Horses for Courses: THE PLAYERS Championship

2020: Event Cancelled After First Day (COVID-19)

2019: Rory McIlroy (-16, 272)

Defeated Jim Furyk (not entered) by one shot to win in his 10th appearance. ... Played in the penultimate group as he began Round 4 just one back. ... Co-leader after 36 holes on 12-under. ... Gained just over 13 shots Tee to Green. ... Picked up his third victory on a Pete Dye track (Kiawah Island, Crooked Stick). ... 15th TOUR victory. ... 15th International winner. ... Joins Tiger Woods and Henrik Stenson as major, WGC and FedExCup champions who have won THE PLAYERS. ... Worst finish in five events leading into the week was T6.

Notables:

Jhonattan Vegas (T3) posted a bogey-free 66 for his best payday. ... Tommy Fleetwood (T5) played in the final group for the first time on TOUR and posted 73. ... Dustin Johnson (T5) became just the second player to post all four rounds in the 60s as he enjoyed his best finish in 11 tries. ... Brandt Snedeker (T5) co-led the field with 23 birdies. ... 2016 champion Jason Day (T8) hits the top 10 for the third time in four seasons. ... Brian Harman (T8) only squared seven bogeys for the week. ... Hideki Matsuyama (T8) closed 66-67 before opening with 63 in 2020. ... Justin Rose (T8) played the final 54 holes in 14-under after opening with 74. ... Abraham Ancer (T12) made 23 birdies on his debut to share the lead on the week. ... Holding the 54 hole lead for the first time after firing 64, Jon Rahm (T12) closed with 76. ... Adam Scott (T12) has 23 rounds in the 60s here. ... 2008 winner Sergio Garcia has 24 rounds in the 60s, best all time. ... Keegan Bradley (T16) shared the first round lead with Fleetwood with 65. ... Webb Simpson (T16) keeps the streak alive of previous champions unable to defend. ... Cut was 1-under 143. ... Only 11 of the 24 who had played previously in March made the cut.

2018: Webb Simpson (-18, 270)

Led by seven after 54 holes and won comfortably by four in the last May event. ... Joins the major-PLAYERS-FedExCup Playoff event fraternity as the sixth to do so. ... First top 10 in his ninth start at TPC Sawgrass. ... Co wire-to-wire winner as he shared the 18 hole lead with five others. ... Tied the course record of 63 in Round 2 to set the 36-hole mark on 15-under. ... Led by five after 36, also a record. ... Led by seven after 54, another record. ... Tied Greg Norman on 19-under after 54 holes. ... Became only second winner to shoot an over par score (73) and win. ... Just third winner to lead in Driving Accuracy. ... Loves Bermuda as his best finishes that season were T4 Sony, T5 The Honda Classic, T8 Valspar and T5 RBC Heritage; T21 week before at Wells Fargo.

Notables:

Charl Schwartzel (T2) picked up his only top 25 to date. ... Debutant Xander Schauffele (T2) posted three rounds of 68 or better. ... Jimmy Walker (P2) collected his best finish in his ninth start. ... Jason Day (T5) bounced back from T60 in his title defense in 2017. ... Jason Dufner (T5) grabbed his second top 10 in nine starts. ... Keegan Bradley (T7) began his run of form here closing with 66. ... Tommy Fleetwood (T7) closed 68-68 to suggest he was figuring it out. ... Danny Lee (T7) opened 68-66 before playing the weekend 2-under. ... Harold Varner III (T7) made 25 birdies and an eagle. ... Brooks Koepka (T11) tied the course record on Sunday with 63 but will miss this year with a knee injury. ... 2017 champ Si Woo Kim (T63) extended the streak of defending champions not to hit the top 10 (Adam Scott, 2007; T8). ... Most eagles in event history and on TOUR for the season. ... Warm temperatures and light wind. ... Top 22 players 10-under or lower. ... Cut 1-under 143. ... Event followed the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow.

2017: Si Woo Kim (-10, 278)

Won by three shots to become the youngest champion in history at 21 years 10 months. ... Began the final round two shots back. ... Bogey-free 69 was the only bogey-free round on Sunday. ... Highest winning total since 2008 (Garcia). ... Won in only his second start. ... Did not lead after any of the first three rounds. ... Had seven MC and four WD on the season entering the week. ... Becomes only second Korean winner (KJ Choi, 2011).

Notables:

Louis Oosthuizen (T2) co-led after 36 holes and was one back after 54. ... Ian Poulter (T2) posted all four rounds at par or better. ... Co-leader after 36 and 54 holes, Kyle Stanley (T4) hung on for his best finish at TPC Sawgrass. ... Lucas Glover (T6) shot 32 going out on Sunday but made four bogeys on the back. ... Francesco Molinari (T6) was one of five players to post both weekend numbers in the red. ... Adam Scott (T6) posted all four rounds par or better. ... Brendan Steele (T6) fired 68 on Sunday, tying the low round of the day with Dustin Johnson (T12). ... Alex Noren (10th) was the best debutant in the field. ... Jason Day (T60) couldn't defend, but nobody does. ... Emiliano Grillo (11th) matched Sergio Garcia (T30) for the round of the day on Saturday with 67. ... Pat Perez (T22) shared the low round of the week, 66, with Oosthuizen and Stanley. ... Cut was 2-over 146. ... Wind picked up on the weekend as the 36-hole lead was 9-under. ... Only two bogey-free rounds on the weekend. ... Only 12 rounds in the 60s.

