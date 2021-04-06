-
-
Expert Picks: The Masters Tournament
-
April 06, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- April 06, 2021
- Jordan Spieth is coming off a victory at the Valero Texas Open. (Steve Dykes/Getty Images)
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of four Segments. The first fantasy golf game to utilize live ShotLink data, PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf allows you to see scores update live during competition.
Aside from the experts below, Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field at this year's Masters Tournament in this week's edition of the Power Rankings. For more fantasy, check out Rookie Watch, Qualifiers and Reshuffle.
EXPERT PICKS: MASTERS TOURNAMENT
EXPERT PICKS: MASTERS TOURNAMENT
THINK YOU'RE BETTER THAN OUR EXPERTS?
The PGA TOUR Experts league is once again open to the public. You can play our free fantasy game and see how you measure up against our experts below.
Joining the league is simple. Just click here to sign up or log in. Once you create your team, click the "Leagues" tab and search for "PGA TOUR Experts." After that? Pick your players and start talking smack. Want to represent the fans against our experts?
SEASON
Name Rank Points @RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton) 28th 19,327 PGATOURSMARTIN (Sean Martin) 84th
19,195
CmonAussie (Ben Everill) 178th
19,053
@MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott) 495th
18,841
Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit) 3,140th
17,282
Jason Sobel (Jason Sobel) 4,123rd
16,085
SEGMENT
Name Rank Points @RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton) 593rd 2,890 CmonAussie (Ben Everill) 726th 2,873 Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit) 1,054th
2,839
@MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott) 1,438th
2,807
PGATOURSMARTIN (Sean Martin) 4,432nd
2,565
Jason Sobel (Jason Sobel) 6,690th
1,893
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.