Horses for Courses: Charles Schwab Challenge
May 25, 2021
By Mike Glasscott, PGATOUR.COM
Justin Rose on his preparation for tournament play
It's all the same. Only the names have changed.
Since 1946 Colonial Country Club has hosted a PGATOUR event on its hallowed grounds. Over the years the sponsors and event name have varied but it's the longest running stop at the same course on the PGATOUR. This week is the 75th anniversary of the event at Colonial.
History is a massive part of the club's fabric. "Hogan's Alley" was created by John Bredemus and Perry Maxwell in 1936 and broke on to the national scene in 1941 as host of the US Open. The history lesson continues as the track also hosted THE PLAYERS Championship in 1975 and the 1991 U.S. Women's Open. Multiple winners here include many greats, but Texan Ben Hogan's five victories are the most, by three, of any player.
Playing only 7,209 yards and Par-70, artistry trumps power this week as doglegs bend and shape around 84 bunkers and four water hazards. Gripping it and ripping is fine but attacking small A-4 Bentgrass greens (just 5,000 square feet on average) requires control on approach shots. Three inches of Bermuda mix off the fairway, distance control will be at a premium. Of the last seven winners, five have rated inside the top eight in Strokes-Gained: Putting so mastery on Bentgrass won't hurt.
The signature three-hole "Horrible Horseshoe", Nos. 3, 4 and 5, will test the patience early in the round on the weekend. It's notoriously one of the hardest three-hole stretches on TOUR each season and playing it even par won't lose any shots to the field.
While the names and sponsorships of the event have shifted over the years, Colonial hasn't. This classic track can be had when the wind DOESN'T blow but that's not too often in Texas. With only 24 acres of fairway, scrambling to find GIR and two putting isn't a terrible recipe. It's the second time to Texas in three weeks and the second time on Bentgrass greens as well.
The winning score in two of the last three years have been two of the three lowest since Zach Johnson's record of 259 in 2010. Kevin Na fired 61 in the final round in 2018 to become the most recent player to share the course record.
Daniel Berger returns to lead the field of 121 as looks to join Ben Hogan as the only player to defend at Colonial. KH Lee's WD means that Hogan will continue to be only Byron Nelson/Colonial winner in the same season. For the second time in three years the Charles Schwab Challenge follows the PGA Championship on the calendar. On the line is a purse of $7.5 million with the winner claiming $1.35 million plus 500 FedExCup points and a tartan jacket. The top 65 and ties make the cut.
Recent Event Winners Stats
Year 2020 2019 2018 Daniel Berger Kevin Na Justin Rose Score 265 267 260 -15 -13 -20 MOV playoff (Collin Morikawa) 4 3 Cut 2-under 2-over 2-over Age 27 35 37 Disantance - All Drives 24 55 19 Driving Accuarcy T17 T17 T6 GIR T4 1 1 Ball-Striking 7 20 T1 Proximity 5 1 2 Putting: Birdie or Better % 5 11 4 SG: Off-the-Tee 31 18 4 SG: Approach-the-Green 5 1 1 SG: Around-the-Green 27 58 19 SG: Putting 8 2 21 SG: Tee-to-Green 4 2 1 Scrambling 25 T15 T30 Bogey Avoidance T4 1 T1 Par-3 Scoring T1 T1 T46 Par-4 Scoring T3 1 2 Par-5 Scoring T44 T46 T2
Recent Winners and Notables
2020: Daniel Berger (-15, 265)
Defeated Collin Morikawa on the first playoff hole. ... Fired 66 with a birdie on the last to force playoff. ... Began the final round two back. ... 67 was his worst round of the week. ... Became fifth winner in the last seven to land in the top seven Strokes-Gained: Approach. ... First winner in five NOT to lead or co-lead the field in Bogey Avoidance (T4). ... T2 birdies (22). ... Posted his 28th consecutive sub-par round on TOUR. ... Picked up his third win on TOUR, all in the month of June. ... Recorded three top 10 finishes before the season was halted in March for COVID-19. ... T53, MC previous two starts here.
Collin Morikawa (P2) looked to join Sergio Garcia (2001) as the only players to win on debut here this century. ... Morikawa missed two putts inside five feet to win the tournament and extend the playoff. ... Jason Kokrak (T3) closed 65-64 and posted the co-lowest Round 4 score. ... 2018 winner Justin Rose (T3) shared the 18-hole lead after firing 63 and led the field in birdies (23). ... Spring, Texas resident Patrick Reed (T7) closed 63-67 for his first top 10 in four starts. ... Gary Woodland (9th) was one of five who began the final day one back but closed with 70. ... Sungjae Im (T10) picked up his first top 10 in his second start. ... JT Poston (T10) only made three bogeys and a double on the week for his second top 20 in four starts. ... 2016 winner Jordan Spieth (T10) hit the top 10 for the sixth time in eight starts. ... Justin Thomas (T10) joined Spieth as the only two players in the top 12 who posted a score above par as they both signed for 71 on Sunday. ... Defending champ Kevin Na MC. ... Harold Varner III (T19) led after 36 holes (63-66) after sharing the first round lead. ... 54-hole leader Xander Schauffele is not entered this week. ... First playoff since 2014 when Adam Scott defeated Jason Dufner. ... First tournament back after the pandemic delayed the season saw a field of 148, which included 101 winners. ... Most rounds under par since 2010 (no wind, expanded field). ... Top 18 players 10-under or better. ... Cut was 2-under. ... 69.493 average.
