-
-
Horses for Courses: The Honda Classic
-
-
March 16, 2021
By Mike Glasscott, PGATOUR.COM
- Adam Scott will be one to watch this week at The Honda Classic. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Spring Break in the Sunshine State concludes this week as The Honda Classic will be the fourth consecutive and final event of the Florida Swing. Jack Nicklaus and PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens will have the Champion Course dialed up and The Bear Trap ready to go.
RELATED: Power Rankings | Expert Picks | The First Look
Rest and the wicked rarely go together and this week will be another grinder. The backdrop of palm trees and glorious sunshine is fantastic but this will be, by my count, the fifth consecutive event on TOUR where par is a very solid score. From Riviera, to The Concession, to Bay Hill, to TPC Sawgrass and now the Champion Course, don't be surprised if guys run out of gas this week.
It's never easy here.
The last three seasons this Nicklaus/Fazio has ranked in the top three hardest tracks on TOUR. The layout here is only 7,125 yards but plays to Par-70 and the wind isn't a factor. There's plenty of room, as usual with Nicklaus designs, to swing it off the tee and the greens are massive targets (7,000 square feet) to land it. The challenge will come from 67 bunkers and water in play on 15 of the 18 holes. Finding the rough, only two inches of over-seeded Bermuda, will still give players a chance. Once on the greens, it's the fourth straight week of TifEagle Bermuda running at 12 feet or better so everyone should be more than comfortable.
Par is a very solid score this week and anything in red figures will be rewarded. The Bear Trap will test the nerves down the stretch but No. 18 is a Par 5 for a last chance saloon. The wind blowing provides the grind and so do the green complexes. Get on the green and find a way to get them in! Make pars and run to the next tee!
A field of 144 will be chasing down a prize pool of $7 million with $1.26 million and 500 FedExCup points for the winner.
Recent Event Winners Stats
2020 2019 2018 Winner Sungjae Im Keith Mitchell Justin Thomas Score 6-under 274 9-under 271 8-under 272 MOV 1 1 Playoff Cut 3-over 143 2-over 142 5-over 145 Age 21 27 24 Distance of All Drives 26 5 2 Driving Accuracy T10 T54 T60 Greens in Regulation T2 T22 T14 Ball-Striking 7 T22 16 Proximity to the Hole 14 T51 T9 Putting: Birdie-or-Better % 4 T18 26 SG: Off-the-Tee 11 12 13 SG: Approach-the-Green 5 7 1 SG: Around-the-Green 5 6 15 SG: Putting T38 38 28 SG: Tee-to-Green 1 1 1 Scrambling T5 T2 1 Bogey Avoidance 24 T2 2 Par-3 Scoring T6 1 T2 Par-4 Scoring T8 T26 T12 Par-5 Scoring T4 T8 T3
2020: Sungjae Im (-6, 274)
Picked up his first TOUR win in his 50th start at age 21. ... Closed with 66, matching the low round of the day and the week, to win by a shot. ... Sat three back after 54 holes. ... Also posted 66 in Round 2. ... Did not lead after any round until the final one. ... Co-led after 36 holes on debut in 2019 after posting 64 in Round 2. ... Won in his second attempt. ... Posted the highest winning score on TOUR since the 2018 Wells Fargo Championship. ... Becomes second consecutive first-time winner at fifth since the move to PGA National in 2007. ... Entered the week making five of his last six cuts but his only top 10 was The American Express. ... Youngest winner in history.
Notables:
Mackenzie Hughes (2nd) made the cut on the number (+3) then fired 66-66 to miss a playoff by a shot. ... Byeong Hun An (T4) opened with 76 but played the final 54 holes 9-under for his second top 10 in three career events. ... Daniel Berger (T4) picked up his second top four finish in six tries. ... Brendan Steele (T4) led after 36 holes but closed 71-71. ... Lee Westwood (T4), heard of him?, sat one off the 36 hole lead, but still added his fourth top 10 in seven starts. ... Cameron Davis (T8) hasn't MC in two tries. ... 2014 winner Russell Henley (T8) also won here in his second attempt. ... Defending champion Keith Mitchell (MC) could not join Jack Nicklaus as the only back-to-back winner. ... Tom Lewis (T47) shared the first round lead with 66. ... Cut was 3-over 143. ... 66 was the low round of the week. ... Only 5 bogey-free rounds. ... Least amount of bogeys made for the week was NINE. ... Course ranked third hardest on TOUR.
