Expert Picks: Farmers Insurance Open
January 26, 2021
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
- Hideki Matsuyama is trending nicely entering Torrey Pines. (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of four Segments. The first fantasy golf game to utilize live ShotLink data, PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf allows you to see scores update live during competition.
Aside from the experts below, Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field at this year's Farmers Insurance Open in his edition of the Power Rankings. For more fantasy, check out Rookie Watch, Qualifiers and Reshuffle.
EXPERT PICKS: FARMERS INSURANCE OPEN
THINK YOU'RE BETTER THAN OUR EXPERTS?
The PGA TOUR Experts league is once again open to the public. You can play our free fantasy game and see how you measure up against our experts below.
Joining the league is simple. Just click here to sign up or log in. Once you create your team, click the "Leagues" tab and search for "PGA TOUR Experts." After that? Pick your players and start talking smack. Want to represent the fans against our experts?
SEASON
Name Rank Points PGATOURSMARTIN (Sean Martin) 28th
11,880
CmonAussie (Ben Everill) 64th 11,800 @RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton) 134th
11,723
@MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott) 924th
11,379
Jason Sobel (Jason Sobel) 3,214th
10,536
Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit) 3,910th
10,101
SEGMENT
Name Rank Points CmonAussie (Ben Everill) 762nd 2,599 PGATOURSMARTIN (Sean Martin) 1,194th
2,570
@MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott) 1,276th 2,565 @RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton) 1,904th 2,529
Jason Sobel (Jason Sobel) 4,986th
2,294
Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit) 5,253rd
2,249
