the title. Nothing like a shootout on the course and fireworks in the sky to celebrate the holiday weekend!



The Donald Ross Composite course features 17 holes from the North Course and 1 hole from the South Course. With a new tee box added on No. 12, the Par-72 will now stretch an additional 30 yards to 7,370. Rain has inundated the Midwest in the last few weeks and Detroit was not spared and the soaking won't shrink this track. June has collected over eight inches so any thoughts about firm and fast this week have gone out the window.

With 30 acres of fairway, there's plenty of room to swing driver to attack off the tee. Even though 87 bunkers are lurking, there's only one water hazard in play on one hole so giving it a rip is the strategy this week. No wonder why 24-under is the average winning total!

For the third consecutive week Bent/Poa greens that average around 5,100 square feet will be the challenge. With plenty of moisture recently flag hunting will be en vogue and putts should be rolling true.

The first two Rocket Mortgage Classics have given up the second most birdies on TOUR each season. Only TPC Twin Cities provided more circles on the scorecards in 2019, and TPC Summerlin the most in 2020.

The formula this week is simple: It's a shootout so get after it and go low! The Par-5 holes will provide relief but both previous winners have also led the field in Par-4 scoring. Fans will be back in attendance after a quiet, fan-less 2020 so there should be plenty of noise to accompany those birdies and eagles.

On the line this week is a $7.5 million prize pool with $1.35 million to the winner plus 500 FedExCup points. Defending champion Bryson DeChambeau leads the field of 156 as Detroit Golf Club hosts for the third consecutive year.