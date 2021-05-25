Horses for Courses: Charles Schwab Challenge

Recent Winners and Notables

2020: Daniel Berger (-15, 265)

Defeated Collin Morikawa on the first playoff hole. ... Fired 66 with a birdie on the last to force playoff. ... Began the final round two back. ... 67 was his worst round of the week. ... Became fifth winner in the last seven to land in the top seven Strokes-Gained: Approach. ... First winner in five NOT to lead or co-lead the field in Bogey Avoidance (T4). ... T2 birdies (22). ... Posted his 28th consecutive sub-par round on TOUR. ... Picked up his third win on TOUR, all in the month of June. ... Recorded three top 10 finishes before the season was halted in March for COVID-19. ... T53, MC previous two starts here.



Collin Morikawa (P2) looked to join Sergio Garcia (2001) as the only players to win on debut here this century. ... Morikawa missed two putts inside five feet to win the tournament and extend the playoff. ... Jason Kokrak (T3) closed 65-64 and posted the co-lowest Round 4 score. ... 2018 winner Justin Rose (T3) shared the 18-hole lead after firing 63 and led the field in birdies (23). ... Spring, Texas resident Patrick Reed (T7) closed 63-67 for his first top 10 in four starts. ... Gary Woodland (9th) was one of five who began the final day one back but closed with 70. ... Sungjae Im (T10) picked up his first top 10 in his second start. ... JT Poston (T10) only made three bogeys and a double on the week for his second top 20 in four starts. ... 2016 winner Jordan Spieth (T10) hit the top 10 for the sixth time in eight starts. ... Justin Thomas (T10) joined Spieth as the only two players in the top 12 who posted a score above par as they both signed for 71 on Sunday. ... Defending champ Kevin Na MC. ... Harold Varner III (T19) led after 36 holes (63-66) after sharing the first round lead. ... 54-hole leader Xander Schauffele is not entered this week. ... First playoff since 2014 when Adam Scott defeated Jason Dufner. ... First tournament back after the pandemic delayed the season saw a field of 148, which included 101 winners. ... Most rounds under par since 2010 (no wind, expanded field). ... Top 18 players 10-under or better. ... Cut was 2-under. ... 69.493 average.

2019: Kevin Na (-13, 267)

Won by four shots to pick up TOUR win No. 3 at age 35. ... Largest winning margin since 2005. ... Only player double digits under par. ... Led by two after 54 holes. ... Posted 62 in Round 2 to trail by one. ... Adds 62 to rounds of 61 twice. ... Opened with 70 (T38) and was six back. ... Third consecutive winner to this point to be first or second GIR. ... Quarterfinalist at Match Play and T10 RBC Heritage were his best entering the week. ... Backed up solo fourth here in 2018 and T10 in 2015.

Notables in the field this week:

Tony Finau (2nd) led after 18 holes after posting 64. ... CT Pan (T3) followed up his win at RBC Heritage with all four rounds in the 60s. ... Andrew Putnam (T3) led the field with 20 birdies. ... Colonial member Ryan Palmer (T6) followed up his win at Zurich with Jon Rahm with all four rounds in the 60s. ... 2007 champ Rory Sabbatini (T6) circled 17 birdies, T2. ... Mackenzie Hughes (T8) posted 65 in Round 3 and was T3 in Putts per GIR. ... Russell Knox (T8) closed with 65, best of the bunch in Round 4. ... Jordan Spieth (T8) opened with 65, made a career-best 480 feet of putts and didn't win. ... Defending champ Justin Rose (T58) never factored. ... Only eight bogey-free rounds as the Texas winds blew all week. ... Cut was 2-over. ... 70.860 average.

2018: Justin Rose (-20, 260)

Englishman closed with 64 to become the fifth international winner in history. ... Total score missed tying Johnson's tournament record by a shot. ... Picks up ninth career victory on TOUR at 37. ... Worst round of the week was 66. ... Posted two rounds of 64. ... Led by four shots after 54 holes. ... Led by one shot after 36. ... Third consecutive winner in the top three Par-4 Scoring. ... First start here since 2010. ... Only Spieth has a better stroke average. ... Entered the week with six of last eight paychecks T25 or better including T23 THE PLAYERS and T12 Masters as his last two.

Notables in the field this week:

Emiliano Grillo (3rd) opened and closed with 64 for his best finish here. ... Kevin Na opened with 62 and closed with 61 and didn't win! ... Corey Conners (T8) signed for 63 in Round 3. ... Joaquin Niemann (T8) was ninth GIR. ... Defending champion Kevin Kisner (T52) didn't scare Hogan's record. ... Jordan Spieth (T32) signed for the only finish outside T14 in his career here. ... Charley Hoffman (T52) opened with 63 but faded. ... 22 bogey-free rounds as the wind was non-existent. ... 2-over played the weekend, 12 behind Rose. ... Only seven players 10-under or better. ... Top 65 were under par. ... 69.83 average.

Key stat leaders