2019: Keith Mitchell (-9, 271)
Posted a final round 67 to defeat Brooks Koepka (not entered) and Rickie Fowler by a shot. ... First win on TOUR in his 40th start. ... Sat one off the 54 hole lead. ... Co-led after 36 holes for the first time. ... One of five players to post all four rounds par or better. ... Won in his second attempt at the event (MC). ... Highest winning score on TOUR since the 2018 Honda Classic. ... Entered the week MC-MC but opened the calendar with T16 at Sony. ... First top 10 since 2018 John Deere Classic.
Notables:
2017 winner Rickie Fowler (T2) closed 66-67 for his second podium in four years. ... Lucas Glover (T4) opened and closed with 66. ... Vijay Singh (6th) posted all four rounds at par or better including a 65 in Round 3. ... 54-hole leader Wyndham Clark (T7) shot 72 from the final group on his debut. ... Kyoung-Hoon Lee (T7), also on debut, posted 71 playing with Clark. ... Jim Furyk (T9) hit the top 10 in his second event since 2012. ... Justin Thomas (T30) couldn't become the first player in forever to defend. ... Brian Harman (not entered) and his course record of 61 wasn't bothered as 63 was the low round of the week. ... Jhonattan Vegas (T16) opened bogey-free with 66. ... Cut was 2-over 142. ... Just five bogey-free rounds. ... Course ranked as the second hardest NON major of the season.
2018: Justin Thomas (Not Entered; -8, 272)
Defeated Luke List on the first playoff hole to win for the eighth time on TOUR. ... Fired 65-68 on the weekend to force playoff. ... Sat one off the lead after 54 holes. ... Posted career-best 65 at Champion in Round 3. ... Started a streak of three straight winners here leading the field in Strokes-Gained: Tee to Green. ... Won on fourth attempt. ... First playoff at the event since 2015 (Harrington defeats Berger on Monday). ... T9 week before at Riviera continued his streak of four consecutive top 25s on TOUR.
Notables:
Luke List (P2) picks up his career-best paycheck after holding the 54 and co-36 hole leads. ... First round leader Alex Noren (3rd) played 12-under around his second round 75. ... Byeong Hun An (T5) closed 69-65. ... Jamie Lovemark (7th) shared the 36 hole lead with List. ... Kelly Kraft (T8) posted 66 on Saturday to join the fight. ... Defending champion and all-time money leader at Honda Rickie Fowler (MC) didn't see the weekend. ... Cut was 5-over 145. ... Only six bogey-free rounds for the week. ... Round 2 saw only 13 scores in the red. ... First year for brand-new TifEagle Bermuda greens. ... Third most difficult event on TOUR (all events) in 2018 season.
Key stat leaders
Top golfers in each statistic on the 2019-2020 PGA TOUR are listed only if they are scheduled to compete this week.
