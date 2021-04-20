-
Horses for Courses: Zurich Classic of New Orleans
April 20, 2021
By Mike Glasscott, PGATOUR.COM
There's no "I" in team but there is an "I" in Zurich and Classic!
The return to New Orleans for the 2021 edition of the Zurich Classic welcomes back team golf to the schedule. In 2017 the event evolved into a partner's game with 80, two-man teams playing best ball (four balls) and alternate shot (foursomes) to determine the champion over four rounds.
At 7,425 yards (Par-72), Pete Dye's TPC Avondale has been run over in the best ball format but has held its own in the alternate shot. Plenty of 60s and 61s have littered the board in four balls so going low isn't an option; it's required. Conversely, 65 is the "record" for foursomes, set by 2019 winners Jon Rahm and Ryan Palmer. Not very many sub-67s in that format either, nor rounds in the 60s. There has never been a round of foursomes in which more than eight teams have posted in the 60s in three editions.
The course will feature TifEagle Bermuda greens for the first time as they were replaced after the 2019 event. Thankfully there is plenty of rain and humidity in this part of the world so I wouldn't expect them to be too firm or fast like most surfaces that are redone. Celebration Bermuda is now in the fairways and new bunkers will also help drain quicker if and when rain arrives. Water is in play on eight holes and 106 bunkers will need to be avoided. Rough at less than two inches for the third week running should encourage risk-reward recovery shots again.
This will be the fifth Pete Dye design used already in 2021 (TPC Stadium Course at PGA West, TPC Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass, Austin Country Club and Harbour Town) so everyone should be relatively comfortable. Aggressive lines are rewarded and so is proper iron play into the 5,225 square foot and tiered greens. No point leaving it short when your partner has four feet or less for par so give it a run! With 25-under the average winning score from three events, the formula isn't complicated!
Defending champions Ryan Palmer and Jon Rahm are part of the 80 team field this week competing for a share of the $7.4 million ($1,069,300 each for first place) and 400 FedExCup points each.
Recent Event Winners Stats
Year 2020 2019 2018 2017 Player No Event Ryan Palmer & Jon Rham Scott Piercy & Billy Horschel Jonas Blixt & Cameron Smith Score COVID-19 26-under 22-under 27-under MOV 3 1 Playoff Runner-Up(s) Garcia-Fleetwood (not entered) Dufner-Pat Perez Brown-Kisner Ages 42 & 24 39 & 31 33 & 23 Playing Together 2021 YES No, Both Entered No, Smith Entered Total Eagles 0 0 2 Total Birdies 28 28 23 Total Bogeys 2 2 0 Doubles or Worse 0 2 Doubles 0 Par-3 Scoring 2-under Even 3-under Par-4 Scoring 13-under 11-under 12-under Par-5 Scoring 11-under 11-under 12-under
Recent Winners and Notables
2019: Ryan Palmer & Jon Rahm (-26, 262)
Set the tournament record for margin of victory winning by three shots. ... Sat four shots back after 18 holes. ... Set the 36-hole record on 15-under to lead by one. ... Co-led after 54 holes by setting a tournament record on 23-under. ... Posted the tournament record for foursomes with 65 in Round 2. ... Palmer wins in his 11th start at the event and picks up his fourth top 10. ... Rahm wins in his second. ... First time as partners and are defending this year. ... Palmer MC previous year with Jordan Spieth. ... Rahm MC previous visit with Wesley Bryan. ... Palmer entered on T28-MC-MC-T4 run. ... Rahm cashed in the top 10 in eight of his last 10 including a top 10 the Masters.
Notables: * - new partner this year; teams highlighted below are also playing this year unless mentioned.
Only *Kyoung-Hoon Lee (T3), a rookie in 2019, returns from the podium in the last edition. ... *Hank Lebioda (T5) hit the top five in his first visit. ... David Hearn (T5) backed up his T10 from 2018. ... Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Cameron Tringale and Roberto Castro (T5) first time together was a successful pairing. ... Kevin Kisner and Scott Brown (T5) have done everything but win this event. ... Martin Laird and Nick Taylor (T9) run it back again this year. ... Charley Hoffman and Nick Watney (T9) picked up their second top 10 in three tries. ... *Scott Stallings (T13) was part of a team who signed for 61 and 62 in fourballs. ... Defending champions Billy Horschel and Scott Piercy (T13) finished eight back but are not playing this year. ... Lucas Glover and Chez Reavie (T18) opened with 62 and picked up their best result in three starts. ... Branden Grace (T32) was one shot out of the lead after 54 holes after posting 61 before 80 on Sunday knocked him out. ... Only eight of 39 teams on Sunday posted rounds in the 60s (foursomes). ... Top 35 teams were double digits under par or better. ... Rained 2.5 inches Thursday. ... Cut was a tournament record 8-under.
