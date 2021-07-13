-
-
Expert Picks: The Open Championship
-
July 13, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- July 13, 2021
- Brooks Koepka is one of the favorites this week at The Open. (Drew Hallowell.Getty Images)
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of four Segments. The first fantasy golf game to utilize live ShotLink data, PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf allows you to see scores update live during competition.
Aside from the experts below, Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field at this year's The Open Championship in this week's edition of the Power Rankings. For more fantasy, check out Rookie Watch, Qualifiers and Reshuffle.
Expert Picks: The Open Championship
Expert Picks: The Open Championship
THINK YOU'RE BETTER THAN OUR EXPERTS?
The PGA TOUR Experts league is once again open to the public. You can play our free fantasy game and see how you measure up against our experts below.
Joining the league is simple. Just click here to sign up or log in. Once you create your team, click the "Leagues" tab and search for "PGA TOUR Experts." After that? Pick your players and start talking smack. Want to represent the fans against our experts?
SEASON
Name Rank Points @RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton) 50th
28,829
CmonAussie (Ben Everill) 74th
28,757
PGATOURSMARTIN (Sean Martin) 141st
28,622
@MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott) 204th
28,531
Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit) 3,083rd
25,932
Jason Sobel (Jason Sobel) 4,229th
23,259
SEGMENT
Name Rank Points CmonAussie (Ben Everill) 158th
3,106
@RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton) 2,323rd
2,893
PGATOURSMARTIN (Sean Martin) 3,260th
2,827
@MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott) 4,679th
2,689
Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit) 5,755th
2,235
Jason Sobel (Jason Sobel) 6,496th
1,988
-
-