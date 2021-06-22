Horses for Courses: Travelers Championship

Recent Winners

2020: Dustin Johnson (-19, 261)

Closed 61-67 for his first victory in four tries here. ... Posted TOUR career best 61 in Round 3 to get within two. ... Was two back in the final group (Todd) on Sunday. ... Sixth consecutive winner to finish T6 or better Strokes-Gained: Tee to Green. ... Sat T79 after Round 1, deepest position for an eventual winner. ... Picks up TOUR win No. 21 at 36 years old. ... Won in his first appearance since 2014. ... Missed the cut at Colonial and was T17 at Hilton Head the previous two weeks, the first two of the restart.

2014 champ Kevin Streelman (2nd) missed a playoff by a shot. ... Sponsor exemption Will Gordon (T3) led the field with 27 birdies and posted rounds of 62 and 64 on debut. ... Mackenzie Hughes (T3) led after 18 holes after posting a career best 60. ... Kevin Na (5th) only squared three bogeys (no others) for the week. ... Ryan Armour (T6) led the field in Putts per GIR. ... Bryson DeChambeau (T6) led the field in Driving Distance. ... Patton Kizzire (T6) cashed his first top 10 in five tries. ... Scott Stallings (T6) also squared just three bogeys all week. ... Brendan Steele (T6) posted his second career round of 62 here in Round 2. ... 36-hole leader Phil Mickelson (T24) opened 64-63 before playing the weekend 2-over. ... Brendon Todd (T11) set the 54-hole record (18-under) following his third round 61. ... Doc Redman (T11) tied the low round on Sunday with 63. ... Chez Reavie (T46) opened with 70 and never factored. ... Top 36 players were 10-under or lower. ... Cut was 4-UNDER. ... Scoring average 68.574.

2019 - Chez Reavie (-17, 263)

Ball in hand was used in the first two rounds. ... Led by six, a tournament record, after 54 holes. ... Won by four shots. ... Second career win after 2008 RBC Canadian Open. ... Won in his ninth start here at 37 years old. ... Only top 10. ... First TOUR win in 250 starts. ... Becomes just the seventh 54-hole leader to close the deal since 2000. ... Made only three bogeys. ... Only winner in the last six to finish INSIDE the top 30 in fairways as he was T3. ... 63 on Saturday matched the low round of the week. ... Cashed T3 at US Open (Pebble Beach) the week before.

Keegan Bradley (T2) cut Reavie's lead to one before a double on the 71st hole knocked him out. ... Vaughn Taylor (T4) circled 22 birdies, second most on the week. ... Paul Casey (T5) picked up his fourth top five finish in five visits. ... Joaquin Niemann (T5) posted all four rounds in the red on his debut. ... Kevin Tway (T5) backed up his T6 from 2018. ... Co-First Round Leader Abraham Ancer (T8) opened with 64 and matched the co-low round of the week, 63, on Sunday. ... Jason Day (T8) also fired 63. ... Bryson DeChambeau (T8) was third with 21 birdies and 46th in Driving Distance. ... Brian Harman (T8) closed 66-66-66 after 72 to open. ... KH Lee (T13) was one of six to post 64 after Round 1. ... Defending champion Bubba Watson (T54) didn't break par on the weekend. ... Top 12 players 10-under or better. ... Cut was 2-UNDER. ... Scoring average 69.724.

2018: Bubba Watson (-17, 263)

Picked up his third win in nine years. ... Trailed by six entering the final round. ... Trailed by six entering the final round to reach and win a playoff in 2010, his first win on TOUR. ... Also won the 2015 edition. ... Played his final 54 holes 17-under. ... 22 birdies (T2) and one eagle. ... Closed with his second 63 of the week. ... Only winner of the last six inside T10 in Par-5 scoring (T2). ... Won WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play and Genesis Open earlier in the season. ... US Open results do not matter for him as he plays well where he plays well. ... No. 1 all-time money list.

Paul Casey (T2) held the 54-hole lead by four shots after posting the first 62 of two for the week. ... Stewart Cink (T2) posted the other 62 on Sunday and co-led the field with 23 birdies. ... JB Holmes (T2) signed for his only top 10 in seven trips. ... Beau Hossler (T2) ranked T3 Putting. ... Brian Harman (T6) held the 36- hole lead. ... Russell Henley (T6) only made two bogeys for the week. ... Kevin Tway (T6) closed 64-67-65 for his first top 10 here. ... Bryson DeChambeau (T9) began his streak of three top 10s. ... Anirban Lahiri (T9) backed up his T17 from 2017 with his first top 10 here. ... Monday Qualifier Chase Seiffert (T9) closed with 64. ... Defending champ Jordan Spieth (T42) opened with 63 before fading. ... Zach Johnson (T19) shared the first round lead with Spieth on 63. ... Brooks Koepka (T19) also made 23 birdies. ... Cut was 2-UNDER. ... Scoring average 69.436.

