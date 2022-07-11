-
-
Expert Picks: Barracuda Championship
-
July 12, 2022
By Staff , PGATOUR.COM
- July 12, 2022
- Brandon Hagy is a favorite this week at the Barracuda Championship. (Robb Carr/Getty Images)
The Barracuda Championship takes place this week from Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) in Truckee, California. Here are who our experts like to contend this week.
Note: This event is not part of the official PGA TOUR Fantasy game, but The Open Championship is and you can find our Expert Picks here.
EXPERT PICKS: BARRACUDA CHAMPIONSHIP
EXPERT PICKS: BARRACUDA CHAMPIONSHIP
-
-