-
-
Expert Picks: Ryder Cup
-
September 21, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- September 21, 2021
- European Team Captain Padraig Harrington holds the Ryder Cup. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Our experts from PGATOUR.COM make their predictions for the Ryder Cup this week at Whistling Straits. The experts make their predictions for the winning score, man of the match, and a comment for their reasoning.
Note: The Ryder Cup is not part of the official PGA TOUR Fantasy game.
EXPERT PICKS: RYDER CUP
EXPERT PICKS: RYDER CUP
-
-