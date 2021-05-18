-
Expert Picks: PGA Championship
May 18, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Marc Leishman's game fits Kiawah Island nicely. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of four Segments. The first fantasy golf game to utilize live ShotLink data, PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf allows you to see scores update live during competition.
Aside from the experts below, Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field at this year's PGA Championship in this week's edition of the Power Rankings. For more fantasy, check out Rookie Watch, Qualifiers and Reshuffle.
SEASON
Name Rank Points @RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton) 78th 22,881
PGATOURSMARTIN (Sean Martin) 128th
22,785
CmonAussie (Ben Everill) 175th
22,716
@MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott) 206th
22,676
Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit) 2,855th
20,882
Jason Sobel (Jason Sobel) 4,187th
18,881
SEGMENT
Name Rank Points @MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott) 167th
6,642
CmonAussie (Ben Everill) 457th
6,536
@RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton) 926th 6,444 Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit) 966th 6,439 PGATOURSMARTIN (Sean Martin) 2,969th 6,155
Jason Sobel (Jason Sobel) 6,185th
4,689
