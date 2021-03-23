Horses for Courses: Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship

Recent Winners and Notables

2020: Hudson Swafford (-18, 270)

Picked up his second win on TOUR at age 33. ... Posted 69 from the final group to defeat Tyler McCumber by a shot. ... Only player to sign for all four rounds in the 60s. ... Trailed by two after 54 holes as Adam Long (Match Play) set the tournament record (-17). ... Led by two after 36 holes on 12-under. ... One of four to post 65 in Round 1 to co-lead the field. ... Won in his second attempt (MC, 2019). ... Both Swafford and Long have won The American Express. ... Entered the week T56-MC before his win.

Notables:

Tyler McCumber (2nd) closed with 66, after opening with 65, for his best result on TOUR. ... Nate Lashley (4th) won the 2017 Korn Ferry Tour edition on this same track. ... Luke List (T8) sat just two off Swafford's 36 hole lead but closed 71-71. ... Xinjun Zhang (T11) led the field in birdies with 23. ... Justin Suh (T14) joined List just two back of the 36 hole lead. ... Scott Harrington (T14), one of three to share the course record 62, opened with 65. ... Sepp Straka (T33) also shared the first round lead after 65. ... Dominic Bozzelli (T56) won the inaugural event here on the KFT in 2016. ... 31 bogey-free rounds. ... Cut was 3-under 141. ... Long set the 54 hole record on his debut. ... Defending champion Graeme McDowell MC. ... Top 20 players 10-under or better.

2019: Graeme McDowell (-18, 270)

Claimed his fourth win on TOUR at age 39. ... 54 hole leader signed for 69 to win by a shot. ... Posted 64-64 in Rounds 2 and 3 to grab the lead. ... Opened with 73 (T81). ... Had 16 one-putt holes in Round 3. ... Racked up 27 birdies, an event record. ... Round 2 64 shot him to T7. ... His two rounds of 64 were T-2 lowest rounds of the week. ... Won before on Paspalum at Mayakoba. ... Other victories at Hilton Island and Pebble Beach (windy tracks). ... Only top 25 (T18) entering the week was at Pebble Beach but he was on a streak of five makes in a row.

Notables:

Jonathan Byrd (4th) opened with 36 consecutive holes without a bogey. ... Kelly Kraft (T5) backed up his solo third from 2018. ... Aaron Baddeley (T7) sat one off the 36 hole lead. ... George McNeill (T7), former winner at the Puerto Rico Open, posted a bogey-free 65 Round 2. ... DJ Trahan (T10) closed 68-66 and co-led the field in Par-5 scoring on 12-under. ... First round leader Joel Dahmen (T12) opened with 66 and closed with 67. ... Defending champion Brice Garnett (T39) posted all four rounds in the red. ... Top 25 players 10-under or better. ... 23 bogey-free rounds. ... Cut was 2-under 142.

2018: Brice Garnett (-18, 270)

Wins for the first time on TOUR in 88th start at age 34. ... Wins inaugural PGA TOUR event at Corales. ... Wins by four shots. ... First and only wire-to-wire winner. ... Led by two after 54 holes (Corey Conners - not entered) on 16-under. ... Led by one after 63 to open and by one on 13-under after 36 holes. ... Paced the field in birdies and Overall Putting and was T2 in Par-5 Scoring. ... 63 was the lowest round of the week. ... Needed just 102 putts. ... Four top 11 finishes at Mayakoba, T5 Puerto Rico Open last month and two top 17 finishes at Hilton Head Island. ... T31 was best finish in 2018. ... MC (73-67) in KFT event in 2017.

Notables:

Kelly Kraft (3rd) only needed 105 putts. ... KJ Choi (T5) led the field with 101 putts and was T2 in Par-5 scoring. ... Seamus Power (T5) also cashed T7 in the first KFT event here. ... Xinjun Zhang (T5) opened 66-68 before 74 in Round 3 slowed him down. ... Tyler McCumber (T19) Monday qualified and was just four back after 54 holes before 75 on Sunday. ... 32 bogey-free rounds. ... Top 18 players were 10-under or better. ... Cut was 1-under 143 as gusty conditions factored. ... Scoring average 71.56.

Key stat leaders

Top golfers in each statistic on the 2020-2021 PGA TOUR are listed only if they are scheduled to compete this week. * - Top 25 finish here since 2018 or past champion