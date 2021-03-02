-
Expert Picks: Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
March 02, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- March 02, 2021
- Viktor Hovland is one of the favorites this week at Bay Hill. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of four Segments. The first fantasy golf game to utilize live ShotLink data, PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf allows you to see scores update live during competition.
Aside from the experts below, Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field at this year's Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard in this week's edition of the Power Rankings. For more fantasy, check out Rookie Watch, Qualifiers and Reshuffle.
EXPERT PICKS: ARNOLD PALMER INVITATIONAL PRESENTED BY MASTERCARD
THINK YOU'RE BETTER THAN OUR EXPERTS?
The PGA TOUR Experts league is once again open to the public. You can play our free fantasy game and see how you measure up against our experts below.
Joining the league is simple. Just click here to sign up or log in. Once you create your team, click the "Leagues" tab and search for "PGA TOUR Experts." After that? Pick your players and start talking smack. Want to represent the fans against our experts?
SEASON
Name Rank Points PGATOURSMARTIN (Sean Martin) 12th
15,837
@RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton) 91st
15,647
CmonAussie (Ben Everill) 239th
15,507
@MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott) 708th
15,266
Jason Sobel (Jason Sobel) 3,039th
14,192
Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit) 3,439th
13,905
SEGMENT
Name Rank Points
PGATOURSMARTIN (Sean Martin) 338th
6,527
@RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton) 696th
6,453
@MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott) 704th
6,452
CmonAussie (Ben Everill) 1,829th
6,306
Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit) 3,491st
6,053
Jason Sobel (Jason Sobel) 3,951st
5,950
