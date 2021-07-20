-
-
Expert Picks: 3M Open
-
July 20, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- July 20, 2021
- Tony Finau is one of the favorites entering the 3M Open. (Christopher Lee/Getty Images)
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of four Segments. The first fantasy golf game to utilize live ShotLink data, PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf allows you to see scores update live during competition.
Aside from the experts below, Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field at this year's 3M Open in this week's edition of the Power Rankings. For more fantasy, check out Rookie Watch, Qualifiers and Reshuffle.
EXPERT PICKS: 3M OPEN
EXPERT PICKS: 3M OPEN
THINK YOU'RE BETTER THAN OUR EXPERTS?
The PGA TOUR Experts league is once again open to the public. You can play our free fantasy game and see how you measure up against our experts below.
Joining the league is simple. Just click here to sign up or log in. Once you create your team, click the "Leagues" tab and search for "PGA TOUR Experts." After that? Pick your players and start talking smack. Want to represent the fans against our experts?
SEASON
Name Rank Points @RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton) 46th
29,628 CmonAussie (Ben Everill) 70th
29,541 PGATOURSMARTIN (Sean Martin) 140th
29,388 @MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott) 210th
29,274
Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit) 3,071st
26,632
Jason Sobel (Jason Sobel) 4,179th
24,041
SEGMENT
Name Rank Points CmonAussie (Ben Everill)88 88th
3,890
@RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton) 1,512th 3,692 PGATOURSMARTIN (Sean Martin) 2,779th
3,593
@MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott) 4,357th 3,432 Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit) 5,655th
2,935
Jason Sobel (Jason Sobel) 6,094th
2,780
-
-