* - Top 10 finish here since 2015 or past champion
Strokes-Gained: Tee to Green Golfer 8 Harold Varner III 14 *Russell Henley 15 *Daniel Berger 22 *Luke List 23 Joaquin Niemann 25 Cameron Tringale 27 Jason Dufner 28 Shane Lowry 33 Keegan Bradley 34 *Adam Scott 39 *Brendan Steele 40 *Byeong Hun An 42 Chez Reavie 44 *Cameron Davis 46 *Sungjae Im 47 Ryan Moore 48 Kevin Strelman 49 *Rickie Fowler Bogey Avoidance Golfer 5 *Russel Henley 6 Brice Garnett 9 Cameron Tringale 10 *Daniel Berger 11 Russell Knox 15 Zach Johnson 20 Adam Schenk 22 Pat Perez 24 *Adam Scott 25 Matthew NeSmith 27 Scott Stallings 29 Harold Varner III 30 Cameron Percy 38 Sungjae Im 40 David Hearn 41 Mark Hubbard 46 Chez Reavie 47 *Jim Furyk 50 *Alex Noren Par 3 Scoring Golfer 1 Richy Werenski 2 JT Poston 4 Bronson Burgoon 5 Will Gordon 9 Ryan Armour 12 *Rickie Fowler 12 Scott Stallings 16 Aaron Wise 19 *Russell Henley 19 *Mackenzie Hughes 19 Tyler Duncan 19 Matthew NeSmith 19 Chase Seiffert 19 Keegan Bradley 28 Bo Hoag 28 Brian Stuard 28 Brice Garnett 28 *Adam Scott 28 Pat Perez 28 Vaughn Taylor 28 *Daniel Berger 28 Sam Ryder 28 *Talor Gooch 19 Tyrrell Hatton 20 Adam Schenk 21 *Hideki Matsuyama 22 Pat Perez 23 Brendon Todd 24 *Adam Scott 25 Matthew NeSmith 26 *Brandt Snedeker 29 *Harold Varner III 30 Cameron Percy
Horses for Courses
Player (Starts/cuts made) Top 10s Top 25 Most Recent (Season) Big Finishes Top 10 last 2015 Sungjae Im (2/2) 1 1 Win (2020) Co-36 hole leader on debut after 64 (T51) Mackenzie Hughes (3/4) 1 1 2 (2020) Other two results T55 or worse Brendan Steele (8/9) 1 4 T4 (2020) 4 of last 5 T14 or better Lee Westwood (7/7) 4 5 T4 (2020) T29 or better in six of seven Daniel Berger (4/6) 2 2 T4 (2020) P2 2015; cashed last three visits Ben An (3/3) 2 2 T4 (2020) T5 2018 debut; T36 2019 Russell Henley (7/8) 2 5 T8 (2020) 2014 winner; third straight T24 or better; Cameron Davis (2/2) 1 1 T8 (2020) In 8 rounds 5 are par or better; T59 debut Keith Mitchell (1/3) 1 1 Win (2019) 7-over on debut; 9-over in defense Lucas Glover (6/11) 2 4 T4 (2019) T21 or better 3 of last 4 (MC 2020) Wyndham Clark (2/2) 1 2 T7 (2019) T11 2020; 5 of 8 rounds 60s Kyoung-Hun Lee (2/2) 1 2 T7 (2019) 60s in four of eight rounds; T36 2020 Jim Furyk (3/5) 1 1 T9 (2019) MC-T9-T46 last three years Luke List (3/6) 2 2 2 (2018) T10 2016; MC last 2 visits Alex Noren (1/3) 1 1 3 (2018) 7-over debut; 9-over last time Jamie Lovemark (4/8) 1 1 7 (2018) T27 last time 2020 Kelly Kraft (1/3) 1 1 T8 (2018) Last visit was MC 2019 Rickie Fowler (7/11) 4 6 Win (2017) T2 2019; T6 2016; Last 4 WIN-MC-T2-MC Martin Kaymer (4/6) 1 1 T4 (2017) T44 next best Jhonattan Vegas (7/8) 1 3 T4 (2017) T27 or better in 3 of his last 4 Wesley Bryan (1/2) 1 1 T4 (2017) MC 2018; Opened 64-67 on debut Adam Scott (4/6) 1 4 Win (2016) T12 in 4 of last 5 with MC last year Graeme McDowell (8/10) 4 5 5 (2016) 2011-13 three straight T9 or better Scott Brown (5/7) 1 2 T10 (2016) T20 2019 next best Sung Kang (3/6) 1 1 T10 (2016) Cashed 3 of last 4 Padraig Harrington (5/9) 1 3 Win (2015) MC last 3 years; other win was at Mirasol Ian Poulter (6/7) 1 1 T3 (2015) Next best is T27 2020 Luke Donald (8/9) 4 5 T7 (2015) T11 2020; 2nd 2008 Jim Herman (2/5) 1 1 T7 (2015) T27 2017 Select Past Champions Michael Thompson (7/9) 1 3 Win 2013 T57, T24, T16 in his last 3 visits Rory Sabbatini (7/10) 1 2 Win 2011 T11 2015; Cashed last three best is T17 Select Past Champions Henrik Stenson (10/14) 4 9 2009 win T5 2013 last top 10 Phil Mickelson (16/26) 3 8 2007 win MC in 6 of his last 7
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.