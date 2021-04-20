-
-
Expert Picks: Zurich Classic of New Orleans
-
April 20, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- April 20, 2021
- Players will compete in two-man teams once again at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. (Stan Badz/PGA TOUR
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of four Segments. The first fantasy golf game to utilize live ShotLink data, PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf allows you to see scores update live during competition.
Aside from the experts below, Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field at this year's Zurich Classic of New Orleans in this week's edition of the Power Rankings. For more fantasy, check out Rookie Watch, Qualifiers and Reshuffle.
EXPERT PICKS: ZURICH CLASSIC OF NEW ORLEANS
THINK YOU'RE BETTER THAN OUR EXPERTS?
The PGA TOUR Experts league is once again open to the public. You can play our free fantasy game and see how you measure up against our experts below.
Joining the league is simple. Just click here to sign up or log in. Once you create your team, click the "Leagues" tab and search for "PGA TOUR Experts." After that? Pick your players and start talking smack. Want to represent the fans against our experts?
SEASON
Name Rank Points @RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton) 51st
20,649
PGATOURSMARTIN (Sean Martin) 81st
20,589 CmonAussie (Ben Everill) 245th
20,389
@MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott) 411th
20,274
Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit) 3,017th
18,695
Jason Sobel (Jason Sobel) 4,020th
17,481
SEGMENT
Name Rank Points Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit) 726th
4,252
@MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott) 816th
4,240
@RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton) 1,058th 4,212 CmonAussie (Ben Everill) 1,085th
4,209
PGATOURSMARTIN (Sean Martin) 3,733rd
3,959
Jason Sobel (Jason Sobel) 6,027th
3,289
-
-