2018: Scott Piercy & Billy Horschel (-22, 266)
Came from three shots off the 54-hole lead to win. ... 67 Sunday was the low round of the day. ... One of three bogey-free rounds of the day and just four in foursomes on the week. ... 61 on Saturday. ... Had to count two doubles and two bogeys in Round 2. ... Highest winning score to date. ... Horschel becomes the first player to win on his own ball and with a partner. ... Horschel wins in his eighth appearance. ... Piercy wins in his ninth. ... Only top 10s here for both are wins. ... Horschel rolled in on T11 and T5 in his previous two starts while Piercy MC the week before.
Notables:
Jason Dufner and Pat Perez (T2) missed a playoff by a shot. Both return with new partners this year. ... South Africans Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel (3rd) MC in 2019. ... Brice Garnett and Chesson Hadley (T4) posted 61 on Saturday and will have new partners this year. ... Tony Finau (6th) picked up his only check from three starts and played from the final group. ... Former Purdue teammates Tyler Duncan and Adam Schenk (T7) are back this year. ... Patrick Cantlay (T7) changes out Patrick Reed for Xander Schauffele. ... Scotsman Martin Laird and Russell Knox (T7) are both back but separated. ... Australian Greg Chalmers and Cameron Percy (T10) reunite. David Hearn (T10) improved on his T22 from last year. ... Brendan Steele (T10), Troy Merritt (T10) and Tom Hoge (T10) all have new rides as well. ... Lucas Glover and Chez Reavie (T22) opened with 60, co-low round of the week. ... Xinjun Zhang also opened with 60 to share the first round lead but shot 80 in Round 2 to MC. ... Andrew Putnam (T22) led after 36 holes by a shot, trailed by one after 54 holes. ... 54-hole leaders Kevin Kisner and Scott Brown (T15) fired 77 on Sunday. ... Defending champions Cameron Smith and Jonas Blixt MC. ... Format changed days this year as alternate shot was moved to Friday and Sunday to cause more volatility. ... Only seven rounds in the 60s on Sunday. ... Cut was 5-under.
2017: Jonas Blixt and Cameron Smith (-27, 261)
First team event on TOUR since 1981. ... Won a playoff on the fourth hole. ... Set tournament scoring record. ... Only winning team still to make an eagle (2). ... Bogey free for the week. ... Led by FOUR after 54 holes. ... Led by one after 36 holes. ... One back after 18 holes. ... First TOUR win for Smith, third for Blixt. ... Smith wins in his second appearance, fifth for Blixt. ... Blixt and Smith only top 10s at the event are their win. ... Smith was T6 the previous week at Valero. ... Blixt was T14 at Harbour Town in his last start. ... Formats were foursomes Thursday/Saturday and fourballs Friday/Sunday.
Notables:
Kevin Kisner and Scott Brown (P2) closed with 60 to force the playoff. ...Kelly Kraft and Kevin Tway (3rd) were 20-under in fourballs. ... Ryan Palmer (T4) opened with 66, co-second lowest score in foursomes to date. ... Jason Dufner (T5) has two top 10 finishes with two different partners, just like Martin Laird. ... Former champion Bubba Watson and JB Holmes (T5) return with new partners this year. ... Charley Hoffman and Nick Watney (T5) are still together. ... Co-First Round leader Kyle Stanley (T29) returns. ... Only five of 42 teams broke 70 in foursomes on Saturday. ... Cut was 7-under.
Key stat leaders
Top golfers in each statistic on the 2020-2021 PGA TOUR are listed only if they are scheduled to compete this week.
