EXPERT PICKS
Expert Picks: Shriners Hospitals for Children Open
October 06, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of four Segments. The first fantasy golf game to utilize live ShotLink data, PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf allows you to see scores update live during competition.
Aside from the experts below, Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field at this year's Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in his edition of the Power Rankings. For more fantasy, check out Rookie Watch, Qualifiers and Reshuffle.
THINK YOU'RE BETTER THAN OUR EXPERTS?
The PGA TOUR Experts league is once again open to the public. You can play our free fantasy game and see how you measure up against our experts below.
Joining the league is simple. Just click here to sign up or log in. Once you create your team, click the "Leagues" tab and search for "PGA TOUR Experts." After that? Pick your players and start talking smack. Want to represent the fans against our experts?
SEASON
Name Rank Points CmonAussie (Ben Everill) 382nd 2,899 @RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton) 468th 2,890 PGATOURSMARTIN (Sean Martin) 481st 2,889 Jason Sobel (Jason Sobel) 595th
2,877
@MikeGlasscott (Mike Glasscott)
1,955th
2,774
Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit) 3,874th
2,570
