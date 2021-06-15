-
Expert Picks: U.S. Open
June 15, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Xander Schauffele is a favorite this week at Torrey Pines. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of four Segments. The first fantasy golf game to utilize live ShotLink data, PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf allows you to see scores update live during competition.
Aside from the experts below, Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field at this year's U.S. Open in this week's edition of the Power Rankings. For more fantasy, check out Rookie Watch, Qualifiers and Reshuffle.
EXPERT PICKS: U.S. OPEN
THINK YOU'RE BETTER THAN OUR EXPERTS?
The PGA TOUR Experts league is once again open to the public. You can play our free fantasy game and see how you measure up against our experts below.
Joining the league is simple. Just click here to sign up or log in. Once you create your team, click the "Leagues" tab and search for "PGA TOUR Experts." After that? Pick your players and start talking smack. Want to represent the fans against our experts?
SEASON
Name Rank Points @RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton) 40th
25,936
@MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott) 76th
25,842
PGATOURSMARTIN (Sean Martin) 100th
25,795
CmonAussie (Ben Everill) 174th
25,651
Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit) 2,708nd
23,697
Jason Sobel (Jason Sobel) 4,134th 21,261
SEGMENT
Name Rank Points @MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott) 11th
9,808
@RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton) 299th
9,499
CmonAussie (Ben Everill) 361st
9,471
Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit) 1,257th
9,254
PGATOURSMARTIN (Sean Martin) 1,693rd
9,165
Jason Sobel (Jason Sobel) 5,879th
7,069
