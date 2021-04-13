-
Expert Picks: RBC Heritage
April 13, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Cameron Smith has been on fire recently, and Harbour Town fits his game. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of four Segments. The first fantasy golf game to utilize live ShotLink data, PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf allows you to see scores update live during competition.
Aside from the experts below, Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field at this year's RBC Heritage in this week's edition of the Power Rankings. For more fantasy, check out Rookie Watch, Qualifiers and Reshuffle.
SEASON
Name Rank Points @RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton) 57th
19,887
PGATOURSMARTIN (Sean Martin) 66th
19,868 CmonAussie (Ben Everill) 218th
19,659
@MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott) 417th
19,527
Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit) 3,073rd
17,951
Jason Sobel (Jason Sobel) 4,067th
16,796
SEGMENT
Name Rank Points Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit) 754th
3,508
@MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott) 891st 3,493 CmonAussie (Ben Everill) 1,022nd
3,479
@RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton) 1,308th
3,450
PGATOURSMARTIN (Sean Martin) 3,801st
3,238
Jason Sobel (Jason Sobel) 6,265th
2,604
