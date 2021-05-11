-
Horses for Courses: AT&T Byron Nelson
May 11, 2021
By Mike Glasscott, PGATOUR.COM
- Brooks Koepka is one to watch at TPC Craig Ranch for the AT&T Byron Nelson. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Everything is bigger in Texas and not many were bigger in the world of golf than Byron Nelson. The event that carries his name returns to the Lone Star state after a COVID-19 absence but will have a new home. TPC Craig Ranch in the Dallas suburb of McKinney replaces Trinity Forest as the new host for the next five years.
TPC Craig Ranch has hosted stages of Q-School and has also served as host of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals in 2008 and 2012.
The Tom Weiskopf design, opened in 2004, will play as Par-72 and stretch 7,468 yards.
There's plenty of space to swing it off the tee as the wind is always a factor in this part of the world.
The Bentgrass greens running at 11.5 feet will provide more than ample targets (see: wind) at almost 6,800 square feet on average.
Avoiding the 83 bunkers and keeping the ball out of Rowlett Creek, which will be in play on 13 holes, will pair with just over two inches of Bermuda rough to act as a deterrent this week.
Zoysia fairways will be similar to Trinity Forest but that's where the comparison stops so I won't spend much time looking at that event.
The winning scores of 16-under and 17-under (both Par-71) for the Korn Ferry Tournament Finals suggest an even lower winning total this week because of Par-72.
The first TOUR stop at TPC Craig Ranch will feature plenty of connections from the Dallas area. Colleyville resident Ryan Palmer holds the course record of 61. Defending event champion Sung Kang is a member at the club and a Dallas resident.
Obviously the notes below are from the past. Tom Weiskopf's TPC Scottsdale is another point of interest as that track is used annually on TOUR. While it's a different course, we can still glean information, just like we follow who plays well on Pete Dye tracks.
Good luck!
Recent Event Winners Stats
Year 2012 2008 Player Justin Bolli Matt Bettencourt Score 16-under 17-under MOV 2 1 Runner-Up(s) James Hahn Jeff Klauk Total Eagles 1 1 Total Birdies T1 (22) 1 (24) Total Bogeys 8 7 Doubles or Worse 0 1 (double) Fairways T48 T39 Greens in Regulation 4 T12 Total Putts T20 T4 Par-3 Scoring T9 (-1) T13 (-1) Par-4 Scoring 2 (-9) 1 (-8) Par-5 Scoring T19 (-6) T10 (-8)
Recent Winners and Notables
2012: Web.com Tour Championship: Justin Bolli (-16, 268)
11 rounds of 66 or better. ... Top seven players were 10-under or lower. ... Low round of the week was 64. ... Played October 25-28.
Tournament Notables Entered This Week:
James Hahn (2nd) posted one of the two rounds of 64 for the week, the lowest recorded. ... Luke List (T13) posted four eagles for the week and led the field in Par-5 scoring (-11). ... Ben Martin (T13) signed for four rounds 70 or better. ... Brice Garnett (T19) posted 66 in Round 3, his best of the week. ... Cameron Percy (T19) closed 66-68 after sitting 2-over after 36 holes. ... Rob Oppenheim (T28) aced No. 14 in Round 4. ... Joseph Bramlett (T31), Hudson Swafford (T39), Jim Herman (T42), Brian Stuard (T47) and Tim Wilkinson (T53) all completed the four rounds (no cut).
2008: Web.com Tour Championship: Matt Bettencourt (-17, 267)
Round 3 saw the two lowest rounds in tournament history, 63, posted. ... There were 23 rounds of 66 or better. ... Top 15 players 10-under or better. ... Played November 6-9.
Tournament Notables Entered This Week:
Marc Leishman (T7) made 22 birdies, second best on the week. ... Greg Chalmers (T25) made 18 birdies. ... Scott Piercy (T31) led the field in Par-5 scoring (-11).
Key stat leaders
Top golfers in each statistic on the 2020-2021 PGA TOUR are listed only if they are scheduled to compete this week.
Strokes-Gained: Tee-to-Green Golfer Rank 1 Bryson DeChambeau 4 Jon Rahm 10 Will Zalatoris 13 Sergio Garcia 18 Brooks Koepka 20 Doug Ghim 22 Hideki Matsuyama 26 Aaron Wise 28 Matt Fitzpatrick 34 Luke List 35 Daniel Berger 37 Si Woo Kim 38 Scottie Scheffler 39 Jordan Spieth 40 Jason Day Putting: Birdie-or-Better Percentage Golfer Rank 4 Bryson DeChambeau 7 Jordan Spieth 9 Sam Burns 10 Brooks Koepka 11 Harris English 12 Daniel Berger 13 Harry Higgs 14 Anirban Lahiri 15 Ryan Palmer 18 Tom Hoge 21 Scottie Scheffler 31 Jon Rahm 33 Sebastian Munoz 36 Rory Sabbatini 40 Wesley Bryan Par-4 Scoring Golfer Rank 1 James Hahn 5 Daniel Berger 5 Scottie Scheffler 11 Si Woo Kim 15 Ryan Palmer 15 Austin Cook 15 Sam Burns 15 Matt Fitzpatrick 15 Doug Ghim 15 Brooks Koepka 25 Talor Gooch 25 Matt Jones 25 Charles Howell III 34 Jon Rahm 34 Patton Kizzire 34 Will Zalatoris 34 Carlos Ortiz 34 Russell Knox 34 Anirban Lahiri 34 Tom Hoge 34 Roger Sloan 34 Bryson DeChambeau
Horses for Courses
2012 2008 T2 James Hahn T7 Marc Leishman T13 Luke List T25 Greg Chalmers T13 Ben Martin T31 Scott Piercy T19 Brice Garnett T19 Cameron Percy T28 Rob Oppenheim T31 Joseph Bramlett T39 Hudson Swafford T42 Jim Herman T47 Brian Stuard T53 Tim Wilkinson