Par Breakers Golfer *Top 10 since 2017 or previous winner 3 Xander Schauffele 5 *Ryan Palmer 6 Viktor Hovland 10 *Tony Finau 11 *Cameron Smith 14 *Patrick Cantlay 15 Sam Burns 16 *Justin Rose 16 Scottie Scheffler 20 *Jon Rahm 26 Harry Higgs 27 Jason Kokrak 28 Sungjae Im 28 *Peter Malnati 30 *Charley Hoffman 31 Tom Hoge 33 Max Homa 34 *Cameron Tringale Strokes Gained: Approach the Green Golfer *Top 10 since 2017 or previous winner 5 Matt Wallace 6 Keegan Bradley 7 Matthew NeSmith 8 *Tony Finau 9 Tyrrell Hatton 11 *Jon Rahm 13 Doug Ghim 14 Matthew Wolff 16 Chez Reavie 17 *Charley Hoffman 18 Lanto Griffin 19 *Cameron Percy 24 Tom Hoge 26 Sam Burns 27 Xander Schauffele 28 Scott Stallings 31 Roger Sloan 32 Chris Kirk 33 *Kelly Kraft 33 *Bubba Watson Strokes-Gained: Putting Golfer *Top 10 since 2017 or previous winner 2 *Louis Oosthuizen 3 Brendon Todd 4 *Chesson Hadley 7 Jason Kokrak 8 Xander Schauffele 10 Kris Ventura 15 *David Hearn 16 *Peter Malnati 17 *Cameron Smith 21 Matt Jones 22 Lanto Griffin 23 Andrew Putnam 24 Sungjae Im 26 Sebastian Cappelen 27 Brice Garnett 33 James Hahn 35 Rhein Gibson 30 Harold Varner III
Horses for Courses
Player (Starts/Cuts Made) Top 10s Top 25s Most Recent Recent Others Ryan Palmer (7/10) 3 4 Win (2019) Win (Rahm); MC (Spieth), 4th (Spieth) Jon Rahm (1/2) 1 1 Win (2019) Win (Palmer), MC (Bryan), DNS KH Lee (1/1) 1 1 T3 (2019) New partner 2021 David Hearn (10/10) 3 7 T5 (2019) T5, T10 (Power), T22 (DeLaet) Kevin Kisner (5/7) 2 3 T5 (2019) T5, T15, P2 (Brown) Cameron Tringale (7/10) 3 5 T5 (2019) 2nd 2015; T7 2012; returns with Castro Hank Lebioda (1/1) 1 1 T5 (2019) New partner 2021 Martin Laird (3/6) 2 3 T9 (2019) 4 of 8 rounds 64 or better with Partner Charley Hoffman (10/12) 3 5 T9 (2019) T11 2016, T5 2014 in last two visits on own ball Nick Watney (9/12) 3 6 T9 (2019) 2007 winner; T9-T31-T5 (Charley Hoffman) Peter Malnati (1/4) 1 1 T9 (2019) New partner this year Billy Horschel (6/9) 2 3 Win (2018) 2013 winner; T13 defense; only top 10s are wins Scott Piercy (5/9) 1 3 Win (2018) T13 in defense Jason Dufner (8/9) 6 6 2 (2018) 2012 winner; 2nd (Perez) 2018, T5 (Kizzire) 2017 Louis Oosthuizen (3/4) 1 2 3 (2018) MC-3rd-T24 (Schwartzel) Chesson Hadley (3/4) 2 3 T4 (2018) T8 2015, T20 2016 Tony Finau (1/4) 1 1 6 (2018) 3 of last 6 rounds 63 or better team game Patrick Cantlay (2/3) 1 2 T7 (2018) MC-T7-T14 (Reed) Troy Merritt (6/8) 2 4 T10 (2018) T22 (Streb) T10 (de Jonge) T24 (Streb); solo 3rd 2010 Kevin Tway (3/4) 1 2 3 (2017) T13-MC-3rd with Kraft Kelly Kraft (2/4) 1 2 3 (2017) T13-MC-3rd with Tway Bubba Watson (9/10) 3 5 T5 (2017) 2011 Winner cashed 7 of 8 on his own ball; T5 Holmes 2017 best JB Holmes (4/6) 1 3 T5 (2017) T34 (Watson), MC (Snedeker), T5 (Watson) plus T11, T13 on his own ball Brian Stuard (5/7) 1 3 Win (2016) 2016 champ plus T22 (Knox), T28 (Stroud), T11 (Knox) Chris Kirk (2/6) 1 2 T6 (2016) T5 2016 but MC x 3 team game Harold Varner III (1/4) 1 1 T8 (2016) MC last 3 years Justin Rose (7/11) 3 5 Win (2015) 2015 winner capped four straight T15 or better Other Notables Top 10s Top 25s Most Recent Recent Finishes Byeong Hun An (1/3) 1 1 P2 (2016) 0-2 Team Game Robert Streb (4/6) 1 3 T2 (2014) T22-DNS-T24 Lucas Glover (11/12) 3 6 T4 (2013) Cashed 9 straight events; T18, T22, T39 all with Reavie Matt Jones (9/9) 2 5 T6 (2011) T22-T19-T22
