Horses for Courses: Travelers Championship
June 22, 2021
By Mike Glasscott, PGATOUR.COM
- Dustin Johnson is one to watch at the Travelers Championship. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
One of the surest signs that summer has arrived is the Travelers Championship following the completion of the US Open. Last year that wasn't the case as TPC River Highlands kept its usual spot on the calendar but was the third tournament following the restart. This marked only the second time (2016 Rio Olympics) since 2007 that the event did not follow the US Open.
With the third major of the year in the books, it's time for the summer run. What better way to begin the summer than making birdies and eagles and posting multiple rounds in the 60s?
The last two weeks on TOUR the scorecard has read 7,685 yards at Torrey Pines and 7,655 yards at Congaree. This week, as usual, TPC River Highlands will only stretch to 6,841 making it the third shortest on TOUR only behind Royal Palm (Bermuda) and Pebble Beach.
Playing at Par-70 with only two Par-5 holes Par-4 scoring will be the focus this week. The last six winners have all led the field in this category. The last three years the cut has been UNDER PAR so scores above 70 need not apply. The average winning score is around 16-under in the recent past so Par also will be on vacation this week! There were 16 players who made 20 or more birdies last year.
There's room to move it off the tee so attacking the 5,000 square foot greens will be easier from the fairway than 3.5 inches of Bluegrass and Fescue. The Bent/Poa greens will run at normal TOUR speed but are not slick or hazardous. Water hazards on four holes don't sound like much of a problem but TPC River Highlands is annually in the top 10 for water balls on TOUR.
Dustin Johnson leads the field of 156 and will look to join Phil Mickelson (2001-02) as the only other player to defend the trophy. The top 65 and ties will play the weekend, as usual. Jim Furyk posted a final round 58 here in 2016 and yet didn't win. Kenny Perry's 258 in 2009 is the best TPC River Highlands has allowed since hosting from 1984.
Of the top 10 money leaders all time at the event eight are entered this week.
On the line this week is a $7.4 million prize pool with $1.332 million to the winner plus 500 FedExCup points.
Recent Event Winners Stats
Year 2020 2019 2018 Dustin Johnson Chez Reavie Bubba Watson Score 261 263 263 To Par -19 -17 -17 MOV 1 (Streelman) 4 3 Cut -2 -2 Age 36 37 39 Birthday Tuesday Disantance - All Drives 16 56 4 Driving Accuarcy T47 T3 T70 GIR T18 T7 T7 Ball-Striking T30 8 25 Proximity 4 6 T34 Putting: Birdie or Better % 5 T17 15 SG: Off-the-Tee 46 10 4 SG: Approach-the-Green 6 1 18 SG: Around-the-Green 25 24 10 SG: Putting 4 10 22 SG: Tee-to-Green 6 1 2 Scrambling T33 2 T44 Bogey Avoidance T12 1 T10 Par-3 Scoring T7 T16 T49 Par-4 Scoring 1 1 1 Par-5 Scoring T47 T31 T2
Recent Winners
2020: Dustin Johnson (-19, 261)
Closed 61-67 for his first victory in four tries here. ... Posted TOUR career best 61 in Round 3 to get within two. ... Was two back in the final group (Todd) on Sunday. ... Sixth consecutive winner to finish T6 or better Strokes-Gained: Tee to Green. ... Sat T79 after Round 1, deepest position for an eventual winner. ... Picks up TOUR win No. 21 at 36 years old. ... Won in his first appearance since 2014. ... Missed the cut at Colonial and was T17 at Hilton Head the previous two weeks, the first two of the restart.
Notables in the field this week:
2014 champ Kevin Streelman (2nd) missed a playoff by a shot. ... Sponsor exemption Will Gordon (T3) led the field with 27 birdies and posted rounds of 62 and 64 on debut. ... Mackenzie Hughes (T3) led after 18 holes after posting a career best 60. ... Kevin Na (5th) only squared three bogeys (no others) for the week. ... Ryan Armour (T6) led the field in Putts per GIR. ... Bryson DeChambeau (T6) led the field in Driving Distance. ... Patton Kizzire (T6) cashed his first top 10 in five tries. ... Scott Stallings (T6) also squared just three bogeys all week. ... Brendan Steele (T6) posted his second career round of 62 here in Round 2. ... 36-hole leader Phil Mickelson (T24) opened 64-63 before playing the weekend 2-over. ... Brendon Todd (T11) set the 54-hole record (18-under) following his third round 61. ... Doc Redman (T11) tied the low round on Sunday with 63. ... Chez Reavie (T46) opened with 70 and never factored. ... Top 36 players were 10-under or lower. ... Cut was 4-UNDER. ... Scoring average 68.574.