2019: Kevin Na (-13, 267)
Won by four shots to pick up TOUR win No. 3 at age 35. ... Largest winning margin since 2005. ... Only player double digits under par. ... Led by two after 54 holes. ... Posted 62 in Round 2 to trail by one. ... Adds 62 to rounds of 61 twice. ... Opened with 70 (T38) and was six back. ... Third consecutive winner to this point to be first or second GIR. ... Quarterfinalist at Match Play and T10 RBC Heritage were his best entering the week. ... Backed up solo fourth here in 2018 and T10 in 2015.
Notables in the field this week:
Tony Finau (2nd) led after 18 holes after posting 64. ... CT Pan (T3) followed up his win at RBC Heritage with all four rounds in the 60s. ... Andrew Putnam (T3) led the field with 20 birdies. ... Colonial member Ryan Palmer (T6) followed up his win at Zurich with Jon Rahm with all four rounds in the 60s. ... 2007 champ Rory Sabbatini (T6) circled 17 birdies, T2. ... Mackenzie Hughes (T8) posted 65 in Round 3 and was T3 in Putts per GIR. ... Russell Knox (T8) closed with 65, best of the bunch in Round 4. ... Jordan Spieth (T8) opened with 65, made a career-best 480 feet of putts and didn't win. ... Defending champ Justin Rose (T58) never factored. ... Only eight bogey-free rounds as the Texas winds blew all week. ... Cut was 2-over. ... 70.860 average.
2018: Justin Rose (-20, 260)
Englishman closed with 64 to become the fifth international winner in history. ... Total score missed tying Johnson's tournament record by a shot. ... Picks up ninth career victory on TOUR at 37. ... Worst round of the week was 66. ... Posted two rounds of 64. ... Led by four shots after 54 holes. ... Led by one shot after 36. ... Third consecutive winner in the top three Par-4 Scoring. ... First start here since 2010. ... Only Spieth has a better stroke average. ... Entered the week with six of last eight paychecks T25 or better including T23 THE PLAYERS and T12 Masters as his last two.
Notables in the field this week:
Emiliano Grillo (3rd) opened and closed with 64 for his best finish here. ... Kevin Na opened with 62 and closed with 61 and didn't win! ... Corey Conners (T8) signed for 63 in Round 3. ... Joaquin Niemann (T8) was ninth GIR. ... Defending champion Kevin Kisner (T52) didn't scare Hogan's record. ... Jordan Spieth (T32) signed for the only finish outside T14 in his career here. ... Charley Hoffman (T52) opened with 63 but faded. ... 22 bogey-free rounds as the wind was non-existent. ... 2-over played the weekend, 12 behind Rose. ... Only seven players 10-under or better. ... Top 65 were under par. ... 69.83 average.
Key stat leaders
Top golfers in each statistic on the 2020-2021 PGA TOUR are listed only if they are scheduled to compete this week.
