Expert Picks: John Deere Classic
July 06, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of four Segments. The first fantasy golf game to utilize live ShotLink data, PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf allows you to see scores update live during competition.
Aside from the experts below, Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field at this year's John Deere Classic in this week's edition of the Power Rankings. For more fantasy, check out Rookie Watch, Qualifiers and Reshuffle.
EXPERT PICKS: JOHN DEERE CLASSIC
THINK YOU'RE BETTER THAN OUR EXPERTS?
The PGA TOUR Experts league is once again open to the public. You can play our free fantasy game and see how you measure up against our experts below.
Joining the league is simple. Just click here to sign up or log in. Once you create your team, click the "Leagues" tab and search for "PGA TOUR Experts." After that? Pick your players and start talking smack. Want to represent the fans against our experts?
SEASON
Name Rank Points @RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton) 63rd
28,053
CmonAussie (Ben Everill) 86th 28,005 PGATOURSMARTIN (Sean Martin) 147th 27,883 @MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott) 209th
27,781
Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit) 3,078th
25,275
Jason Sobel (Jason Sobel) 4,249th
22,649
SEGMENT
Name Rank Points CmonAussie (Ben Everill) 117th
2,354
@RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton) 3,321st
2,117
PGATOURSMARTIN (Sean Martin) 3,756th 2,088 @MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott) 5,352nd
1,939
Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit) 6,070th
1,578
Jason Sobel (Jason Sobel) 6,681st
1,388