2019 - Chez Reavie (-17, 263)
Ball in hand was used in the first two rounds. ... Led by six, a tournament record, after 54 holes. ... Won by four shots. ... Second career win after 2008 RBC Canadian Open. ... Won in his ninth start here at 37 years old. ... Only top 10. ... First TOUR win in 250 starts. ... Becomes just the seventh 54-hole leader to close the deal since 2000. ... Made only three bogeys. ... Only winner in the last six to finish INSIDE the top 30 in fairways as he was T3. ... 63 on Saturday matched the low round of the week. ... Cashed T3 at US Open (Pebble Beach) the week before.
Notables in the field this week:
Keegan Bradley (T2) cut Reavie's lead to one before a double on the 71st hole knocked him out. ... Vaughn Taylor (T4) circled 22 birdies, second most on the week. ... Paul Casey (T5) picked up his fourth top five finish in five visits. ... Joaquin Niemann (T5) posted all four rounds in the red on his debut. ... Kevin Tway (T5) backed up his T6 from 2018. ... Co-First Round Leader Abraham Ancer (T8) opened with 64 and matched the co-low round of the week, 63, on Sunday. ... Jason Day (T8) also fired 63. ... Bryson DeChambeau (T8) was third with 21 birdies and 46th in Driving Distance. ... Brian Harman (T8) closed 66-66-66 after 72 to open. ... KH Lee (T13) was one of six to post 64 after Round 1. ... Defending champion Bubba Watson (T54) didn't break par on the weekend. ... Top 12 players 10-under or better. ... Cut was 2-UNDER. ... Scoring average 69.724.
2018: Bubba Watson (-17, 263)
Picked up his third win in nine years. ... Trailed by six entering the final round. ... Trailed by six entering the final round to reach and win a playoff in 2010, his first win on TOUR. ... Also won the 2015 edition. ... Played his final 54 holes 17-under. ... 22 birdies (T2) and one eagle. ... Closed with his second 63 of the week. ... Only winner of the last six inside T10 in Par-5 scoring (T2). ... Won WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play and Genesis Open earlier in the season. ... US Open results do not matter for him as he plays well where he plays well. ... No. 1 all-time money list.
Notables in the field this week:
Paul Casey (T2) held the 54-hole lead by four shots after posting the first 62 of two for the week. ... Stewart Cink (T2) posted the other 62 on Sunday and co-led the field with 23 birdies. ... JB Holmes (T2) signed for his only top 10 in seven trips. ... Beau Hossler (T2) ranked T3 Putting. ... Brian Harman (T6) held the 36- hole lead. ... Russell Henley (T6) only made two bogeys for the week. ... Kevin Tway (T6) closed 64-67-65 for his first top 10 here. ... Bryson DeChambeau (T9) began his streak of three top 10s. ... Anirban Lahiri (T9) backed up his T17 from 2017 with his first top 10 here. ... Monday Qualifier Chase Seiffert (T9) closed with 64. ... Defending champ Jordan Spieth (T42) opened with 63 before fading. ... Zach Johnson (T19) shared the first round lead with Spieth on 63. ... Brooks Koepka (T19) also made 23 birdies. ... Cut was 2-UNDER. ... Scoring average 69.436.
Key stat leaders
Top golfers in each statistic on the 2020-2021 PGA TOUR are listed only if they are scheduled to compete this week.
