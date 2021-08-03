-
-
Expert Picks: WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
-
August 03, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- August 03, 2021
- Dustin Johnson is one to watch in Memphis this week. (David Berding/Getty Images)
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of four Segments. The first fantasy golf game to utilize live ShotLink data, PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf allows you to see scores update live during competition.
Aside from the experts below, Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field at this year's World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational in this week's edition of the Power Rankings. For more fantasy, check out Rookie Watch, Qualifiers and Reshuffle.
EXPERT PICKS: WGC-FEDEX ST. JUDE INVITATIONAL
EXPERT PICKS: WGC-FEDEX ST. JUDE INVITATIONAL
THINK YOU'RE BETTER THAN OUR EXPERTS?
The PGA TOUR Experts league is once again open to the public. You can play our free fantasy game and see how you measure up against our experts below.
Joining the league is simple. Just click here to sign up or log in. Once you create your team, click the "Leagues" tab and search for "PGA TOUR Experts." After that? Pick your players and start talking smack. Want to represent the fans against our experts?
SEASON
Name Rank Points CmonAussie (Ben Everill) 48th 30,346 @RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton) 66th
30,279
PGATOURSMARTIN (Sean Martin) 224th
29,978
@MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott) 255th
29,934
Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit) 3,055th
27,294
Jason Sobel (Jason Sobel) 4,130th
24,779
SEGMENT
Name Rank Points CmonAussie (Ben Everill)88 22nd
4,695
@RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton) 2,218th
4,343
PGATOURSMARTIN (Sean Martin) 3,773rd
4,183
@MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott) 4,288th
4,092
Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit) 5,477th
3,597
Jason Sobel (Jason Sobel) 5,690th
3,518
-
-