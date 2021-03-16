-
-
Expert Picks: The Honda Classic
-
March 16, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- March 16, 2021
- Shane Lowry is trending nicely entering The Honda Classic. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of four Segments. The first fantasy golf game to utilize live ShotLink data, PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf allows you to see scores update live during competition.
Aside from the experts below, Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field at this year's The Honda Classic in this week's edition of the Power Rankings. For more fantasy, check out Rookie Watch, Qualifiers and Reshuffle.
EXPERT PICKS: THE HONDA CLASSIC
THINK YOU'RE BETTER THAN OUR EXPERTS?
The PGA TOUR Experts league is once again open to the public. You can play our free fantasy game and see how you measure up against our experts below.
Joining the league is simple. Just click here to sign up or log in. Once you create your team, click the "Leagues" tab and search for "PGA TOUR Experts." After that? Pick your players and start talking smack. Want to represent the fans against our experts?
SEASON
Name Rank Points PGATOURSMARTIN (Sean Martin) 44th
17,129
@RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton) 51st
17,120
CmonAussie (Ben Everill) 218th
16,887
@MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott) 686th
16,632
Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit) 3,429th 15,174 Jason Sobel (Jason Sobel) 3,814th
14,782
SEGMENT
Name Rank Points
Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit) 1,721st 731 CmonAussie (Ben Everill) 2,406th 707 @RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton) 3,308th 683 @MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott) 5,060th 598 Jason Sobel (Jason Sobel) 5,368th 590 PGATOURSMARTIN (Sean Martin) 6,743rd
499
-
-