Strokes-Gained: Tee to Green Rank Player 3 Bryson DeChambeau 4 Patrick Cantlay 6 Brooks Koepka 7 Paul Casey 9 Keegan Bradley 10 Tony Finau 16 Dustin Johnson 19 Charley Hoffman 23 Aaron Wise 24 Doug Ghim 26 Joaquin Niemann 27 Russell Henley 28 Scottie Scheffler 29 Abraham Ancer 31 Patrick Reed 32 Kevin Streelman 36 Harold Varner III 37 Emiliano Grillo 38 Jason Day 39 Chris Kirk 40 Francesco Molinari Par-4 Scoring Rank Player 1 Emiliano Grillo 3 Patrick Cantlay 4 Abraham Ancer 4 Chris Kirk 4 Russell Henley 8 Scottie Scheffler 11 Sam Burns 11 Doug Ghim 11 Cameron Tringale 11 Patton Kizzire 24 Kevin Streelman 24 Carlos Ortiz 24 Chase Seiffert 24 Roger Sloan 24 Brooks Koepka 24 Doc Redman 24 Ryan Armour 24 Anirban Lahiri Rounds in the 60s Rank Player 2 Emiliano Grillo 3 Charley Hoffman 3 Patton Kizzire 6 Carlos Ortiz 6 Joaquin Niemann 8 Abraham Ancer 8 Brian Harman 11 Cameron Tringale 12 Kevin Streelman 12 Sepp Straka 14 Tony Finau 17 Matt Jones 17 Troy Merritt 19 Sam Burns 19 Harris English 19 Pat Perez 22 Sebastian Munoz 22 Scottie Scheffler 22 Brian Stuard 22 Russell Henley
Horses for Courses
Top golfers over the last five Travelers entered this week and other exceptions
Player (Starts/Cuts Made) Top 10s Top 25 Most
Recent
Others/Notes Dustin Johnson (3/4) 1 1 Win (2020) First appearance since 2014 Kevin Streelman (10/13) 5 6 2 (2020) Win 2014; T8 2017; No. 2 all-time money list; 16 straight par or better Mackenzie Hughes (4/4) 1 2 T3 (2020) First round leader in 2020 and T1 in 2019 Will Gordon (1/1) 1 1 T3 (2020) Posted 62 and 64 on debut Kevin Na (6/9) 2 2 5 (2020) first visit since 2017 Bryson DeChambeau (5/5) 3 3 T6 (2020) T8-T9-T26-T47 = Trending Brendan Steele (8/10) 2 8 T6 (2020) All T25 or better Ryan Armour (4/7) 1 1 T6 (2020) Cashed three straight but nothing better than T50 Scott Stallings (2/6) 1 1 T6 (2020) Next best: T38 Patton Kizzire (2/5) 1 1 T6 (2020) MC-MC-T53 previous 3 years Chez Reavie (8/10) 1 3 Win (2019) T11 2011; 6th straight year in the field Keegan Bradley (9/10) 2 4 T2 (2019) T8 2017; Streak of 9 straight broken 2020 Vaughn Taylor (13/16) 2 4 4 (2019) Streak of 5 broken 2020 Paul Casey (6/6) 4 5 T5 (2019) T2 2018; 2nd 2015; 21 of 24 rounds in the red Kevin Tway (4/6) 2 2 T5 (2019) T6 2018 Joaquin Niemann (2/2) 1 1 T5 (2019) 63rd 2020 Brian Harman (8/10) 3 4 T8 (2019) T6 2018; 3rd 2015; 10th consecutive start Jason Day (5/6) 1 3 T8 (2019) T12 2018 Abraham Ancer (3/4) 1 2 T8 (2019) T11 2020 Bubba Watson (11/14) 6 8 Win (2018) Win 2015, Win 2010; T2 2012, 4th 2013; 67.70; No. 1 money list Stewart Cink (13/17) 6 9 T2 (2018) Win 2008, Win 1997; No. 3 money list JB Holmes (4/7) 1 1 T2 (2018) MC before and after; T37 next best Beau Hossler (3/4) 1 1 T2 (2018) T53 next best Russell Henley (3/4) 1 2 T6 (2018) T11 2016 debut; 5 of 14 rds 65 or better Anirban Lahiri (2/3) 1 2 T9 (2018) T17 2017 Chase Seiffert (2/2) 1 1 T9 (2018) T43 2017 Jordan Spieth (3/4) 1 1 Win (2017) Only player to win on debut; not much else Danny Lee (4/8) 1 3 T3 (2017) T15 2018 after; T25 before; MC last 2 Charley Hoffman (9/11) 3 5 T3 (2017) T2 2012; T7 2013 with 61 Patrick Reed (6/9) 1 4 T5 (2017) T30 or better 4 of last 5 CT Pan (3/5) 1 2 T8 (2017) T25 debut 2015 Troy Merritt (4/9) 1 1 T8 (2017) Cashed 3 of last 4 David Hearn (2/4) 1 1 T8 (2017) MC 2020 Russell Knox (6/9) 1 3 Win (2016) T13 2013; 4 straight busted 2020 Patrick Rodgers (5/7) 1 1 T3 (2016) 5 straight busted 2020 Marc Leishman (9/10) 2 5 T9 (2016) Win 2012 Brooks Koepka (4/4) 1 2 T9 (2016) T19 2018 Select Players Top 10s Top 25 Most Recent Others/Notes Ryan Moore (10/13) 5 8 T5 (2014) MC-T15-MC last 3 years Phil Mickelson (5/7) 2 3 Win 2001-02 T24-MC last 2 years Patrick Cantlay (4/6) 0 4 T11 (2020) T15, T15 and T24 Zach Johnson (11/14) 2 7 T11 (2020) T19 2018 with 63 to open
