Expert Picks: Wyndham Championship
August 10, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Will Zalatoris will be a favorite this week in North Carolina. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of four Segments. The first fantasy golf game to utilize live ShotLink data, PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf allows you to see scores update live during competition.
Aside from the experts below, Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field at this year's Wyndham Championship in this week's edition of the Power Rankings. For more fantasy, check out Rookie Watch, Qualifiers and Reshuffle.
EXPERT PICKS: WYNDHAM CHAMPIONSHIP
THINK YOU'RE BETTER THAN OUR EXPERTS?
The PGA TOUR Experts league is once again open to the public. You can play our free fantasy game and see how you measure up against our experts below.
Joining the league is simple. Just click here to sign up or log in. Once you create your team, click the "Leagues" tab and search for "PGA TOUR Experts." After that? Pick your players and start talking smack. Want to represent the fans against our experts?
SEASON
Name Rank Points CmonAussie (Ben Everill) 40th 31,177
@RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton) 69th
31,045
PGATOURSMARTIN (Sean Martin) 245th
30,741
@MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott) 272nd
30,706
Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit) 3,007th
28,127
Jason Sobel (Jason Sobel) 4,093rd
25,548
SEGMENT
Name Rank Points CmonAussie (Ben Everill) 16th
5,526
@RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton) 2,449th
5,109
PGATOURSMARTIN (Sean Martin) 3,821st
4,946
@MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott) 4,221st
4,864
Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit) 5,197th
4,430
Jason Sobel (Jason Sobel) 5,545th
4,287
