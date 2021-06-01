-
-
Expert Picks: the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide
-
June 01, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- June 01, 2021
- Collin Morikawa will be a popular pick this week at Muirfield Village. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of four Segments. The first fantasy golf game to utilize live ShotLink data, PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf allows you to see scores update live during competition.
Aside from the experts below, Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field at this year's the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide in this week's edition of the Power Rankings. For more fantasy, check out Rookie Watch, Qualifiers and Reshuffle.
EXPERT PICKS: MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT PRESENTED BY NATIONWIDE
EXPERT PICKS: MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT PRESENTED BY NATIONWIDE
THINK YOU'RE BETTER THAN OUR EXPERTS?
The PGA TOUR Experts league is once again open to the public. You can play our free fantasy game and see how you measure up against our experts below.
Joining the league is simple. Just click here to sign up or log in. Once you create your team, click the "Leagues" tab and search for "PGA TOUR Experts." After that? Pick your players and start talking smack. Want to represent the fans against our experts?
SEASON
Name Rank Points @RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton) 53rd
24,289
PGATOURSMARTIN (Sean Martin) 71st
24,238
@MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott) 146th
24,105
CmonAussie (Ben Everill) 288th
23,935
Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit) 2,757th
22,244
Jason Sobel (Jason Sobel) 4,066th
20,236
SEGMENT
Name Rank Points @MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott) 64th
8,071
@RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton) 578th 7,852 Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit) 809th
7,801
CmonAussie (Ben Everill) 1,081st
7,755
PGATOURSMARTIN (Sean Martin) 1,988th
7,608
Jason Sobel (Jason Sobel) 5,845th
6,044
-
-