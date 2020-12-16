Expert Picks: PNC Championship

Hello, world.

Tiger Woods knows how to make a memorable debut, and no doubt another one is on tap this week at the PNC Championship. It’s safe to say we’re about to see the most anticipated pairing in this event’s history.

Charlie Woods, 11, will be the youngest participant to ever tee it up at the PNC Championship. He’ll have quite the partner. His father is the first 82-time TOUR winner to play this annual family affair.

They aren’t the only big names playing this week in Orlando, Florida, however. Everyone in the field has won either a major or THE PLAYERS Championship. There isn’t another tournament on the planet that can say that. Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player, Lee Trevino and Justin Thomas are among the other headliners.

We’ve convened PGATOUR.COM’s staff of writers and compiled this primer to get you prepared for this week’s PNC Championship, which begins Saturday.

What excites you most about watching Team Woods?

SEAN MARTIN: We’ve seen Charlie’s swing, thanks to clandestine cameramen hiding in the bushes at junior tournaments. He’s a good player but I don’t care what he shoots. I’m looking forward to those little father-son moments: the subtle wink or nod after a nifty chip, the fist bump after one of them bails out the team by making a 6-foot putt and Charlie boasting when he knocks one stiff after ignoring his father’s advice on club selection.

BEN EVERILL: As a father of young kids I’m super excited to see them interact as a family. For Tiger, golf was life from before the age of two. He spent time in the spotlight well before Charlie has. Tiger once said the most important thing about his kids and golf was that they needed to drive it – they needed to want it. If they did he’d be there to help. I love reports that Charlie loves to give the needle like his Dad also. It would be awesome to get a little audio of him going at Justin Thomas… maybe a “go get that,” could be funny.

CAMERON MORFIT: I’ll be curious to see just how competitive Charlie is, and how seriously he takes this. From the way Justin Thomas describes him, he may be prone to taking it all TOO seriously, and may need a dose of calm from Dad. I’ll also be curious to see what tees he plays from; it wouldn’t make sense to have an 11-year-old play from the same blocks as, say, Mike Thomas.

ROB BOLTON: How Woods reacts as a father. Anything outside of a normal response to anything would be a surprise, but it’s a bonus that we’ll be seeing a piece of this side of him publicly.

JASON SOBEL: I’ll second my colleagues’ thoughts above. This is a great chance for a father and son to enjoy each other’s company in a competitive environment. I’m still surprised that Tiger, who’s been in the spotlight since he was 2 years old, is letting Charlie play in that spotlight at such a young age this week, so here’s hoping they just have fun and smile a lot. In fact, I’ve often believed that Tiger plays his best golf when he’s loose and he might never be more loose than in this event with his son, so don’t be surprised if dad has something close to his A-game this week.

MKE GLASSCOTT: Anytime The Large Cat tees it up, he has my attention but bringing along The Cub will add another layer. I can't wait to see how he reacts to the great shots and the bad ones. Will we see a fist pump? Will he be COACH? Will he be DAD? Will he tell him to keep taunting Justin Thomas? Must see TV for sure!

Charlie is just 11, so winning may be a tall task. Who’s your favorite to win?