Strokes Gained: Approach the Green Rank Player 1 Collin Morikawa 2 Will Zalatoris 3 Justin Thomas 4 Corey Conners 8 Matthew NeSmith 9 Charley Hoffman 10 Matt Wallace 12 Emiliano Grillo 13 Doug Ghim 15 Tony Finau 20 Jordan Spieth 21 Daniel Berger 22 Russell Knox 24 Cameron Percy 27 Tom Hoge 29 Lanto Griffin 30 Kevin Streelman 33 Abraham Ancer 34 Joaquin Niemann 35 Scott Stallings Bogey Avoidance Rank Player 2 Emiliano Grillo 3 Abraham Ancer 4 Chris Kirk 6 Cameron Tringale 7 James Hahn 8 Russell Knox 10 Brice Garnett 13 Andrew Putnam 13 Si Woo Kim 18 Charley Hoffman 20 Scott Stallings 22 Brian Harman 23 Daniel Berger 24 Will Zalatoris 25 Sungjae Im 27 Corey Conners 28 Kyle Stanley 30 Joaquin Niemann 31 Doug Ghim 33 Matt Jones Strokes Gained: Putting Rank Player 1 Louis Oosthuizen 2 Patrick Reed 3 Brendon Todd 5 JT Poston 6 Zach Johnson 7 Jason Kokrak 14 Patton Kizzire 15 Brian Harman 17 Matt Jones 20 Denny McCarthy 21 Joaquin Niemann 22 Andrew Putnam 24 Mackenzie Hughes 26 Lanto Griffin 26 Daniel Berger 28 Peter Malnati 30 Justin Rose Par-4 Scoring Rank Player 1 James Hahn 1 Emiliano Grillo 4 Chris Kirk 4 Abraham Ancer 6 Collin Morikawa 6 Scottie Scheffler 11 Daniel Berger 11 Justin Thomas 11 Si Woo Kim 11 Doug Ghim 11 Cameron Tringale 11 Joaquin Niemann 19 Russell Knox 19 Corey Conners 19 Patton Kizzire 19 Will Zalatoris 19 Anirban Lahiri 19 Ryan Palmer 32 Charley Hoffman 32 Jordan Spieth 32 Brian Harman 32 Matt Jones 32 Kevin Streelman 32 Patrick Reed 32 Carlos Ortiz 32 Sungjae Im 32 Doc Redman 32 Chase Seiffert
Horses for Courses
Player (Starts/Cuts Made) Top 10s Top 25 Most Recent Recent Others Daniel Berger (2/3) 1 1 Win (2020) T53 2019; MC 2015 debut Collin Morikawa (1/1) 1 1 P2 (2020) 64 and 3x 67; 22 birdies; T3 Total Putts Justin Rose (7/7) 2 3 T3 (2020) T3-MC-WIN last three Jason Kokrak (3/6) 1 2 T3 (2020) Closed 65-64 for his best two ever Patrick Reed (4/4) 1 2 T7 (2020) Closed 63-67; now 14 of 16 par or better Gary Woodland (2/2) 1 1 9 (2020) Only 1 round of 8 above 70 JT Poston (3/4) 1 2 T10 (2020) T20 2018 Jordan Spieth (8/8) 6 7 T10 (2020) 2016 winner; T2 2017, 2015; T14 or better in 7 of 8 Sungjae Im (1/2) 1 1 T10 (2020) All 4 rounds in the 60s; 66 best Justin Thomas (1/1) 1 1 T10 (2020) 64-68-66-71 Kevin Na (11/14) 5 8 Win (2019) 4th 2018; T10 2015 Tony Finau (5/5) 1 3 2 (2019) T23 2020; T19 debut 2015 CT Pan (2/4) 1 2 T3 (2019) T20 2018 Andrew Putnam (2/3) 1 2 T3 (2019) T20 2018 Ryan Palmer (12/17) 4 6 T6 (2019) T3 2016, T5 2014, 2012 ; Member at Colonial Rory Sabbatini (14/20) 5 8 T6 (2019) 2007 winner Russell Knox (4/5) 1 4 T8 (2019) All T24 or better Mackenzie Hughes (2/4) 1 1 T8 (2019) T42 before, MC after Emiliano Grillo (4/5) 1 3 3 (2018) T23 before, T19 after; MC 2020 Corey Conners (3/3) 1 2 T8 (2018) T19, T31 followed; sub-70 average Joaquin Niemann (3/3) 1 1 T8 (2018) T32, T31 last two; 4 rounds of 66 or better Kevin Kisner (5/7) 3 3 Win (2017) T10 2016; T5 2015; T29 best in last 3 visits Danny Lee (7/8) 2 4 6 (2017) T10 2015; streak of 7 straight busted 2020 Brian Harman (7/8) 2 5 T7 (2017) T10 2015; 7 straight T31 or better Scott Piercy (6/9) 1 2 T7 (2017) T19 2019 Anirbar Lahiri (3/4) 1 1 T6 (2016) T53 next best Jason Dufner (8/12) 3 3 T6 (2016) P2 2014; 2nd 2012; T40 best last 4 visits Matt Kuchar (10/12) 3 5 T6 (2016) 2nd 2013; T12 2017 Others Top 10s Top 25 Most Recent Recent Others Zach Johnson (13/15) 5 8 3 (2013) 2012, 2010 winner; nothing better than T43 last 4 visits Phil Mickelson (12/16) 4 8 Win (2008) 2000, 2008 winner; 2 trips since 2010, T29 2017, MC 2020 Chris Kirk (10/10) 2 6 Win (2015) T11 2018; T15 2016 Sergio Garcia (5/9) 1 4 Win (2001) T12 2017 first visit since 2012; MC 2020 Pat Perez (10/15) 4 4 T5 (2015) T42 best in last 4 visits Brandt Snedeker (9/9) 1 4 T2 (2015) T19 2020; T17 2016 Charley Hoffman (10/11) 1 5 T10 (2015) 63 2019 and 2018 Ian Poulter (6/7) 2 3 T5 (2015) 3 top 15s career Adam Hadwin (5/5) 1 2 T5 (2015) Never MC
