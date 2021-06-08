-
Expert Picks: Palmetto Championship at Congaree
June 08, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Dustin Johnson is the favorite this week for a lot of fans. (Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR)
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of four Segments. The first fantasy golf game to utilize live ShotLink data, PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf allows you to see scores update live during competition.
Aside from the experts below, Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field at this year's Palmetto Championship at Congaree in this week's edition of the Power Rankings. For more fantasy, check out Rookie Watch, Qualifiers and Reshuffle.
EXPERT PICKS: PALMETTO CHAMPIONSHIP AT CONGAREE
THINK YOU'RE BETTER THAN OUR EXPERTS?
The PGA TOUR Experts league is once again open to the public. You can play our free fantasy game and see how you measure up against our experts below.
Joining the league is simple. Just click here to sign up or log in. Once you create your team, click the "Leagues" tab and search for "PGA TOUR Experts." After that? Pick your players and start talking smack. Want to represent the fans against our experts?
SEASON
Name Rank Points @RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton) 43rd
25,109
@MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott) 82nd
25,014 PGATOURSMARTIN (Sean Martin) 109th
24,981
CmonAussie (Ben Everill) 201st
24,819
Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit) 2,705th
22,988
Jason Sobel (Jason Sobel) 4,121st
20,720
SEGMENT
Name Rank Points @MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott) 12th
8,980
@RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton) 388th
8,672
CmonAussie (Ben Everill) 510th
8,639 Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit) 923rd
8,545
PGATOURSMARTIN (Sean Martin) 1,993rd
8,351
Jason Sobel (Jason Sobel) 5,898th
6,528
