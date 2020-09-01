-
Expert Picks: TOUR Championship
September 01, 2020
By Staff, PGATOUR.COM
How it works: Each week, our experts from PGATOUR.COM will make their selections in PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf. Each lineup consists of four starters and two bench players that can be rotated after each round. Adding to the challenge is that every golfer can be used only three times per each of four Segments. The first fantasy golf game to utilize live ShotLink data, PGA TOUR Fantasy Golf allows you to see scores update live during competition.
Aside from the experts below, Fantasy Insider Rob Bolton breaks down the field at this year's TOUR Championship in his edition of the Power Rankings. For more fantasy, check out Rookie Ranking, Qualifiers and Reshuffle.
The PGA TOUR Experts league is once again open to the public. You can play our free fantasy game and see how you measure up against our experts below.
Joining the league is simple. Just click here to sign up or log in. Once you create your team, click the "Leagues" tab and search for "PGA TOUR Experts." After that? Pick your players and start talking smack. Want to represent the fans against our experts?
SEASON
Name Rank Points PGATOURSMARTIN (Sean Martin) 69th
24,535
@RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton) 456th
23,876
CmonAussie (Ben Everill) 849th
23,424
Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit) 1,464th
22,668
@PGATOUR_mikemc (Mike McAllister) 1,884th
22,079
Jason Sobel (Jason Sobel)
8,253rd
3,714
SEGMENT
Name Rank Points @RobBoltonGolf (Rob Bolton) 305th
4,248
Quack Hooks (Cameron Morfit) 802nd
4,138
CmonAussie (Ben Everill) 1,394th 4,040 PGATOURSMARTIN (Sean Martin) 1,994th
3,961
@PGATOUR_mikemc (Mike McAllister) 2,534th
3,891
Jason Sobel (Jason Sobel) 6,766th
1,486
