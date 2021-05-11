Horses for Courses: AT&T Byron Nelson

Everything is bigger in Texas and not many were bigger in the world of golf than Byron Nelson. The event that carries his name returns to the Lone Star state after a COVID-19 absence but will have a new home. TPC Craig Ranch in the Dallas suburb of McKinney replaces Trinity Forest as the new host for the next five years.

TPC Craig Ranch has hosted stages of Q-School and has also served as host of the Korn Ferry Tour Finals in 2008 and 2012.

The Tom Weiskopf design, opened in 2004, will play as Par-72 and stretch 7,468 yards.

There's plenty of space to swing it off the tee as the wind is always a factor in this part of the world.

The Bentgrass greens running at 11.5 feet will provide more than ample targets (see: wind) at almost 6,800 square feet on average.

Avoiding the 83 bunkers and keeping the ball out of Rowlett Creek, which will be in play on 13 holes, will pair with just over two inches of Bermuda rough to act as a deterrent this week.

Zoysia fairways will be similar to Trinity Forest but that's where the comparison stops so I won't spend much time looking at that event.

The winning scores of 16-under and 17-under (both Par-71) for the Korn Ferry Tournament Finals suggest an even lower winning total this week because of Par-72.

The first TOUR stop at TPC Craig Ranch will feature plenty of connections from the Dallas area. Colleyville resident Ryan Palmer holds the course record of 61. Defending event champion Sung Kang is a member at the club and a Dallas resident.

Obviously the notes below are from the past. Tom Weiskopf's TPC Scottsdale is another point of interest as that track is used annually on TOUR. While it's a different course, we can still glean information, just like we follow who plays well on Pete Dye tracks.

Good luck!